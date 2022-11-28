Read full article on original website
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Wild bank robbery that changed policing foreverCristoval VictorialLos Angeles, CA
Survey finds 88% of adults in Inland Empire are concerned about lack of ‘well-paying jobs’The HD PostCalifornia State
25 Things you have to do in December in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Sugar Plum: 135 Small Businesses Under One Roof for Holiday ShoppingRandy MontgomeryBuena Park, CA
5 Most Underrated Neighborhoods In Los Angeles
Here's your inside scoop on underrated neighborhoods that Angelenos don't want you to know about. Whether you're renting or buying, there's something for you.
Santa Monica Mirror
Popular Santa Monica Italian Restaurant Opening New Location Soon
Brentwood has a new ROSTI Tuscan Kitchen on the way per the company’s post on Instagram. The post says, “GET READY LOS ANGELES. Your favorite Tuscan Kitchen is coming soon to Brentwood! For 30+ years, Rosti Tuscan Kitchen has been a Los Angeles favorite, serving Tuscan countryside recipes and being a place for family and friends to gather and celebrate good times. We’re excited to be bringing our passions of family, food, and love to Brentwood soon!” The post goes on to say that this new location will be opening in the fall, but since we are already transitioning to the winter months, we’re not sure when that might happen.
Mark Wahlberg Slashes Price of Beverly Hills Mansion to $80 Million After Months on the Market — See Inside!
Mark Wahlberg has re-listed his palatial Los Angeles estate, slashing the price by $10 million. The Beverly Park compound, which has been on the market for $87.5 million for nearly eight months, is now going for $79.5 million, according to listing agency Compass. If it sells at the new price,...
spectrumnews1.com
The SoCal 5: Flea markets
Calling all vintage treasure hunters and bargain seekers — you must head to the legendary Rose Bowl Flea Market. Held on the second Sunday of every month for 50 years, experience the biggest flea market on the West Coast, with more than 2,500 vendors full of antiques, vintage clothing, local art and more! This is a buying experience you can't get anywhere else. Get your tickets ahead of time online for $12.
Kanye West reportedly bringing Donda Academy to L.A. church
Kanye West is attempting to reopen his Donda Academy with the help of a church in Southern California. Pastor Ronald Nagin of Cornerstone Christian Church told TMZ that he’s met with West three times face-to-face over the rapper’s interest in leasing some of the church’s space for the school. The church is located in Northridge, which is […]
Headlines: Neurologist Discusses How Psychedlics Can Repair Brain Damage; $5,000 Offered for Reward of Lost Dog in East L.A.
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —East Los Angeles: A $5,000 reward is being offered in East L.A. for the return of a “famous” French...
Inside a Titanic replica in LA; Blockbuster pop-up; The Cat & Fiddle turns 40!
KTLA’s Samantha Cortese and Andy Riesmeyer have some great ideas for celebrating the upcoming weekend..by embracing the past! British pub The Cat & Fiddle celebrates 40 years of operation in Hollywood. Come for frosty brews, homemade fish and chips, and World Cup on TV in proper pubby coziness. Make it a Blockbuster night at Bucketlister’s […]
spectrumnews1.com
The SoCal 5: Restaurants with a view
A timeless treasure in Hollywood, Yamishiro sits up high in the Hollywood Hills. Contemporary Japanese cuisine comes with a picturesque setting of the LA skyline and mountaintop views, plus a charming courtyard that makes it the quintessential restaurant for your next special occasion in Los Angeles. With plenty of open-air seating, Yamishiro is open for dinner every day from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
foxla.com
People leaving Los Angeles are moving here in record numbers
LOS ANGELES - People are moving out of Los Angeles in record numbers. Their top relocation destination? Las Vegas, Nevada, according to a new study. Data from Redfin places Los Angeles as the second major U.S. metro area people are leaving, with 20% of local users searching elsewhere. San Francisco ranked first, with 24% of homebuyers there looking to move.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Dozens of Palm Springs Section 14 Survivors Gather in Los Angeles, File Racial Reparations Claim
These are the words that Section 14 survivors have been pleading for nearly six decades. On Tuesday, they finally got their chance to speak. “Some of these families have never spoken about this. They never told their children. They never told their grandchildren. It was one of those secrets that they had very deep within,” Areva Martin, lead attorney for Section 14 survivors, shared. “So one of the things that’s happening through this process is giving them the freedom, giving families the freedom, to share their stories.”
iheart.com
WATCH: Man Climbs LA Ritz-Carlton Skyscraper In Broad Daylight
The impossible happened this morning in downtown Los Angeles. Footage has captured a man scaling the side of the Ritz-Carlton, a 667 foot hotel located at 900 W Olympic Blvd. Apparently the man was an anti-abortion protestor. He said he climbed the skyscraper as a way to help fundraise for a pregnant woman who is in need of money to save her baby from an abortion. According to Fox11, a banner stating ""Support women, not abortion" was seen hanging from one of the windows.
The 26 Best Tamales In Los Angeles
It’s that particular time of year known as “tamal season,” which roughly begins after the day after Thanksgiving and lasts until New Year’s and often beyond. During this shift, the city itself is infused with frenetic energy, as everyone attempts to secure a bag of masa-encased goodness. Gente flock to their favorite spots to grab dozens upon dozens to take home and share with their families.
welikela.com
Things To Do For Christmas Season in Los Angeles
You can quibble about whether L.A. has seasons (we say it does) but one thing you can’t argue is that there are A LOT of people around these parts who love Christmas How do we know? Well, let’s just say you should see our email inbox. That said,...
Santa Monica Mirror
Local Restaurant’s Burger Named Best in the Southland
Hank’s Palisades’ burger named best in the Southland by the LA Times. Hank’s restaurant in the Pacific Palisades and Executive Chef Isaias Peña’s Hank’s Double Diamond Burger has been named “Best Burger” Winner in the Los Angeles Times “Best of the Southland 2022” Readers’ Choice Poll!
Anti-abortion protester climbs skyscraper in downtown Los Angeles
A man was arrested after climbing the outside of the JW Marriott tower in downtown Los Angeles Tuesday morning. Video recorded by Traffic News Los Angeles shows the man scaling the side of the 667-foot skyscraper, located at 900 W. Olympic Boulevard. A photo posted to Twitter shows the climber had erected a large banner […]
Body found on roadside in Santa Monica Mountains above Malibu
A body was found on a roadside in the Santa Monica Mountains north of Malibu, prompting the closure of Mulholland Highway, authorities said.
CBS News
Look At This: Third Street Promenade
When it comes to the signature Southern California shopping experience, the Third Street Promenade still ranks near the very top. Desmond Shaw teaches us a little bit about this open-air mall, nestled right next to the Santa Monica coast.
Anti-abortion demonstrator scales downtown Los Angeles skyscraper
A man was arrested after climbing the outside of the JW Marriott tower in downtown Los Angeles Tuesday morning. Video recorded by Traffic News Los Angeles shows the man scaling the side of the 667-foot skyscraper, located at 900 W. Olympic Boulevard. A photo posted to Twitter shows the climber had erected a large banner […]
Motley Crue Drummer Tommy Lee’s Los Angeles-Area Home Burglarized
Authorities Tuesday were investigating a burglary at Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee’s Calabasas-area residence. The crime occurred last week, and deputies took a burglary report, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which did not release details of the investigation. According to TMZ, Lee had not been...
multifamilybiz.com
Harbor Group Adds to Southern California Multifamily Portfolio with Acquisition of 464-Unit The Vermont in Los Angeles' Koreatown
LOS ANGELES, CA - Affiliates of Harbor Group International, a privately owned international real estate investment and management firm, announced the acquisition of The Vermont, a high-rise multifamily community in Los Angeles' Koreatown submarket. Image Capital, LLC, partnered with HGI on the transaction. The acquisition adds to HGI's growing footprint in Southern California, following the acquisition of three multifamily communities in Long Beach in July 2022 and marking its tenth investment in the region.
