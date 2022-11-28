LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - On Saturday, December 3rd, local law enforcement professionals will take on the role of Santa for the day. Officers of the Lubbock Police Department and children from Big Brothers Big Sisters will enjoy a day of shopping, friendship, and fun holiday festivities. Santa Cops is a volunteer-based initiative. The project aims to meet the needs and Christmas wishes of local children while also strengthening community relations. Debra Gonzales, Director of Enrollment, states, “Santa Cops truly encompasses what Big Brothers Big Sisters is all about, friendship, joy, and community.” Santa Cops has been a Lubbock Christmas tradition for over a decade.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO