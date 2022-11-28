CPD: Suspect taken into custody, arrested on two counts first degree murder, other charges

Read full article on original website
5d ago
Why the manipulation of the photo, On the thugs chest there is a tattoo that says "Gangsta " Why are you hiding that?
NOLA.com
Suspect in burning of Covington bodies tries to escape jail, gets caught, authorities say
The man accused of killing a Covington priest and a lay associate at his church tried to escape the St. Tammany Parish Jail on Saturday, then was arrested and shipped off to the Louisiana State Penitentiary, authorities said. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies rebooked Antonio Tyson, 49,...
an17.com
Arrests made in Slidell-area murder
Detectives with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s obtained warrants late Thursday (December 1) night for the arrest of two individuals in connection with the fatal shooting which occurred Monday in the Slidell area. A 15-year-old Slidell male was arrested Friday (December 2) morning at a residence in the Slidell...
WDSU
St. Tammany sheriff arrests 15-year-old and 18-year-old for murder
The St. Tammany Sheriff's Office has announced that two people have been arrested for a fatal shooting that happened on Monday. According to officials, a 15-year-old Slidell male was arrested on Dec. 2 for first-degree murder. He will also be charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder. He will...
bogalusadailynews.com
Franklinton Man Pleads Guilty as Charged to Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer with a Motor Vehicle, Illegal Possession of Stolen Things and Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property
District Attorney Warren Montgomery reports that on Nov. 17, 2022, Zarius J. Brown, age 35, from Franklinton, La. pleaded guilty as charged before Judge Raymond Childress, to aggravated assault on a peace officer with a motor vehicle, illegal possession of stolen things and aggravated criminal damage to property. He was sentenced to a total of 15 years in prison, without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.
NOPD search warrant results in large drug bust
A search warrant leads NOPD officers to a siege of multiple firearms and large amounts of illegal narcotics.
WLBT
Suspect arrested, charged with murder of McComb man
MCCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - A suspect faces murder and weapon possession charges in McComb. On November 10, the McComb Police Department says officers arrested 44-year-old Christopher Donnell Wilkinson, a convicted felon, for the shooting death of Cedric O’Neil Carter. Wilkinson is being held in the Pike County Jail with...
Tremé shooting suspect arrested in Avondale
A New Orleans police spokesperson says NOPD officers and U. S. Marshals arrested Michael Kirton, 44, on Thursday in connection with the November 14 shooting on North Claiborne Avenue near Robertson Street.
brproud.com
Month-long investigation ends with arrest of alleged drug dealer in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Davante Johnson, 25, was arrested at the conclusion of a multi-agency investigation into the dealing of fentanyl and heroin. Investigators received a tip about Johnson possibly “distributing fentanyl in and around Baton Rouge,” according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.
WDSU
Orleans Parish DA says teen accused of shooting, paralyzing woman's son will be tried as adult
A teen accused of shooting and paralyzing a New Orleans woman's 24-year-old son will be tried as an adult in the case, according to the Orleans Parish District Attorney's office. The teen, identified as Cruz Matute, will be tried as an adult and will face an attempted second-degree murder charge...
Mississippi man arrested after stuffing pants with laundry detergent pods, running out of store
A Mississippi man was arrested on Tuesday after he reportedly entered a dollar store on Monday and started stuffing his pants with laundry detergent pods and then ran out of the store after being confronted by store employees. Donovan Sandifer, 23, of Summit was arrested in Walthall County by the...
NOPD V.O.W.S, U.S. Marshals arrest a suspect in a year-long homicide investigation
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD’s Violent Offender Warrant Squad and the U.S. Marshals announce they have made an arrest in a year-long homicide investigation. Detectives and Federal agents arrested Jahlil Haroon, 23, in the investigation of a December 3, 2021, homicide that happened in the 2300 block of North Galvez Street.
Man pleads guilty to ramming car into Washington Parish deputy
Zarius J. Brown, age 35, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault on a peace officer with a motor vehicle, illegal possession of stolen things and aggravated criminal damage to property.
Have you seen this car? Police say driver opened fire on another vehicle in Gentilly
The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a vehicle in connection with a shooting that took place in the Gentilly area earlier this week.
LPSO: 1 arrested, 2 sought in Academy Sports hoverboard theft investigation
LIVINGSTON PARISH (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office says one person has been arrested and two others are sought after in connection to an alleged theft at Academy Sports on Nov. 5. According to LPSO, three individuals entered the store and loaded a hoverboard into a shopping cart.
Covington police release details on murder of retired priest and associate
The St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office also released the remaining identity of one of the victims.
Police: Suspect beat man to death in New Orleans hotel room
The NOPD says one person is in custody in connection with a late night homicide near the Lower Garden District.
NOLA.com
ID of second victim, details of shocking Covington slayings revealed by authorities
Authorities on Thursday formally identified the second victim of a shocking double homicide in Covington in which both bodies were discovered burned beyond recognition early Monday. During a news conference at the St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office in Lacombe, they said the body of Ruth Prats, 73, had been positively...
Suspect arrested at scene after man found dead on St. Charles Avenue
A homicide investigation is underway and a suspect is behind in New Orleans after a man was found dead from multiple injuries to the head on St. Charles Avenue late Thursday (Dec. 1) night.
NOLA.com
Name of woman burned beyond recognition in Covington double murder to be released Thursday
Covington authorities say they will release the name Thursday of the woman who was found dead and burned beyond recognition earlier this week in a double homicide. Update: Victim identified as Ruth Prats; new details released. The St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office has identified the other victim as Father Otis...
wbrz.com
State Police: Man killed after crashing into tree in Tangipahoa Parish Saturday afternoon
INDEPENDENCE - A man was killed Saturday afternoon when his pickup truck slammed into a tree in Tangipahoa Parish. State Police said the single-vehicle crash happened shortly before 3 p.m. on LA 442 near River Ridge Drive in Independence. It claimed the life of 32-year-old Matthew Bonomo. Troopers said Bonomo...
