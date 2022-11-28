ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moreno Valley, CA

Moreno Valley Walmart worker accused of launching racist tirade against Black customer

By Noah Goldberg
Los Angeles Times
 5 days ago

A Walmart employee is out of a job after being accused of launching a racist tirade against a Black customer and calling him a racial slur, the company said Monday.

The customer told KABC-TV he was leaving the store Wednesday when he was approached and blocked from exiting by the employee, who is white.

In the encounter, which was caught on video, the customer said the employee demanded to see his receipt for his purchases, KABC reported.

"You people always trying to steal," the employee said, according to the customer, who declined to be identified.

The employee and customer grappled over items in the cart as the customer asked to speak with a manager, he told KABC.

The customer said the employee then began calling him the N-word, the station reported.

A Walmart spokesperson said the store does not “tolerate discrimination of any kind.“

"While we do not share specifics of employment decisions, the person in the video is no longer with the company," the spokesperson, Robert Arrieta, said.

The incident occurred on the same day that disgruntled Walmart employee Andre Bing opened fire at colleagues and killed six people inside a Virginia store.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Comments / 327

Sheila Thornton
5d ago

all of you who say "pulling the race card again" have never been in that type of situation. I have been asked to see my receipt upon leaving a store. I don't have a problem with that as long as the employee is being respectful. Also if there are others (whites) leaving the store and not being stopped, we will have a problem. Get a black friend and have a conversation, and you won't be so quick to say, "oh there they go again using the race card. Or they just want to be compensated" Let me explain what we really want. We want to live and be respected as humans. We want not to have to be put in these situations. I'm sorry stories like this upset you, if so stop putting people in these situations. If you see someone else doing it speak up or shut up. Don't complain about something you have control over but choose to do nothing.

Reply(48)
158
B- Original
5d ago

People of every nationality steals from stores across the country. I’m glad that this man wasn’t one of them. The sad thing is, he’s still blaming the customer.

Reply
49
Slowpoke
5d ago

I showed my receipt tonight. The black employee that check my receipt was awesome and polite. I'm white and he was black and we had a great exchange. Wish this guy would have had the same experience.

Reply
45
 

