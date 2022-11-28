Read full article on original website
COMMISSIONERS HONOR LOWELL OSTROM SENIOR VOLUNTEER
The Douglas County Board of Commissioners has announced that Lowell Ostrom was awarded the Douglas County Senior Services Volunteer of the Month Award for November. Commissioner Tom Kress recently presented Ostrom with the award at the Bistro Sixty Reedsport Senior Dining Site. It is located inside the Lower Umpqua Senior Center.
THREE RIVERS FOUNDATION TO AWARD OVER $1 MILLION TO ORGANIZATIONS
The Three Rivers Foundation, established by the Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians is set to award more than one million dollars to non-profit organizations. The foundation is the charitable arm of its Three Rivers Casino Resort. Tribal Council Member and Three Rivers Foundation Board of Trustees...
REEDSPORT HOLDING OPEN HOUSE TO HONOR COUNCILOR
The City of Reedsport will hold an Open House to honor Councilor Mark Bedard for his 16 years of public service to the community. It will take place Monday night at 6:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers on Winchester Avenue. The event will be held immediately following a work session during the council meeting that evening.
TRANSIENT JAILED FOR VIOLATING NO CONTACT ORDER
A transient was jailed for violating a no contact order by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Monday night. A DCSO report said at 11:30 p.m. a deputy stopped a vehicle for traffic violations in the 400 block of South Main Street in Canyonville. The deputy noticed a female sitting in the passenger seat and knew there was a no contact order between the woman and the driver, with the driver listed as the respondent.
COVID-19 RELIEF FUNDS AID DOZENS OF LOCAL BUSINESSES
Several dozen local small businesses – including some owned by women and minorities – have been helped with COVID-19 relief funds through a $500,000 Emergency Small Business and Microenterprise Grant Program. A City of Roseburg release said it was the lead applicant and along with Douglas County applied...
MAN INJURED IN SINGLE VEHICLE WRECK
A Roseburg man was injured in a single vehicle wreck on Thursday night. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just after 9:10 p.m. a deputy responded to the accident in the 2000 block of Melrose Road. When he arrived, the driver of a sports car was being treated by medical personnel. The 23-year old said he didn’t know what happened. He said he was driving and the next thing he knew, he was surrounded by medics. His vehicle was towed from the scene.
FUGITIVE JAILED AFTER BEING STOPPED FOR BICYCLE LIGHTING VIOLATION
A fugitive was jailed after being stopped for a lighting violation on his bicycle Thursday night. A Roseburg Police report said just after 8:00 p.m.an officer stopped the rider in the 1100 block of Northeast Walnut Street. The man initially identified himself as a deceased family member, but eventually admitted who he was. 46-year old Daniel Sherman was found to have circuit court warrants out of Roseburg and Sutherlin. 11 additional charges were added. Bail was set at $25,000.
CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIR HAPPENING THROUGH SUNDAY
The Douglas County Christmas Craft Fair is happening through Sunday at the Douglas County Fairgrounds. Organizers say it is the most popular Christmas Fair in southern Oregon. Over 300 booths feature a wide variety of hand-crafted items including clothing, home décor, baked goods, spices, lotions, wood crafts, metal sculpture, art décor and many other unique items.
MAN CITED FOR DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED
A Roseburg man was cited for driving while suspended following a traffic stop Thursday night. A Roseburg Police report said at 10:30 p.m. an officer stopped an SUV in the 500 block of Northeast Garden Valley Boulevard because the vehicle’s tags were expired. The license of the 27-year old driver had been revoked-misdemeanor. The man was released after the citation was issued.
JAN DOE JAILED FOR ALLEGED DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Roseburg Police are dealing with a case of an unidentified woman, a “Jane Doe”, who has been jailed for alleged disorderly conduct. Wednesday just before 2:15 p.m. officers responded to the area of Southeast Cass Avenue and Southeast Rose Street after a caller said a disorderly woman was “yelling at nothing” and throwing items. When officers tried to contact the female, she ran away screaming and was trying to open doors of businesses and residences on Southeast Rose Street. The woman also allegedly stole a sleeping bag from in front of a business on Southeast Rose, but the owner did not want to pursue charges.
Wind Event; Coos Bay Woman Killed; Setting Speed Limits
The high wind event sweeping along the coast caused limited power interruption for the area. Central Lincoln PUD is showing no significant outages in the Florence area and less than 50 outages in the Lincoln County area. Drivers should be alert for debris on the roadways as there have been some branches and tree limbs reported on streets. The National Weather service reported steady winds of 23 mph overnight with higher gusts in some areas. Wind throughout the day today could still be significant with 28 mph gusts forecast and steady 11-16 mph winds. The high wind watch has expired for the coast.
FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS CONTINUES THROUGH JANUARY 1ST
The Umpqua Valley Festival of Lights continues through January 1st at River Forks Park, northwest of Roseburg. Celebrating its 30th year, the event is presented by the Roseburg Rotary Club starting nightly at 5:30 p.m. Residents can see over 500,000 lights on over 90 animated displays as they drive through...
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR PRIOR ALLEGED MENACING INCIDENT
Roseburg Police jailed a man for a prior alleged menacing incident, on Wednesday. An RPD report said at about 9:00 p.m. an officer located a pickup owned by the suspect at a business in the 2000 block of Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard. The officer knew that probable cause existed to arrest the 32-year old for menacing.
FUGITIVE JAILED FOLLOWING FREEWAY WRECK
A wanted man was jailed following a wreck on Interstate Five Wednesday evening. A report from Oregon State Police said at 6:30 p.m. the driver of a pickup lost control on the wet roadway while heading northbound hear Riddle. His vehicle struck a barrier and came to rest on the shoulder. The 23-year old was identified and discovered to be a fugitive from another state. He was taken to the jail after being medically cleared at CHI Mercy Medical Center. The man was detained without bail.
MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGEDLY ROBBERY AT RETAIL STORE
A Roseburg man was jailed for an alleged robbery at a retail store on Tuesday. A Roseburg Police report said just after 4:00 p.m. 27-year old Cameron Sullivan allegedly attempted to steal two batteries valued at $400 from Coastal Farm and Ranch in the 700 block of Northeast Garden Valley Boulevard.
Breaking: Students evacuated from multiple halls due to chemical spill
Eugene police and the Eugene Springfield Fire Department evacuated people in Pacific, Columbia and Lawrence Hall at the University of Oregon for a chemical spill Tuesday around 3:30 p.m., according to police. Onyx Bridge was also evacuated. Students said they were in class when an alarm rang and they were...
Douglas County couple sentenced to federal prison for drug-related crimes
A married couple from Douglas County who had been linked to illegal drug sales have been sentenced to federal prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office-District of Oregon.
Police logs, Nov. 30
According to an entry on the CBPD log for Nov. 28, 8:09 a.m., 1800 block No. 6th St., “unlawful entry into MV.”. According to an entry on the CBPD log for Nov. 28, 8:40 a.m., 1000 block Newmark Ave., 48-year old Joseph Edward Fullerton charged with Criminal Trespass II, “Fullerton cited in lieu of custody.”
OSP SEEKING ASSISTANCE WITH A DEATH INVESTIGATION
The Oregon State Police is seeking assistance from the public in a death investigation that began on November 30th of 2021. A release said with the 1st anniversary of this incident, detectives are hopeful that someone will come forward with new information. Last year on November 30th at approximately 1:00...
GLORIOUS CHRISTMAS FRIDAY NIGHT/SUNDAY AFTERNOON
The Umpqua Community College Performing and Visual Arts Department presents the Roseburg Concert Chorale in “Glorious Christmas” Friday night at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday afternoon at 3:00 p.m. in Jacoby Auditorium. The performance will also feature the Umpqua Chamber Orchestra and the UCC Chamber Choir. The three ensembles,...
