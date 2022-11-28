Read full article on original website
A Man Called Otto - Official Trailer 2
Watch the latest trailer for upcoming drama/comedy movie, A Man Called Otto, starring Tom Hanks. Based on the New York Times bestseller 'A Man Called Ove', the film focuses on Otto Anderson, a grumpy man who no longer sees purpose in his life following the loss of his wife. Otto is ready to end it all, but his plans are interrupted when a young family moves in next door, and he meets Marisol. She challenges him to see life differently, leading the pair to build an unlikely friendship.
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts - Official Teaser Trailer
Check out the teaser trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, arriving in theaters on June 9, 2023. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts introduces the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons. The upcoming movie is directed by Steven Caple Jr. and stars...
Wednesday's Debut Breaks Netflix Records, Equals Stranger Things 4
The Addams Family spin-off Wednesday has already broken Netflix records with the most hours viewed in a single week of any Netflix TV show ever. The hit TV show starring Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams has already racked up a massive 341.2 million hours viewed, despite the fact that it only debuted last week.
The Mandalorian Season 3 Gets an Official Release Date
The next season of The Mandalorian will premiere in early 2023. As announced at Brazil Comic Con, Disney revealed that the next chapter of Mando's story will hit Disney Plus on March 1, 2023. Disney also shared a new image of the Mandalorian, Din Djarin, and Grogu together in a cockpit.
Willow Season 1 Review: Episodes 1-7
This is a spoiler free review of episodes 1-7 of Willow. In an age where "content" is king and established franchises rule Hollywood, it often feels as if everything is getting rebooted. In many cases, it can leave fans wishing their precious artistic fave was left alone. But in some cases, it can lead to underappreciated gems getting to find a new audience as they're reimagined for the modern age. Or, in the case of the new Disney+ series Willow, it can build on a beloved story that many thought would never be continued. The first seven episodes of Jon Kasdan's sequel to the 1988 Ron Howard dark fantasy amount to one of 2022's most magical shows.
Hunt: Exclusive Official Clip
After a high-ranking North Korean official requests asylum, KCIA Foreign Unit chief Park Pyong-ho (LEE Jung Jae) and Domestic Unit chief Kim Jung-do (JUNG Woo Sung) are tasked with uncovering a North Korean spy, known as Donglim, who is deeply embedded within their agency. When the spy begins leaking top secret intel that could jeopardize national security, the two units are each assigned to investigate each other. In this tense situation where if they cannot find the mole, they may be accused themselves, Pyong-ho and Jung-do slowly start to uncover the truth. In the end, they must deal with an unthinkable plot to assassinate the South Korean president… Magnet Releasing will release HUNT in theaters and VOD on December 2, 2022.
Samuel L. Jackson Responds to Tarantino's Marvel-ization of Hollywood - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
Quentin Tarantino’s comments about superheroes, saying that the actors who star in #Marvel movies aren’t exactly movie stars, has now caught the attention of Samuel L. Jackson. Quentin Tarantino mentions the Marvelization of Hollywood in the podcast clip and the actor, who’s worked with Tarantino on numerous projects, had some words for the director while speaking on it with Entertainment Weekly. He said, “It takes an actor to be those particular characters, and the sign of movie stardom has always been, what, asses in seats? What are we talking about? That's not a big controversy for me to know that apparently, these actors are movie stars. Chadwick Boseman is Black Panther. You can't refute that, and he's a movie star.” In other news, Disney is ramping up its anime production by expanding its partnership with Kodansha. And finally in entertainment news, we have The Rock paying it back to 7-Eleven by buying a whole bunch of Snickers.
Marvel Studios' Guardian of the Galaxy Volume 3 - Official Trailer
In Marvel Studios “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” our beloved band of misfits are looking a bit different these days. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.
Top 10 Movie Heroes of All Time | A CineFix Movie List
In this thrilling edition of CineFix Movie Lists, our intrepid cinephiles attempt to create the ultimate movie hero! Not content to just rattle off 10 different kinds of heroes, this list looks to layer one trait on top of the others to slowly assemble a character that represents everything we could ask for from a cinematic champion. So here are our picks for 10 heroic characters with traits that add up to the… you know what, let’s just stick with the headline, the 10Best Movie Heroes of All Time!
Transformers Rise of the Beasts Trailer Includes Peter Dinklage, John DiMaggio
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts just got its first teaser trailer. The upcoming Transformers movie sees the war between Autobots and Decepticons rolling on while introducing the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons for the first time. “For millions of years our world has transformed,” read the ominous title cards. “But something...
How to Watch Willow: Episode Release Schedule and Cast
34 years after Willow first hit theaters, Disney is returning to George Lucas's fantastical world for a sequel series once again starring Warwick Davis as the titular sorcerer. Ron Howard, who directed the original film, returns as an executive producer on the new series, which Disney calls "an epic period fantasy series with a modern sensibility."
Spoiler Alert Review
Spoiler Alert debuts in theaters on Dec. 2, 2022. In a year of movies about movies (Bardo, The Fabelmans, Empire of Light, and so on), it’s almost refreshing to get one nominally about ’80s sitcoms, even though it’s really about TV journalist Michael Ausiello (Jim Parsons) telling the story of his late photographer husband, Kit Cowan (Ben Aldridge), who died from cancer in 2015. Then again, Spoiler Alert is only really “about” television in the most passing sense, with brief and tenuous connections made between Michael’s perspective on his field, and his approach to real life. Parsons narrates the story, which slips into sitcom-esque flashbacks on occasion — single-camera with a laugh track seems to be the lens through which Michael views his own life — but director Michael Showalter is seldom interested in telling this tragic romance with much flair or emotional allure.
Aussie Streaming Guide: The Best TV & Movies for December 2022
Tis the season to be binging! That's right, folks, December is finally here. With it comes friends, family, good cheer, and (hopefully) a fair chunk of holidays in which to switch off and get your stream on. The tail end of 2022 holds a massive stockpile of blockbuster movies, binge–worthy series and top-tier original content. Far too many offerings for the average viewer to navigate...
Cocaine Bear Trailer Reveals a Bear on Cocaine
The first trailer for Cocaine Bear has appeared online and it's as crazy as you can imagine. Announced earlier this year, Cocaine Bear tells the story of a drug-fuelled rampage by a bear who snaffled a load of cocaine and, incredibly, it’s inspired by real events. Back in September...
The Secret Origin of the MCU's Weirdest Mad Scientist | High Evolutionary Explained
The Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy may have defeated the mighty Thanos, but if there’s one thing we’ve learned in Phase 4, it’s that the MCU still has plenty of bad guys to go around. We’re about to meet another major villain in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, a sequel that introduces Chukwudi Iwuji’s character The High Evolutionary.
Transformers Rise of the Beasts je upravo dobio PRVI TREJLER!
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts je upravo dobio svoj prvi trejler!. Predstojeći film o Transformersima prikazuje kako se rat između autobota i deseptikona odvija, prilikom čega se prviu put predstavljaju dok prvi put predstavlja Maximals, Predacons, i Terrorcons (Maksimale, Predakone i Terorkone). „Milionima godina naš svet se...
The Super Mario Bros. Movie - Official Trailer
Here's your look at Princess Peach, Donkey Kong, Luigi, Bowser, and a host of iconic characters and creatures from the Super Mario Bros. franchise in this new trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie, the upcoming animated film from Universal Pictures and Nintendo. The movie stars Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.
