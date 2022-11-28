SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It will be a chilly start to the morning with lows near 40 for Savannah and upper 30s for inland communities. Factor in a northern wind and it will feel like the mid 30s in Savannah at daybreak! Even with the sunshine it will be a cool day, with temperatures in the mid 50s at noon and highs near 60 degrees. It’ll be mostly clear and cool during the evening, so dress warm if you have plans!

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO