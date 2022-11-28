Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
The police accuse the mother of killing her missing childkandelSavannah, GA
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Retire” in the StateKennardo G. JamesBluffton, SC
wtoc.com
Oglethorpe Driving Club collecting toys for the United States Marine Corps
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Every year, the Oglethorpe Driving Club of Savannah helps collect toys for the United States Marine Corps’ “Toys for Tots” national campaign. Saturday they, along with members of our team here at WTOC, gathered at the Habersham Shopping Center for their Cars and Coffee event as we all work to collect as many toys possible for the kids in our community this holiday season.
wtoc.com
Holiday events happening across the Coastal Empire & Lowcountry this weekend
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The holidays can get busy and you need to make a plan. We have a lot of events happening across the Coastal Empire and the Lowcountry. The Enmarket Savannah Bridge Run is happening Saturday and 3,500 runners are expected to participate. There are some things you...
wtoc.com
How to make a Holiday Yule Log Cake with Stevedore Bakery at Savannah’s Thompson Hotel
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In Medieval times families would gather and burn a yule log on Christmas Eve for good luck. Eating one is even better. Chef Noah Writenhour, from the Stevedore Bakery at Savannah’s Thompson Hotel is with us this morning to show us how he makes his popular Yule Log cake.
wtoc.com
Liberty Co. Chamber of Commerce hosts Illuminated Christmas Parade in Hinesville
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Liberty County Chamber of Commerce’s hosted the 26th Annual Illuminated Christmas Parade. WTOC’s Dawn Baker was a host at this year’s parade. We also brought our annual Toys for Tots campaign to the big parade to bring new, unwrapped toys for...
wtoc.com
Old gas station gets second life in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WTOC) - Over the past few years, a small town in Effingham County has made some big moves. Downtown Springfield taking what’s old and making it new again, again. “It’s great to see the transformation that’s happened here in downtown Springfield over the past couple of years,”...
wtoc.com
How to make Bao bites
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chicken can be seasoned to be sweet, or spicy, or both. Chef Shahin Afsharian, from Plant Riverside District, is here in the kitchen this morning to show us a way to wake up chicken skewers.
wtoc.com
Sisters on the Fly: Christmas Caravan Tour
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As we count down to Christmas, this weekend National Women’s Adventure Group is bringing some holiday cheer to Tybee Island. The Sisters on the Fly Christmas Caravan Tour is in town this weekend. It benefits the Tybee Post Theater. So Evan Goetz, the executive director...
wtoc.com
Chatham Co. delegation looks ahead to 2023 after year of booming business
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Representatives from the Coastal Empire say a lot of the focus in the year ahead will be on building around 2022′s big economic boom. The group came together with local business leaders for the Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Eggs and Issues Breakfast. WTOC caught up with three of the people representing our area in the upcoming legislative session, who all say the coming year is about our area’s expanding opportunities.
wtoc.com
Town of Bluffton 51st annual Christmas Parade held Saturday
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The Town of Bluffton got into the Christmas spirit Saturday after their tree lighting Friday night. They held their 51st annual Christmas Parade, which goes through the Bluffton Historic District. There were about 125 entries which ranged from the Parris Island Marine band to local businesses.
wtoc.com
“It’s so much fun for all the kids:” Richmond Hill held their 26th annual Christmas parade
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Richmond Hill held their 26th annual Christmas parade Saturday. Hundreds of people packed Ford Avenue to ring in the holiday season. This year’s Grand Marshal, John Williams, was one of the first down the parade route. More than 100 entries followed behind him including the Richmond Hill High School Marching Band, Mayor Russ Carpenter and the fire department.
wtoc.com
Rescue Me Friday: Tilly
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - At the Humane Society for Greater Savannah, the Lonely Hearts have a special place in the hearts of the staff. Those are the animals that have been on the adoption floor the longest. Nina Schulze is the adoptions manager for the Human Society she has brought...
wtoc.com
Invoices show costs to clear Truman Parkway homeless camp
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been two months since a fire under a highway overpass forced the people who lived there to move out. The area looks dramatically different today than it did for decades where a homeless encampment used to be underneath the Truman Parkway at East President Street.
wtoc.com
Chicken Salad Chick Giving Cards
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Turn a $5 donation into $60 of savings, and help fight childhood cancer and feed the hungry, by purchasing a Chicken Salad Chick Giving Card. Ann O’Neal is the catering coordinator for Chicken Salad Chick - she is here this morning with Stephanie Brown, of America’s Second Harvest, one of the organizations benefiting from this holiday program that is already underway.
wtoc.com
Port Wentworth under precautionary boil water advisory
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Port Wentworth is under a precautionary boil water advisory. The City of Port Wentworth says the water issue has been resolved, but there was a drop in pressure within the system. Due to the loss of pressure, the City of Port Wentworth...
wtoc.com
‘It’s all about the runner experience:’ Savannah Bridge Run returns
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands of runners laced up their shoes this Saturday morning for a Savannah tradition like no other. That’s the Savannah Bridge Run where around 4,000 people ran either a 5k or a 10k over the Talmadge Bridge, which connects Savannah to South Carolina. There was...
wtoc.com
Group wants square renamed after Susie King Taylor
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As the community discusses renaming Calhoun Square, consensus has formed around one name: Susie King Taylor. She was the first black nurse during the American Civil War and a nurse to freed slaves. A coalition of supporters called " Say Her Name” are urging leaders to name the square after her.
wtoc.com
Cooler today with plenty of sunshine!
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It will be a chilly start to the morning with lows near 40 for Savannah and upper 30s for inland communities. Factor in a northern wind and it will feel like the mid 30s in Savannah at daybreak! Even with the sunshine it will be a cool day, with temperatures in the mid 50s at noon and highs near 60 degrees. It’ll be mostly clear and cool during the evening, so dress warm if you have plans!
wtoc.com
Savannah Police investigating shooting on Commercial Ct.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday on Commercial Court. According to police, a woman was shot in the 600 block. Police say she sustained non-life threatening injuries. Police say a suspect has been located. According to police, the preliminary indication is...
wtoc.com
One man injured in shooting on W. 38th St.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Officers with the Savannah Police Department are investigating a shooting in the 800 block of West 38th Street. According to police, a man has serious injuries as a result of the shooting. Stick with WTOC for updates.
wtoc.com
Chatham Co. Commission votes on new LOST proposal
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Commission has a new proposal on how to split millions of dollars from the Local Option Sales Tax. The commission voted unanimously Friday to a 31 - 69 percent split. That means 31 percent of the LOST funds would go to Chatham County during the 2023 fiscal year and the municipalities would get the rest.
