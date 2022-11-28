ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey Shore Online

The Grinch Arrested Again In Southern Ocean County

STAFFORD – The Grinch is back at it again trying to steal Christmas, this time he was caught green-handed at Southern Regional High School. The Grinch was seen making his way into the halls until Officer Stanziano and Officer Woodring came to the rescue. In a video posted on the Stafford Police, officers were able to capture him before he could steal Christmas.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Man Sentenced In Brutal Ocean County Hotel Stabbing

TOMS RIVER – A man has been sentenced to 15 years in New Jersey State Prison after stabbing a woman multiple times, police said. Carles Bryant, 34, of Millville, previously pleaded guilty to Attempted Murder, in connection with an incident that occurred at the Howard Johnson Hotel in Toms River on March 3, 2021.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Multiple Crashes On Route 9 In Ocean County, One Injured

STAFFORD – One person has been reported injured after several car crashes occurred on Route 9 in the township Wednesday, police said. The first crash occurred around 12:40 p.m. on Route 9 near Marybell Road. Aaron Osborne, 41, of Barnegat, was traveling north on Route 9 in a 2018 Chevy Equinox when the car lost traction. As a result, Osborne ran off the road and struck several trees, police said.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Fire Rips Through Toms River Home [PHOTO]

A fire ripped through a Toms River home early this morning. The fire broke out shortly after 5:00 AM on Majorca Court. There were no injuries reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation. (Photo provided by Jersey Shore Fire Response) This content, and any other content on...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
News 12

Crews battle 2 major fires just miles apart in Hudson County, dozens displaced

Firefighters were on the scene of two major fires in Hudson County that were less than 3 miles apart from one another. The first fire started just before 5 p.m. Thursday in an apartment building near 54th and Madison streets in West New York. The second fire started about two hours later on the 900 block of John F. Kennedy Boulevard in Union City at the Salvation Army thrift store.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ

