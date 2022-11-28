Read full article on original website
Gainesville man arrested on multiple rape, battery, and kidnapping charges
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – George Alexander Diaz Menges, 30, was arrested this afternoon and charged with four counts of sexual assault, two counts of aggravated battery with bodily harm, one count of kidnapping, and eight counts of battery. The only information Alachua County Sheriff’s Office will release is that Menges...
Gainesville man arrested on warrant for stealing car and altering the VIN; investigation points to his involvement in multiple financial scams
ALACHUA, Fla. – Masud D’Andre Headen, 29, was pulled over for speeding last night in Alachua and found to have an outstanding warrant for stealing a Land Rover and altering the VIN. The arrest report also points to evidence that Headen was involved in multiple financial scams. A...
Homeless woman arrested for setting dog on fire
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tequila Quashea Atkins, 37, was arrested early this morning on a warrant for animal cruelty after allegedly setting a dog on fire. On Thursday morning, a Gainesville Police Department Officer responded to a wooded area between the Walgreens at 1120 E. University Avenue and NE 3rd Avenue, where Atkins and an unidentified man are living in a tent and camper.
Law enforcement locates Volvo involved in fatal hit-and-run
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Volvo that was involved in a fatal hit-and-run on November 28 was located last night by Alachua County Sheriff’s Office and Gainesville Police Department (GPD). No arrests have been made; in a release, GPD stated that they are still collecting evidence for the criminal case.
One person transported to hospital after car flips on 301 near Waldo
WALDO, Fla. – In the early morning hours of December 2, crews from Alachua County Fire Rescue, Melrose Fire Department, the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, and the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle accident on NE US Highway 301, just south of Waldo. The vehicle left the roadway and flipped multiple times, incurring significant damage before coming to rest against a large oak tree. The driver was transported to a local trauma center in serious but stable condition. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Jail Booking Log, November 30
The booking report is provided by the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Department of the Jail. This information is public record and copied directly from the log. Mugshots are included when available. The charges listed are at the time of arrest and are only accusations. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more details on a specific inmate use the Sheriff’s Office inmate search (for inmates currently at the jail). More specific information on charges is available by searching court records.
Dance Alive brings holiday magic to thousands with The Nutcracker
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Thousands of people across the Southeastern United States will be transported to the Kingdom of Sweets with Dance Alive National Ballet’s adaptation of The Nutcracker. Presented by PNC Foundation, Dance Alive’s Nutcracker will be performed 15 times this holiday season. The Company starts off the...
DOH-Alachua to Recognize World Aids Day 2022 with Community Block Party
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Each year on December 1, World AIDS Day is observed around the globe, serving as a memorial for those lost to HIV and as an opportunity to make people aware of enhanced HIV prevention and treatment options. This year’s World AIDS Day theme is “Putting Ourselves to the Test: Achieving Equity to End HIV,” which encourages people to unite globally to eliminate the barriers to HIV testing, prevention, and treatment that are holding back progress on ending the HIV/AIDS epidemic.
December 6 Alachua County Commission Special Meetings
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The Alachua County Commission will conduct two Special Meetings on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at the Alachua County Administration Building (12 S.E. 1st Street, Gainesville). The meeting begins at 10 a.m. The Commission will discuss the American Rescue Plan. Masks for vulnerable citizens are strongly...
Alachua County Legislative Delegation Hearing to be held January 10
NEWBERRY, Fla. – The Alachua County Legislative Delegation will be holding its annual public hearing on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Lyceum Concert Hall on the campus of Santa Fe State College at 3000 NW 83rd Street in Gainesville. The...
Gainesville City Commission Celebrates Rosa Parks Day
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gainesville City Commissioners joined community leaders and neighbors at today’s Rosa Parks Day celebration in historic downtown Gainesville. This annual event recognizes the contributions and continued relevance of Rosa Parks, whose refusal to give up her bus seat sparked the Montgomery Bus Boycott on Dec. 1, 1955, fueling the Civil Rights Movement.
2023 Saving My Alachua Calendars are Available
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The Alachua County Environment Protection Department announces that copies of the 2023 “Saving My Alachua” calendars are now available for distribution. The 2023 Saving My Alachua Calendar features winning artwork from the 2022 Saving My Alachua Environmental Art Contest (open to all K-12 students in Alachua County), along with tips on protecting the environment.
Gainesville City Commission votes to nearly double their own salaries
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Gainesville City Commission voted 4-1, with Commissioner Desmon Duncan-Walker in dissent and Commissioners Reina Saco and Harvey Ward absent, to almost double their future salaries on first reading; the second reading is scheduled for December 15. The initiative, championed by Commissioner Adrian Hayes-Santos, will tie...
Florida Department of Economic Opportunity files petition asking Administrative Judge to reverse Gainesville’s exclusionary zoning ordinance
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) has filed a petition with the State of Florida Division of Administrative Hearings against one of the City of Gainesville’s exclusionary zoning ordinances, claiming that the ordinance, which amends the City’s Comprehensive Plan, will “adversely impact an important state resource or facility, in this case being affordable housing.”
City’s Historic Preservation Board to consider demolition request for Thelma A. Boltin Center
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Neighbors are invited to the next meeting of the City of Gainesville’s Historic Preservation Board (HPB), where it will consider a Certificate of Appropriateness (COA) for demolition of the City’s Thelma A. Boltin Center. The board will discuss whether to approve or deny the request for demolition and for permission to construct a new building.
