Quentin Tarantino’s comments about superheroes, saying that the actors who star in #Marvel movies aren’t exactly movie stars, has now caught the attention of Samuel L. Jackson. Quentin Tarantino mentions the Marvelization of Hollywood in the podcast clip and the actor, who’s worked with Tarantino on numerous projects, had some words for the director while speaking on it with Entertainment Weekly. He said, “It takes an actor to be those particular characters, and the sign of movie stardom has always been, what, asses in seats? What are we talking about? That's not a big controversy for me to know that apparently, these actors are movie stars. Chadwick Boseman is Black Panther. You can't refute that, and he's a movie star.” In other news, Disney is ramping up its anime production by expanding its partnership with Kodansha. And finally in entertainment news, we have The Rock paying it back to 7-Eleven by buying a whole bunch of Snickers.

1 DAY AGO