Read full article on original website
Related
cwbradio.com
Attempted Murder Charges Filed Against Plymouth Man Arrested in Clark County
A 26-year-old Plymouth man is accused of shooting his girlfriend in the head after a birthday party at his home, and then attempting to flee to Wisconsin. Austin Robert LeClaire's 23-year-old girlfriend remains in critical condition as of Friday, with "permanent, serious, life-threatening injuries" following the shooting on Nov. 25. according to an update from the Plymouth Police Department.
seehafernews.com
Investigators: Former Eau Claire County Sheriff Killed Himself
Investigators say Eau Claire County’s former sheriff killed himself. The current sheriff yesterday said Sheriff Ron Cramer took his own life back in September. Authorities say he shot himself in the woods in the Town of Seymour. Cramer was sheriff for 26 years and had recently announced plans to...
WEAU-TV 13
DA clears Eau Claire officers in Sept. officer involved critical incident
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire District Attorney has determined the actions of two Eau Claire officers in an officer involved critical incident were reasonable acts of self-defense and defense of others. According to the Office of District Attorney Eau Claire County, Wisconsin Peter J. Rindal, District Attorney,...
Eau Claire DA: September officer-involved shooting ‘reasonable act of self-defense’
Based on a review of evidence from the Wisconsin DOJ, the Eau Claire DA's office concluded that the use of deadly force was "reasonable, given the circumstances."
cwbradio.com
Difficult Announcement: Eau Claire County Sheriff Death Due to Suicide
(Bob Hague, WRN) A difficult day in Eau Claire, for the announcement that the September death of Sheriff Ron Kramer was due to suicide. Eau Claire Police Chief Matt Rokus spoke at a Wednesday press conference. “Suicide is hard to talk about. It's difficult. In this situation, we have a prominent public figure in our community. And we have to balance the community's right to know balance that with sensitivity towards the family.”
WEAU-TV 13
Lake Hallie Police Department seeking help in identifying woman in robbery investigation
LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Lake Hallie Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman in regard to an alleged strong armed robbery investigation. According to a social post via the Lake Hallie Police Department’s Facebook Page, if you have any information on the...
cwbradio.com
Wausau Man Sentenced for Pointing a Gun at Another Driver
A Wausau man was sentenced for pointing a gun at another driver. According to the authorities, back in September, 56-year-old Todd Pranke stated that he was cut off by another vehicle on Highway 29 at the Highway 73 ramp in Clark County. Further down 29, Pranke said the other driver slowed down to 55mph and misted Pranke’s vehicle by turning on his windshield wipers.
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Woman Struck and Killed While Walking on Rural Marathon County Highway
A Marshfield woman was struck and killed while walking on a rural highway in Marathon County. According to the authorities, 31-year-old Joy Moravec was walking on County Road J near County Road Z near the Sunset County Store in the Town of Easton when she was struck by a car. She died from her injuries.
wearegreenbay.com
Police find Menards fraud suspect hiding in Ashwaubenon drainage pipe, accused of incidents across Wisconsin
(WFRV) – A man from Texas was taken into custody after allegedly using worthless checks at stores across Wisconsin and driving on the train tracks to flee from police in West De Pere. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 41-year-old Nathaniel Rogers is facing seven charges...
cwbradio.com
California Man Pleads Not Guilty to Defrauding Elderly Residents in Central Wisconsin
A California man has pleaded not guilty to defrauding elderly residents in central Wisconsin. According to court records, 27-year-old William Comfort posed as an attorney and bondsman in the scam. The scam was brought to authorities’ attention when they started receiving reports of an aggressive spin on the grandparents scam. The scam included phone calls and in-person visits. A woman in Marathon County lost nearly $50,000. In Taylor County, a woman lost $9,500.
wwisradio.com
Charges Pending for Man Who Threatened Human Services Employees
(Alma, WI) — The western Wisconsin man who threatened to kill people in order to get his child back is looking at charges. Prosecutors in Buffalo County yesterday said charges will be coming against Samuel Holmes. He’s the man arrested on Wednesday after the sheriff’s office says he threatened employees of Buffalo County Health and Human Service, and after he called Lutheran Social Services in Eau Claire. His threat to kill people prompted LSS to evacuate its South Barstow Street office.
WSAW
Name of victim in Marathon County fatal pedestrian crash released
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 31-year-old woman who was struck and killed while walking on a rural highway Monday evening has been identified as Joy Moravec. Investigators said the Marshfield woman was walking on County Road J near Country Road Z when she was hit by a car. Moravec died of her injuries.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Wausau Man Facing Federal Drug Charges
MADISON, WI (WSAU) — A 36-year-old Wausau man is one of two people arrested in connection with a meth ring. Devin Needham is facing charges of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute after a grand jury indicted him on Wednesday. A second man, 30-year-old Ari Lor of Appelton, was also indicted.
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Police Department Arrests Woman for Drugs After Traffic Stop
The Marshfield Police Department arrested a woman after a traffic stop this past Friday. According to a report from the Department, during a traffic stop on Central Avenue at 26th Street, K-9 Rika indicated a controlled substance in a vehicle. Following a search, a female was found to be in possession of multiple prescriptions that were not prescribed to her.
95.5 FM WIFC
One Fatality In Tuesday Crash
MOSINEE, WI (WSAU) — A woman was killed on Tuesday when her SUV crashed into a semi on I-39 near Mosinee. The accident happened around 1:24 am in the southbound lanes of I-39 just north of HWY 153. When first responders arrived they found the SUV on fire and the woman dead inside. Her name has not been released.
WSAW
Mosinee Police investigating overnight crash on I-39
MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Authorities are investigating a crash that affected traffic for several hours on I-39 early Tuesday morning. The crash was reported around 1:30 a.m. in the southbound lane of I-39 near Maple Ridge Road in Mosinee. According to WisDOT, the portion of the highway is blocked due to a crash on I-39/US 51 South. The crash was cleared around 6:30 a.m.
houston-today.com
VIDEO: Abbotsford cop filmed punching man twice during arrest after The Offspring concert
The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) says its professional standards section is reviewing an incident on Saturday night (Nov. 26) in which an officer punched a man twice in the face as he was under arrest. The incident occurred outside Abbotsford Centre after a concert featuring the bands The Offspring and...
WSAW
Portion of Highway 29 near Edgar reopens following semi crash
EDGAR, Wis. (WSAW) - The eastbound lanes on Wisconsin Highway 29 that were blocked off due to a jackknifed semi truck have been cleared by the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department. The crash happened Tuesday night on Wisconsin Highway 29 at Fairview Drive just west of the village of Edgar.
WSAW
Woman struck by vehicle in Weston
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Everest Metropolitan Police Department responded to a 911 call around 4:35 p.m. Tuesday evening for a woman who was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street. The woman was walking at the intersection of Alderson Street and Sternberg Avenue when a vehicle traveling southbound on...
WEAU-TV 13
RSV and flu cases on the rise in Eau Claire County
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City-County Health Department reports RSV and flu cases are on the rise in Eau Claire County, which could lead to even higher numbers of cases as the holiday season continues. Allison Gosbin, a public health nurse, said there have been 13 hospitalizations...
Comments / 0