FBI investigating rash of school shooting hoax claims in Georgia
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Several Georgia schools were placed on lockdown Wednesday after fake claims of school shootings. Savannah High was a part of a laundry list of schools that were impacted by the chaotic and traumatic events. Over a dozen school districts outside of Chatham County were impacted by the shooting hoaxes, including Baldwin, […]
Suspect in homicide case commits suicide, according to sheriff’s office
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said the person of interest in a homicide case committed suicide on Thursday. Bones found in the greater area of Bluffton were identified as Brenda Carman, a woman who went missing in August. The sheriff’s office says they were...
Former U.S. soldier admits guilt in death of Fort Stewart servicemember
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — An investigation into the stabbing death of a former soldier led to an admission of guilt by another servicemember involved in the plot. U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia says that Jordan Brown, 21, of St. Marys, is awaiting sentencing after a plea of guilt to Assault Upon a […]
Mother of Leilani Simon says daughter has been placed on suicide watch at jail
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been a little over a week since Leilani Simon was arrested for murder, after her son, Quinton Simon’s remains were found in a Chatham County landfill. As of Monday, the search of the landfill is over, and the case has been handed over...
What Happened to Quinton Simon? Mother Charged as Remains Are Found
The weekslong search for the missing 20-month-old came to an end Monday, as remains found in a Savannah landfill were identified as those of Quinton Simon.
Former U.S. Army specialist pleaded guilty to involvement in murder plot against fellow soldier
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Another former U.S. Army service member has admitted his involvement in a plot that led to the stabbing death of a former fellow soldier whose body was found in his Fort Stewart barracks room in June 2020. Jordan Brown, 21, awaits sentencing after entering a guilty...
Camden County arrests
Suspect in death of missing Beaufort County woman …. Authorities say the main person of interest in the killing of a missing Beaufort County woman, has taken his own life. Obama, Warnock campaign in Atlanta ahead of Georgia …. Sen. Warnock shared the stage in Atlanta with former President Barack...
Chatham Co. sheriff explains why Leilani Simon is in protective custody at jail
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Sheriff John Wilcher said Leilani Simon has been in protective custody since she was arrested last week. Leilani Simon is charged with murdering her son, Quinton Simon. Sheriff Wilcher explained that protective custody means she’s in a cell by herself, separated from other...
Savannah teen shot while canvassing for Warnock campaign
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A teenager was shot in Downtown Savannah while campaigning for Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) on Thursday night. Police say the teen was campaigning for Raphael Warnock for the upcoming run-off election when the incident occurred. While at the front door of a residence, a man fired a shot through the closed […]
JCSO investigates shooting off of Cat Branch Rd.
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) is on the scene of a shooting that occurred in the Grays area of Jasper County. According to police, the incident took place off of Cat Branch Road. Police say that there is no danger to the community because deputies have apprehended the possible […]
Skeletal remains found in Beaufort County identified as missing person
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a missing person case has become a homicide investigation after skeletal remains discovered in the Bluffton area have been identified. Brenda Kay Carman, 61, was reported missing by her brother on Aug. 22 after calls and messages from family members and friends went unanswered. Carman’s family told investigators that was not normal for her and that she did not suffer from any medical conditions that would have led authorities to believe she was in danger.
Pursued driver jumps from disabled vehicle, gets tased near Fayette County Jail
A Savannah man fleeing from Fairburn police into Fayette County on Nov. 28 was taken into custody after having his vehicle disabled in Fayetteville and fleeing on foot. He was tased by officers only a couple of blocks from the Fayette County Jail. Sheriff Barry Babb said Fayette deputies just...
CCPD: Missing teen found safe
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) says aa missing teen has been found safe. Police announced on Monday evening that Reagan Luise Vaughn, 14, was last seen in the 1400 block of Ogeechee Road. CCPD announced late Monday night that Vaughn had been located.
Warrants for man, woman after fight in Pooler Walmart parking lot
POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people have warrants out for their arrest after a fight in the Pooler Walmart parking lot. Police say it happened on Black Friday. According to police records, the woman said the incident started when she was walking to cross the street in the Walmart parking lot, and a car was driving so close to her she was afraid she would be hit.
Hoax calls about gunman on campus leads to evacuation of Savannah High, lockdown at other schools
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Hear from SCCPSS Police Chief about Wednesday's hoax. Update 11:40 a.m.: Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a statement regarding Wednesday's hoaxes. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be...
Pedestrian fatally struck in Garden City, coroner says
GARDEN CITY BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Georgia man was fatally struck by a car Wednesday morning in Horry County. Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy said Joshua Harden, 32, of Augusta, GA, was hit near 3023 Highway 17 Business in Garden City. He died at a hospital due to...
Memorial Health doctor says hospital is prepared for mass casualty events
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - “Better safe than sorry” is the message from the chief of trauma at Memorial Hospital after the hoax here at Savannah High. The chief said they prepare multiple times a year for mass casualty events since they are a level one trauma center. Wednesday was the first time they actually activated their mass casualty plan since the sugar refinery explosion in 2008.
Invoices show costs to clear Truman Parkway homeless camp
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been two months since a fire under a highway overpass forced the people who lived there to move out. The area looks dramatically different today than it did for decades where a homeless encampment used to be underneath the Truman Parkway at East President Street.
SCCPSS superintendent speaks on response to Savannah High School shooting hoax
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — WSAV is digging deeper into the district’s response to the Savannah High School shooting hoax call on Wednesday as parents were searching for answers about what was going on inside and outside the school. Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Ann Levett spoke with WSAV via zoom. Watch the full video […]
Rotten food, chicken and bleach, perfect scores: Chatham County Food Inspection scores for November
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Compared to other countries, the American food supply is among the safest in the world. However, the Federal government estimates that there are about 48 million cases of foodborne illness every year, which is the equivalent of sickening 1 in 6 Americans yearly. These illnesses result in an estimated 128,000 hospitalizations and […]
