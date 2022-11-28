Firefighters were on the scene of two major fires in Hudson County that were less than 3 miles apart from one another. The first fire started just before 5 p.m. Thursday in an apartment building near 54th and Madison streets in West New York. The second fire started about two hours later on the 900 block of John F. Kennedy Boulevard in Union City at the Salvation Army thrift store.

HUDSON COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO