Famed Television Star DiesNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
Denver-area firm sells carbon credits to offset Pac-12 title game emissionsMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Opinion: UNLV firing coach Arroyo doesn't make any sense right nowEugene AdamsParadise, NV
UNLV Football just might finish their season on a surprisingly high noteEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Ben Roethlisberger calls out Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada once again
Ben Roethlisberger hasn’t been shy about his feelings for Steelers' OC Matt Canada this season. He's back at it again. On this week's episode of "Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger," kicker Chris Boswell’s comments in Week 6 came into discussion. "It ain’t 'cause of you. I can guarantee you that much," Boswell said heading to the locker room following the Steelers win over the Buccaneers.
Watch: Former Patriots LB Tedy Bruschi gets trucked by his son
The apple truly doesn’t fall far from the Bruschi tree. After making a living trucking running backs and tight ends in the middle of the field for the New England Patriots for 13 years, former linebacker Tedy Bruschi appears to have passed on his thirst for punishment to his son, Dante.
Nick Sirianni Gives Updates on Jordan Davis, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson
The Eagles head coach isn't sure if Davis will play Sunday after his 21-day practice window was opened and isn't sure if his playmaking safety will need a stint on the IR
Steelers’ Fan Favorite And Retired Linebacker Ryan Shazier Was Told The Cowboys Were Drafting Him In 2014
It has been five years since Pittsburgh Steelers‘ elusive linebacker, Ryan Shazier suffered a career-ending spinal cord injury. He has been an inspiration to millions around the world and is still seen in the public eye quite often. Most recently, he joined defensive lineman and team captain, Cameron Heyward on his Not Just Football podcast to discuss several topics about their years together on the field and in Pittsburgh. One of the most interesting things that came up was the linebacker discussing draft day and how he was sure that he was going to be a member of the Dallas Cowboys.
Eagles Receive Huge Injury News On TE Dallas Goedert
After a hiccup in Week 10 on Monday Night Football against the Washington Commanders, the Philadelphia Eagles have gotten things back on track the last two weeks. They have defeated the Indianapolis Colts and Green Bay Packers, accomplishing both without the services of tight end Dallas Goedert. Goedert was injured...
Ohio State reportedly requested to not be selected for Rose Bowl
Ohio State’s athletic department had an interesting request for the Rose Bowl, according to a report. Ohio State Rivals site “Dotting the Eyes” reported this week that the Buckeyes requested that the Rose Bowl not select them to participate in their Jan. 2, 2023 bowl game. The...
Ex-NBA first-round pick retiring at 26
Just four years after being drafted, a former NBA player is walking away from the game. Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported Wednesday that former first-round pick Chandler Hutchison is retiring. Winderman cites an announcement from the Miami Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce (whom Hutchison had been playing for).
Jayson Tatum just broke a three-point record not even Stephen Curry reached
After another win Wednesday night for the red-hot Boston Celtics, Jayson Tatum made NBA history. During Boston’s 134-121 win over the Miami Heat, Tatum put up a whopping 49 points and became the youngest player in league history to make 900 3-pointers. The 24-year-old surpassed his friend and fellow...
Klay Thompson Made NBA History On Tuesday
Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson is now 15th all-time in three-pointers made.
Aidan Hutchinson takes shot at Jaguars over draft decision
Aidan Hutchinson could have been the No. 1 overall pick in April’s NFL Draft had the Jacksonville Jaguars seen fit to take him there. They did not, and Hutchinson seems to remember why. Hutchinson will face the Jaguars this week as a member of the Detroit Lions, eight months...
Michael Jordan Questioned Boston Celtics' Championships Because They Never Won With 28 NBA Teams In The League
In 1993, Michael Jordan was sitting at the top of the NBA world. He had just won a third consecutive championship with the Chicago Bulls and clinched his third straight Finals MVP, putting him in the conversation with the game's greatest-ever players. MJ would retire after that run, largely thanks to the devastating loss of his father, but in 1993, the questions were already pouring in about if he was the GOAT and if the Bulls were the greatest team ever.
Jets Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Wednesday
The New York Jets cut a wide receiver from their practice squad on Wednesday afternoon. They officially cut Diontae Spencer, who's been around the horn in the NFL. Spencer got his start in the NFL back in 2014 when he signed with the St. Louis (now Los Angeles) Rams out of McNeese State.
Potential landing spots for ‘blindsided’ Wisconsin defensive coordinator
The 3-8 Packers defense ranks 24thin total yards allowed and 27th in points allowed. Given Leonhard’s pedigree, he would almost certainly elevate Green Bay's defense if given the chance. Leonhard reportedly was a finalist for the open Packers defensive coordinator position in 2021. Nebraska media have mentioned the Cornhuskers,...
Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe reaches heights not known to man with unbelievable putback jam
The Portland Trail Blazers had their worst season in recent memory in 2021-22 after they lost Damian Lillard to an abdominal injury. For their troubles, the Blazers selected Shaedon Sharpe with the seventh pick of the 2022 NBA Draft. Seen as a raw prospect with immense potential due to his tantalizing athleticism, Sharpe, once he puts all his tools together, appears to be a hand-and-glove fit alongside Lillard.
Watch: Sideline exchange between Mike Vrabel, Titans rookie goes viral
Tennessee Titans rookie Treylon Burks made one of the best hustle plays of Week 13, but the wide receiver was quick to admit that the play would not have happened if he did his job correctly. Head coach Mike Vrabel pushed that thought out of Burks’ head in a hurry.
Chiefs' coach Matt Nagy responds to Patrick Mahomes' wild draft story
Patrick Mahomes recently shared a wild NFL Draft story, crediting coach Matt Nagy for helping him become a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. Mahomes said Nagy gave him advanced access to plays he was to go over with head coach Andy Reid ahead of the 2017 Draft, essentially helping the quarterback cheat.
Cardinals Fan Points Out A Changing Of The Guard
With changes to the MLB schedule for the 2023 season, each team will now play every other ballclub at least once during the year going forward. This could affect several teams, as interleague play will become more frequent. For a team such as the St. Louis Cardinals, who largely benefitted...
Cleveland police identify Browns' field vandal
Per the Associated Press, the suspect is 21-year-old Anthony Robert Westley O'Neal. O'Neal has not been arrested and will be a "direct indictment," according to police. In a statement released by the Browns via Camryn Justice of News 5 Cleveland, the team says it has provided "all relevant information" to the Cleveland Police and "will continue to assist" with any further requests before referring any additional comments to the "proper authorities."
Cowboys Watch: Dallas Ex WR Terrell Owens Punches Out Man at CVS
Hall of Famer and former Dallas Cowboys wideout Terrell Owens was involved in a physical altercation on Saturday and punched a man "in self-defense," as he described it to the Associated Press. Owens, 48, told TMZ he stopped at CVS for some necessities, and inside the store, a fan approached...
Legendary broadcaster Gus Johnson reveals national title pick
As the lead broadcaster of Fox Sports' biggest college football games this season, Gus Johnson has seen a lot of the country's top teams. There's one program he sees as a cut above the rest. "I don't see anybody as a threat to Georgia," said Johnson. Johnson spoke with Yardbarker...
