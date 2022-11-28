ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reston, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Virginia Business

Technomics to add 150 jobs in Arlington

Government contractor will invest $1.7M on expansion. Government contracting firm Technomics Inc. is investing $1.7 million to expand its Arlington headquarters and add 150 jobs, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Tuesday. Technomics is an employee-owned consulting firm that specializes offers a variety of analytics services for federal and international government clients....
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Virginia Business

Granules India announces $12.5M pharma facility

Indian pharmaceutical company Granules India Ltd. will invest $12.5 million to establish a pharmaceutical packaging operation in Prince William County, creating 57 jobs, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Wednesday. Headquartered in Hyderabad, India, Granules India manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients and other related products, including acetaminophen, ibuprofen and guaifenesin, the main ingredient...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Virginia Business

Tysons alliance replaces biz partnership

It’s been a decade since Tysons unofficially dropped “corner” from its name amid plans by Fairfax County to transform the area into an urban live-work-play mecca anchored by four Metro Silver Line stations. As Tysons marches toward the county’s goal — laid out in its 2010 comprehensive...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Virginia Business

2022 Intellectual Property/Cyber Security Q&A

Other legal specialties: Sounding board for everyone in my friends-and-family circles who has an invention!. Education: Bachelor’s degree, Pennsylvania State University; law degree, American University. Family: Spouse, Alyssa Harry; children, Sean, 10, and Brynn, 8. Career mentors: Fellow Xsensus co-founder Brad Lytle, who taught me and continues to teach...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Virginia Business

2022 Legal Services/Pro Bono Q&A

Education: Bachelor’s degree, Texas A&M University; law degree, George Mason University. Family: Married to Dr. Faith James, a psychologist; daughter Shonari James (singer/graduate student at The New School); son Gabriel James (senior, North Carolina A&T State University); and daughter Jordan James (junior, High Point University) Career mentors: The Hon....
FAIRFAX, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy