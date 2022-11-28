ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamlet, NC

Paramedics can turn training into college degree in two semesters

By Wylie Bell Director of Marketing, Communication, RCC
Richmond County Daily Journal
Richmond County Daily Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XJK3L_0jQH6yig00
Students in the Emergency Medical Science program at Richmond Community College load a patient into the ambulance simulator. Photo courtesy of RCC

HAMLET — Richmond Community College now offers a “bridge” program that allows paramedic training to count toward credits in the Emergency Medical Science associate degree program. This will cut down on time and costs for those already working as paramedics who want to advance their credentials to a college degree.

With the EMS bridge program, students who have completed the paramedic course through RichmondCC’s Workforce & Economic Development division and are listed on the North Carolina Office of EMS Registry and/or the National Emergency Medical Technician Training Registry will receive college credits in the Emergency Medical Science program. This will allow a certified paramedic to come into the program with 45 credits, allowing them to complete the degree in just two semesters.

“This bridge program will be a benefit to paramedics who have gotten their license and are working but have not yet completed a full two-year degree,” said Dr. Dale McInnis, president of RichmondCC. “The degree will give them more employment opportunities and allow them to advance more competitively in their careers.”

RichmondCC is currently registering students for the 2023 Spring Semester, which begins Jan. 12. Applications are free and can be completed online at www.richmondcc.edu/admissions. Applications are good for a year.

To learn more, visit the Hamlet or Scotland County Campus and meet with a career and college advisor, or call (910) 410-1700.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Laurinburg Exchange

New bus routes aim to curb school violence

LAURINBURG — School safety was the major focus of the Nov. 28 meeting of the Scotland County Board of Education. During Superintendent Takeda LeGrand’s report to the board, she reviewed steps the district is taking to address safety concerns. The district is creating dedicated and direct bus routes...
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

District says teacher is on leave after video shows him taking student to the ground

LANCASTER, S.C. — A teacher is on leave from a local school after a video surfaced that appears to show him taking a student to the ground. It happened during an argument between students at South Middle School in Lancaster earlier this week. A local parent sent that video to Channel 9′s South Carolina reporter Tina Terry. They told Terry they were upset about what happened and felt the teacher could have seriously harmed that student.
LANCASTER, SC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Ellerbe Middle names honor roll

ELLERBE — Ellerbe Middle has named their A and A/B Honor Roll for the first nine weeks of the 2022-23 academic year. A Honor Roll is listed under the caption of each photo. 6th Grade A/B Honor Roll — Aubree Brown, Jennifer Carrillo, Cheyanne Cooke, Alan Gonzalez Santiago, Gaela Goodwin, Parris Hall, Grace Hill, Jace Johnson, Elijah Jude Lantz, Franklynn Earl Conner Locklear, Kynlee Marks, Lilah Maynor, Kason Oliver, Yared Ruiz Nabor, Ryder Spooner, Kwamari Xavier Williams.
ELLERBE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Rockingham man dead after apparent suicide in Goldsboro prison

GOLDSBORO, N.C. — An inmate is dead after an apparent suicide in Goldsboro. Officials said Jeremy Dillon, 36, was found in his cell unresponsive at Neuse Correctional Institution shortly before 12 p.m. EMS was called as first responders at the prison performed life-saving measures. Dillon was declared dead around...
GOLDSBORO, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Judge enters consent judgment in Rockingham nuisance case

ROCKINGHAM — After living in fear for far too long a Rockingham neighborhood will soon see some long-awaited changes. On Thursday, November 10, 2022, Resident Superior Court Judge Stephan Futrell entered a consent judgment against 104 Middle Street, a problematic residence in Rockingham, N.C. This judgment was the final step in a civil nuisance abatement case brought by the State of North Carolina on behalf of the County of Richmond. Chapter 19 of the North Carolina General Statutes defines “nuisance” activities and provides for a civil remedy to abate such criminal acts and their detrimental impacts on the community.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Hot shooting proves too much for Knights, fall 97-75 against Bluefield Rams

LAURINBURG — The Knights men’s basketball team hosted fellow Appalachian Athletic Conference opponent the Bluefield Rams this evening in a men’s and women’s doubleheader at Harris Court in Laurinburg. The Knights and Rams were nearly inseparable throughout the first half, as some flashy dunks and highlight plays electrified the crowd. The Rams were able to catch absolute fire in the second half, however, and were able to close the game out by a final scoreline of 97-75. Recent standout star for the Knights men’s basketball team, Ameil Malone (Raleigh, NC) got the game started out on the right foot, as he was able to convert on a layup in the first 12 seconds for the opening basket of the match. The Rams were able to respond quickly and knock down a couple of three pointers and three straight baskets, as well. Garrett McRae was able to slow down the hot shooting from Bluefield, when he hit a three pointer himself for his first points of the match.
LAURINBURG, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Richmond County Daily Journal

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
555K+
Views
ABOUT

Richmond County Daily Journal

 https://www.yourdailyjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy