Johnson City commissioners talk Keebler Annexation in work session
Ahead of a possible final vote and public hearing on the Keebler Annexation in two weeks, the Johnson City Commission met in a work session Thursday to discuss the proposed 494-unit development that's poised to be the largest Gray has seen in decades — if it's approved. Commissioners met...
Local elected officials get together
Elected officials from Washington County, the town of Jonesborough and the city of Johnson City gathered for a holiday social event Tuesday at the International Storytelling Center in downtown Jonesborough. County Commissioner Kenneth Huffine, chairman of the county’s Communications Task Force, helped organize the event. He said the purpose of...
Washington County being asked to make changes to its economic development structure
Washington County commissioners are being asked to make specific changes to the county’s economic development structure. The makeover comes as an economic development organization, helmed by leaders of Northeast Tennessee’s largest employers, aims to boost workforce and economic development opportunities across eight counties. The newly-created NETNHub will include the Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership, which covers Carter, Washington and Unicoi counties and NETWORKS-Sullivan Partnership, which covers Sullivan County.
Chamber of Commerce to host Multi-Generational Workshop with Jessica Stollings-Holder
The Chamber of Commerce, serving Johnson City, Jonesborough and Washington County, will host a Multi-Generational Workshop Wednesday with renowned author and speaker Jessica Stollings-Holder. The workshop begins at 2 p.m. at the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts in Johnson City.
Blowing smoke – UVA Wise, Coeburn Middle School join in anti-smoking program
COEBURN — Coeburn Middle School parents who take their seventh-graders to school next week will get to see what their kids have been doing with UVA Wise students this semester. Cody Sanders, associate professor of physical education at the college, has coordinated the FamHealth tobacco prevention and education program...
Announcing the 1st annual TEDxJohnsonCity
The first-ever TEDxJohnsonCity will be held in June, 2023 with the focus topic of “rewriting the Appalachian narrative.”. A TEDx event is a community-driven event where TED-like talks and performances are shared with the community. TEDx events bring together speakers, videos and conversation to create a unique community gathering that unleashes new ideas, inspires and informs, according to a news release from the Johnson City Chamber of Commerce.
Sheriff's department warns of scammers posing as Washington County deputies
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office wants residents to be aware of a phone scam currently active in the area. Deputies have received reports from residents stating that callers contact them claiming to be members of the sheriff’s department. The caller states the residents need to send money or a warrant will be issued for their arrest.
Wise County officials waiting for Appalachia High School building assessment
APPALACHIA — Difficulty in removing asbestos at the former Appalachia High School main classroom building leaves one decision on its fate. Wise County Administrator Mike Hatfield said Monday that a contractor’s report showed that performing asbestos removal from the main school building would be impractical because of the amount of the material in the structure.
Editorial: Please support your community: Shop local
Kingsport’s Small Business Saturday is held between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but the holidays continue, offering opportunity to continue to shop locally for very good reasons. They include that businesses locate where they find support. If a community doesn’t support its local businesses, they go away.
Fundraising underway for family of late Sullivan Heights student, 12
KINGSPORT — Sullivan Heights Middle School students and the school community continue to mourn a seventh-grade football player. The 12-year-old from Kingsport died in a tragic shooting accident last week in Rogersville two days before his 13th birthday. He was buried on Thursday.
Creekside Behavioral Health breaks ground on mental health hospital expansion
KINGSPORT — Creekside Behavioral Health, an acute behavioral health hospital, will soon expand its footprint across Northeast Tennessee, adding 24 beds to its Kings- port facility. “It puts us as the largest freestanding psychiatric facility in this region,” Ric McAllister, CEO for Creekside Behavioral Health, said. “We’re very proud...
Milligan University presents 16th annual 'Buffalo Tales'
Milligan University students and staff will be hosting its 16th annual “Buffalo Tales” storytelling event on Tuesday December 6, at 6:30 p.m. in the McGlothlin Street Theater. “Buffalo Tales” is an annual family-friendly storytelling event where Milligan’s storytelling students get to flex their skills and share stories with...
Hard Rock Bristol to break ground on permanent casino next week
BRISTOL, Va. — After months of planning, Hard Rock Bristol will break ground next week on the permanent Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol. The groundbreaking festivities for the permanent hotel and casino are slated for Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 1 p.m.
Budweiser Clydesdales ready for Saturday's parade appearance
The Budweiser Clydesdales are getting ready for the Johnson City Christmas Parade and other appearances around the Tri-Cities this weekend. The world famous horses last visited the area in December 2019. The horses have been a part of the Anheuser-Busch brand since the 1930s.
Creator held prayer ceremony to retire COVID-19 memorial
Marat Jean Moore held a prayer ceremony on Thursday to honor the COVID-19 memorial she created before its retirement next week. During the ceremony, Moore spoke in detail about the creation and meaning of the memorial before representatives from Jonesborough Presbyterian Church provided a prayer and blessing. Another attendee finished out the ceremony by singing Amazing Grace.
Town of Unicoi cuts ribbon on remodeled CRR 1111 caboose
Town of Unicoi officials and railroad aficionados gathered at the Tourist Information Center to cut the ribbon on the town’s newly-remodeled Clinchfield CRR 1111 caboose Thursday afternoon. The CRR 1111 was the last caboose to be commissioned by the Clinchfield Railroad. It later operated for CSX and was donated...
Free health fairs take aim at care for underserved and uninsured
WISE — As The Health Wagon continues its winter health fairs on Friday in Clintwood, volunteers and organization workers are advising people to take advantage of vaccinations as well as other services. Thursday’s fair at Zion Family Ministries in Wise saw about 100 patients, said Health Wagon Board of...
Farm Expo Christmas tree
Hayley Potter, Stacye Yeager and Nikki Brooks of Six Rivers Media decorate a Christmas tree at Glen Bruce Park, 414 Broad St., in downtown Kingsport to promote Farm Expo 2023, scheduled for Feb. 4-5, 2023 at Bristol Motor Speedway. A tree lighting ceremony will happen Saturday following the Christmas parade, which starts at 6 p.m. Edgar the Cow will be on hand to distribute free Farm Expo tickets.
Church happenings
Bays Mountain Baptist Church at the Harbor in Kingsport will host a Christmas singing Friday at 6 p.m. with Heavenly Reflections, Brian Burchfield, The Dyer Family, Sunrise Sisters, Bays Mountain Choir, Bays Mountain Trio and Taylor Family. The church is located at 1905 Brookside Lane.
Bobbie B. Manning, III
BLOUNTVILLE - Bobbie B. Manning, III, 61, of Blountville area of Sullivan County, passed away, Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Bristol Regional Medical Center, following an extended illness. Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch is in charge of the arrangements.
