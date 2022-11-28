ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

ashevillefm.org

Asheville FM Live Music Sessions – Boat Command

Asheville FM Live Music Sessions – Wednesday, November 16th, 2022. AshevilleFM 103.3, Bhramari Brewing Company and The Getaway River Bar have teamed up to provide you this live performance…. just hit play on the audio track below…. Special thanks to our volunteers Dave Baker (audio engineer), China Langford (band...
ashevillefm.org

Soul of the Blues

Want some sparkle in your life? Well, Sparky, you just need to tune in the Blueshound on Soul of the Blues this Thursday from 12-2pm on AshevilleFM for some sparkling blues jams! Listen live at 103.3fm in Asheville or stream the show live and anytime you want for 2 weeks after it airs on ashevillefm.org! I got some great new music for ya with recent albums by New Orleans octogenarian Little Freddie King, Lil’ Red & The Rooster, Boston’s GA-20, guitar/harmonica duo Rusty Zinn/Martin Lang, NYC keys wizard Dave Keyes and the legendary Buddy Guy! Also, some choice covers by the talented Rory Block! The Notcho’ Blues Artist this week is the red-headed stranger himself, Willie Nelson! Join the Blueshound this week on Soul of the Blues for 2 hours of mind tousling, butt rustling blues, baby!
