Read full article on original website
Related
fox34.com
Overton Hotel to unveil Lubbock’s largest gingerbread display
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Each holiday season Overton Hotel and Conference Center partners with Texas Girls and Boys Ranch to create Lubbock’s Largest Gingerbread Display. The display opens to the public on Tuesday, December 6th at 4:00pm with an official ribbon cutting hosted by Lubbock Chamber of Commerce. There...
fox34.com
South Plains Community Action to host Winter Wonderland Resource Fair
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - South Plains Community Action Association’s Navigator Program is hosting a winter wonderland resource fair to raise awareness of community services in the South Plains area. Organizations across the Lubbock area will join SPCAA at the South Plains Mall on December 3rd from 10am to...
fox34.com
Pancho Clos coming to town
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Join Fiestas Del Llano and Parks and Recreation on Saturday, Dec. 10, for the Annual Pancho Clos. The event will take place outside of Maggie Trejo Supercenter from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. All children will receive a small bag of candy and fruit, and...
fox34.com
Sip & Shop events set for first two Saturday’s in December
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two Sip and Shop events will be held in Lubbock for Christmas shoppers looking for the perfect gifts!. On Saturday, Dec. 3, Lubbock’s best local vendors will be at the Crossroads Event Center in Wolfforth from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event center is located at 10107 CR 1300. Admission is free to the public. Shoppers can enjoy food trucks and wine with Oswald Vineyards of Brownfield!
fox34.com
Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program makes Christmas dreams a reality
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Angel Tree Program, along with The Salvation Army’s iconic Red Kettle Campaign, is one of The Salvation Army’s best-known Christmas efforts. More than 100,000 children across Texas, enough to fill the Dallas Cowboys stadium, will experience the joy of opening presents on Christmas morning thanks to generous donors and the help of The Salvation Army.
fox34.com
Saturday morning top stories: 2 arrested after Hockley Co. chase
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. Two men have been arrested after leading Hockley County deputies on a high speed chase. Leopoldo Villarreal and Leroy Martinez of Lubbock were arrested. They were reportedly going speeds above 100 mph and shot at the pursuing deputies. The story continues here:...
fox34.com
CBD American Shaman of Lubbock store burglarized twice, 90 minutes apart
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The owner of CBD American Shaman of Lubbock at 82nd and Indiana is hoping the community can help identify the person who broke into their shop early Thursday morning. This is the second burglary in the past three years. The surveillance cameras show a person wearing...
fox34.com
Lubbock law enforcement to participate in annual Big Brothers Big Sisters Santa Cop event
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - On Saturday, December 3rd, local law enforcement professionals will take on the role of Santa for the day. Officers of the Lubbock Police Department and children from Big Brothers Big Sisters will enjoy a day of shopping, friendship, and fun holiday festivities. Santa Cops is a volunteer-based initiative. The project aims to meet the needs and Christmas wishes of local children while also strengthening community relations. Debra Gonzales, Director of Enrollment, states, “Santa Cops truly encompasses what Big Brothers Big Sisters is all about, friendship, joy, and community.” Santa Cops has been a Lubbock Christmas tradition for over a decade.
fox34.com
Sensory gym opens in Lubbock to help kids build socialization skills
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On 82nd and Slide there’s a new place for running, jumping, and climbing. A new sensory gym is now open, bringing smiles to Lubbock kids. “But the main goal is to that autistic, and special needs kids have a place to play, but they can also play with kids without any disability,” the owner of the gym, Meagan Kennemer said.
fox34.com
Victim pulled through window, rescued from East Lubbock house fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is being treated for smoke inhalation after being pulled from an East Lubbock house fire on Friday afternoon. Emergency crews were dispatched to the home near East 7th and Walnut around 2 p.m. Firefighters found one person inside the home, who they were able...
fox34.com
Benefit concert this Sunday for 2-year-old cancer patient from O’Donnell
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Oct. 7, Kal Luke Mires had a seizure. Two days later, he was transported to Cook Children’s in Fort Worth where doctors found a brain tumor, after over 20 hours of surgery. “It was a Choroid Plexus Carcinoma and when they removed it, it...
fox34.com
UMC and Shallowater ISD to host grand opening for Health Science Learning Center
SHALLOWATER, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - UMC Health System and Shallowater Independent School District (SISD) are excited to announce the grand opening of the SISD Health Science Learning Clinic! The SISD Health Sciences Learning Clinic will house Certified Medical Assistant (CMA) and Occupational Therapy (OT) programs for Shallowater ISD students. The...
fox34.com
Lubbock developers skirting regulations with technicality
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some developers are accused of skirting regulations to lower their costs leaving some Lubbock county residents in a tough position soon after purchasing a new home. County commissioner Terence Kovar says it’s due to a technicality. “They just go in and bam you know stake...
fox34.com
Task force warning of increase in car break-ins, auto theft across the South Plains
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains Auto Theft Task Force is warning Christmas shoppers not to leave gifts or other valuables in their cars, citing a rise in vehicle break-ins around Lubbock. Crime Prevention Coordinator Jennifer Anderson says, “They are waiting for the opportunity to catch you off guard.”...
fox34.com
Slight chance of overnight showers, warmer temperatures on the way
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a quiet day we are expecting a drop in temperatures and a little precipitation overnight. Low temperatures will be in the upper 30s. Our winds will change from the southeast to the southwest around midnight with speeds ranging between 5 and 10 mph. We expect isolated to widely scatter showers after midnight.
fox34.com
Tahoka man dies in Gaines Co. crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Tahoka man has died after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday afternoon. The crash occurred just after 2 p.m. just northwest of Seminole. Lousie H. Salinas, 67, was driving west on CR 206 while another vehicle driven by 48-year-old Darryl Ramon Jeffley was heading north on SH 214.
fox34.com
Three vehicle crash at 82nd and Quaker, southbound lanes blocked
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to a three-vehicle crash just north of the intersection at 82nd Street and Quaker Avenue. According to LPD, the crash occurred around 3 p.m. and involved a white Cadillac SUV, a black BMW and a black Tesla. Two people are reported to have minor injuries as a result of the crash.
fox34.com
Covenant Health to host community job fair
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Covenant Health is looking for kind and caring members of our community to come be a part of our healing family! Applicants can attend a job fair on Tuesday, December 6 hosted at the Knipling Education & Conference Center. Covenant Health is looking to fill...
fox34.com
1 seriously injured in East Lubbock motorcycle crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to the 3500 block of Idalou Road near East Loop 289 for a motorcycle crash. LPD received the call at 4:36 p.m. According to police, the motorcycle was traveling eastbound and crashed into an unknown object, leaving the roadway. The motorcyclist...
fox34.com
Two separate crashes on University Avenue, LFR and LPD responding
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to two separate crashes on University Avenue, one on 56th and another on 46th. LPD received the call at 8:27 p.m. The 56th crash involved a truck and an SUV. Two people are reported to have sustained minor injuries. LPD reports that multiple lanes have been closed but could not verify if they were north or southbound.
Comments / 1