Want some sparkle in your life? Well, Sparky, you just need to tune in the Blueshound on Soul of the Blues this Thursday from 12-2pm on AshevilleFM for some sparkling blues jams! Listen live at 103.3fm in Asheville or stream the show live and anytime you want for 2 weeks after it airs on ashevillefm.org! I got some great new music for ya with recent albums by New Orleans octogenarian Little Freddie King, Lil’ Red & The Rooster, Boston’s GA-20, guitar/harmonica duo Rusty Zinn/Martin Lang, NYC keys wizard Dave Keyes and the legendary Buddy Guy! Also, some choice covers by the talented Rory Block! The Notcho’ Blues Artist this week is the red-headed stranger himself, Willie Nelson! Join the Blueshound this week on Soul of the Blues for 2 hours of mind tousling, butt rustling blues, baby!

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 17 HOURS AGO