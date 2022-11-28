The first-ever TEDxJohnsonCity will be held in June, 2023 with the focus topic of “rewriting the Appalachian narrative.”. A TEDx event is a community-driven event where TED-like talks and performances are shared with the community. TEDx events bring together speakers, videos and conversation to create a unique community gathering that unleashes new ideas, inspires and informs, according to a news release from the Johnson City Chamber of Commerce.

