Chatham County, GA

WSAV News 3

FBI investigating rash of school shooting hoax claims in Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Several Georgia schools were placed on lockdown Wednesday after fake claims of school shootings. Savannah High was a part of a laundry list of schools that were impacted by the chaotic and traumatic events. Over a dozen school districts outside of Chatham County were impacted by the shooting hoaxes, including Baldwin, […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah teen shot while canvassing for Warnock campaign

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A teenager was shot in Downtown Savannah while campaigning for Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) on Thursday night. Police say the teen was campaigning for Raphael Warnock for the upcoming run-off election when the incident occurred. While at the front door of a residence, a man fired a shot through the closed […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

JCSO investigates shooting off of Cat Branch Rd.

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) is on the scene of a shooting that occurred in the Grays area of Jasper County. According to police, the incident took place off of Cat Branch Road. Police say that there is no danger to the community because deputies have apprehended the possible […]
JASPER COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Skeletal remains found in Beaufort County identified as missing person

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a missing person case has become a homicide investigation after skeletal remains discovered in the Bluffton area have been identified. Brenda Kay Carman, 61, was reported missing by her brother on Aug. 22 after calls and messages from family members and friends went unanswered. Carman’s family told investigators that was not normal for her and that she did not suffer from any medical conditions that would have led authorities to believe she was in danger.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

CCPD: Missing teen found safe

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) says aa missing teen has been found safe. Police announced on Monday evening that Reagan Luise Vaughn, 14, was last seen in the 1400 block of Ogeechee Road. CCPD announced late Monday night that Vaughn had been located.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Warrants for man, woman after fight in Pooler Walmart parking lot

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people have warrants out for their arrest after a fight in the Pooler Walmart parking lot. Police say it happened on Black Friday. According to police records, the woman said the incident started when she was walking to cross the street in the Walmart parking lot, and a car was driving so close to her she was afraid she would be hit.
POOLER, GA
WRDW-TV

Pedestrian fatally struck in Garden City, coroner says

GARDEN CITY BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Georgia man was fatally struck by a car Wednesday morning in Horry County. Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy said Joshua Harden, 32, of Augusta, GA, was hit near 3023 Highway 17 Business in Garden City. He died at a hospital due to...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Memorial Health doctor says hospital is prepared for mass casualty events

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - “Better safe than sorry” is the message from the chief of trauma at Memorial Hospital after the hoax here at Savannah High. The chief said they prepare multiple times a year for mass casualty events since they are a level one trauma center. Wednesday was the first time they actually activated their mass casualty plan since the sugar refinery explosion in 2008.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Invoices show costs to clear Truman Parkway homeless camp

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been two months since a fire under a highway overpass forced the people who lived there to move out. The area looks dramatically different today than it did for decades where a homeless encampment used to be underneath the Truman Parkway at East President Street.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Rotten food, chicken and bleach, perfect scores: Chatham County Food Inspection scores for November

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Compared to other countries, the American food supply is among the safest in the world. However, the Federal government estimates that there are about 48 million cases of foodborne illness every year, which is the equivalent of sickening 1 in 6 Americans yearly. These illnesses result in an estimated 128,000 hospitalizations and […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA

