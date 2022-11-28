ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Succession actor Brian Cox wins lifetime achievement award at Rose d’Or

By Charlotte McLaughlin
 3 days ago

Scottish actor Brian Cox has won the lifetime achievement honour at the 2022 Rose d’Or Awards.

The honours in their 61st year celebrate international excellence in entertainment programming and were hosted on Monday by Taskmaster comedian Alex Horne.

Cox got his award for his outstanding performance as the infamous Logan Roy in Succession as the HBO show also took home best drama.

He was also honoured for his decades in films and TV and on the stage which include Mel Gibson’s Braveheart, The Bourne Identity and Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes.

The 76-year-old Scottish actor said: “I just want to thank everyone at Rose d’Or for this wonderful, wonderful recognition of our show Succession… this is an extreme honour and thank you so much.”

The emerging talent award has also gone to Yasmin Finney, who recently starred in Netflix LGBT+ romantic comedy show Heartstopper .

The 19-year-old transgender activist and actress is also set to join the cast of Doctor Who in 2023 which will see Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa become the next time lord.

Finney said: “It means the most to know that the roles that I play not only give representation to a community that has needed it for so long, but it’s being celebrated and rewarded, so thank you guys so much.”

British documentaries including BBC Two’s Freddie Mercury: The Final Act, BBC One’s The Real Mo Farah and ITV’s Afghanistan: No Country For Women – Exposure were also honoured at the awards.

On winning best documentary, Olympic runner Sir Mo Farah dedicated the win to all children around the world that have had similar experiences.

Director Leo Burley said: “We really hope that this film helps to highlight the issue of trafficking and modern-day slavery, which is often overlooked.”

The Rose d’Or Awards also recognised Hulu’s Catherine The Great historical comedy The Great, starring Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult, BBC medical drama Casualty and Matt Berry’s Toast Of Tinseltown on BBC Two.

Jason Durr, who has played staff nurse David Hide in Casualty since 2016, said: “We have a fantastic team bringing our stories to the screen… everyone who works tirelessly year-round on this BBC flagship show would like to say, Rose d’Or, merci beaucoup.”

The Rose d’Or Award Ceremony was streamed on November 28 on rosedor.com.

