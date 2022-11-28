ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Ten fines Michigan State $100K for tunnel incident with Michigan

By Sam Cooper, Yahoo Sports
 4 days ago
The Big Ten has handed down punishment related to the postgame tunnel altercation that followed the Michigan State vs. Michigan game in Ann Arbor on Oct. 29.

The conference concluded that seven MSU players “participated in the hitting, kicking or using of their helmet” to strike Michigan players. One other MSU player was determined to have been “involved in the incident,” but the Big Ten said it is “inconclusive” whether that player “participated in the physical altercation.”

As a result, Michigan State has been hit with a $100,000 fine and the eight players have been given suspensions.

MSU self-imposed suspensions for the eight players already, and seven of the suspensions have been deemed “sufficient” by the conference office. One other player, Khary Crump, will be suspended for the first eight games of the 2023 season in addition to the four games he has already served.

Additionally, the conference found that a MSU staff member violated the conference’s sportsmanship policy in “a separate sportsmanship matter.”

On the other side, Michigan has been hit with a public reprimand because it “did not meet the standards of the Big Ten Conference Football Game Management Manual policy.”

“The policy requires the conference member institution game host to provide adequate protection for personnel of both home and visiting teams when entering and leaving playing arenas,” the conference said.

Last week, seven of the Michigan State players involved were charged for their roles in the incident. Six were charged with misdemeanors while Crump was charged with felony assault. Crump was seen swinging his helmet at a Michigan player.

Five players — Itayvion Brown, Angelo Grose, Justin White, Brandon Wright and Zion Young — were charged with one count of aggravated assault. Jacoby Windmon was charged with assault and battery. Those six charges are all misdemeanors. Malcolm Jones was suspended by the team but not charged.

The school-imposed suspensions for those seven players was deemed sufficient by the Big Ten. Brown, Grose, White, Windmon, Wright and Young were reinstated to the team on Monday. Jones had previously been reinstated. Crump remains suspended.

“We accept the findings from the Big Ten Conference and are ready to move forward as a football program. We are committed to supporting our student-athletes and will continue to do so throughout this process,” MSU athletic director Alan Haller and head coach Mel Tucker said in a joint statement.

WHO 13

Michigan QB transferring to Iowa

Michigan Quarterback Cade McNamara will transfer to Iowa. McNamara led Michigan to the College Football Playoff last year, but backed up J.J. McCarthy most of this season. McNamara will have two seasons of eligibility remaining. McNamara’s 2021 season: 64% completions, 2,576 yards passing, 15 touchdowns, 6 interceptions, and a passer rating of 141.9. Big get […]
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Comeback

Judge makes major decision on Michigan football star

A Michigan judge has ruled on a Wolverines football star in trouble with the law. The judge ruled that Mazi Smith can travel out of the state of Michigan. Smith, a redshirt junior defensive star for the Wolverines, is facing felony weapon charges which were uncovered earlier Thursday morning. David Jesse of the Detroit Free Read more... The post Judge makes major decision on Michigan football star appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Comeback

College football star facing horrible legal charges

This season, Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Mazi Smith has been the team’s most dominant player on the defensive side of the ball and has been integral to the team’s 2022 College Football Playoff run. But it turns out, he has been playing despite some very serious legal trouble. According to a report from David Jesse Read more... The post College football star facing horrible legal charges appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

Photo byPhoto by Simona Todorova on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Michigan and you like to go out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, make sure to pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan football 2023 four-star commit flips to ACC school

Michigan’s 2023 recruiting class took a major hit Tuesday night. Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Catholic four-star edge defender Collins Acheampong flipped his verbal commitment from Michigan to Miami, he announced on Twitter. The 6-foot-7, 254-pounder was the Wolverines second-highest ranked commit in the class at No. 169 nationally, per the 247Sports Composite.
ANN ARBOR, MI
thecomeback.com

Michigan fans respond graciously after tragic Purdue news

Michigan Wolverines fans have reacted graciously following absolutely terrible news for Purdue football. Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell’s brother Sean tragically passed away earlier this week. Michigan fans decided to react with graciousness in the wake of the tragic loss in the Boilermakers’ family. They have already donated...
ANN ARBOR, MI
wrif.com

Michigan Has the No. 2 Best College Town in America for 2023

A new study is out that looks at America’s college towns and ranks them to find the very best. Of course, here in Michigan, we have plenty of fantastic college towns, so it’s not a surprise that we’re on this list. In fact, we have the No. 2 city listed in the new study.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Recount sought of numerous Michigan precincts for 2 ballot proposals

Lansing — An Oakland County man, working with groups that have previously spread unproven election fraud claims, filed paperwork and paid a hefty financial deposit in pursuit of a recount of the votes on an abortion rights ballot proposal in more than 500 Michigan precincts. Jerome Jay Allen of...
MICHIGAN STATE
wrif.com

Major 24/7 Convenience Store Announces Move Into Michigan

One can never have too many convenience stores, right? In that spirit, a popular regional convenience store is making its way into Michigan. If you’re from the Pennsylvania area, you’ll likely be happy with this news. Sheetz has announced it will expand into Michigan, opening its first Michigan store location in 2025 in the Detroit market.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Updated: GOP group celebrates recount of hundreds of Michigan precincts over Proposals 2 and 3

Updated, 8:43 a.m. with more details from the Secretary of State’s office The votes in more than 600 precincts across Michigan will be recounted after an Oakland County man filed paperwork Wednesday alleging “fraud or error” in balloting for voting and abortion rights proposals that were approved by voters on Nov. 8. The petitions, signed […] The post Updated: GOP group celebrates recount of hundreds of Michigan precincts over Proposals 2 and 3 appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
29K+
Followers
105K+
Post
9M+
Views
