FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WBBJ
Mrs. Willie Mae Davis
Mrs. Willie Mae Davis, 82, died Sunday, November 27, 2022, at her residence in Jackson. Services will be Saturday, December 3, 2022, in Jefferson City, Missouri.
WBBJ
Advocate against polio speaks in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Rotary Club held a meeting on Wednesday. Their guest speaker was Kim Kim. He is an advocate for the End Polio Now campaign and a fellow Rotarian for his club in Hendersonville, Tennessee. He spoke on Wednesday to spread awareness of the disease to...
WBBJ
Several grants provided to West Tennessee libraries
JACKSON, Tenn. — From books to computers, residents are in need of growing resources. To help out, many libraries throughout Tennessee were visited by Secretary of State Tre Hargett. Each library along the route received a grant according to their specific needs. The Jackson-Madison County Library was among many...
WBBJ
Mrs. Mary Frances Cobb
Services for Mrs. Mary Frances Cobb, age 75 of Bells, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, December 3, 2022, 11:00 A.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel. The interment will be in the Harris Grove Cemetery. If you like to send flowers in memory of Mrs. Cobb, you can visit our website...
WBBJ
Mary Eileen Cowan
Mary Eileen Cowan received her reward Wednesday November 23rd, 2022. Ms. Cowan was born April 13th, 1944 and lived most of her life in La Grange, Tn. She went to Fayette County High School where she was valedictorian of her senior class and was voted “Best All Around” by her teachers. She played guard on the basketball team that went to the state tournament her senior year.
WBBJ
Mrs. Millicent Styles Dickerson
Mrs. Millicent Styles Dickerson was born on December 1, 1961 in Jackson, Tennessee. She departed this life on November 23, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, December 9, 2022, at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel. For more information, please contact Bledsoe Funeral Home at 731-427-1521.
WBBJ
Gladys “Vernalee” Wofford Steward
Gladys “Vernalee” Wofford Steward, age 81, resident of Moscow, Tennessee and wife of the late Keith Steward, departed this life Monday afternoon, November 28, 2022 at her home. Vernalee was born February 17, 1941 in Peach Orchard, Arkansas, the daughter of the late Donald Eugene Wofford and Vada...
WBBJ
Mrs. Mollie Bell Stewart Hill
Services for Mrs. Mollie Bell Stewart Hill, age 83 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, December 3, 2022, 3:00 P.M., at the Home Baptist Church. The interment will be held on Monday, December 5, 2022, 1:30 P.M., at Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Parkers Crossroads, Tennessee. The visitation...
WBBJ
Mr. Kenneth “Boo Man / “Duke” Price, Jr.
Services for Mr. Kenneth “Boo Man / “Duke” Price, Jr. age 32 of Jackson, Tennessee was held on Sunday, November 27, 2022, 1:00 P.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel. The interment will be in the Mt. Olivet Cemetery. .
WBBJ
City shares plans to buy ‘Jackson Plaza’
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson has made a big announcement. Wednesday, over Facebook, Jackson Mayor Scott Conger announced that the city plans to buy the Jackson Plaza shopping center. The center in the past housed Service Merchandise, which closed in the year 2002, along Old Hickory Boulevard.
WBBJ
Jackson church works to donate to schools each month
JACKSON, Tenn. — Wanting to make a difference in their community, Love and Truth Church realized they had the funding to start a new project. In October, Demark Elementary reached out to the church and asked them for some assistance with funding. They delivered what they thought would be...
WBBJ
Christmas-themed banquet held for university donors
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local university is hosted its annual scholarship banquet. Guests filled downtown Jackson to show their appreciation and support for education. Union University welcomed donors to the Carl Perkins Civic Center for a night full of fun and appreciation. “Tonight is our 24th annual Union University...
WBBJ
Sea of Blue held for former Lexington assistant chief
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — A local town held a Sea of Blue in honor of a former assistant chief. The Sea of Blue began at the Henderson County Fairgrounds and ended in front of the Lexington Police Department. It was in honor of Assistant Chief of Police Barry Roberts, who...
WBBJ
Mayor talks about plans to purchase Jackson Plaza
JACKSON, Tenn. — After years of struggling to keep businesses inside after the closing of Service Merchandise in 2002, the Jackson Plaza may soon have a new owner. With the Jackson Plaza being mostly abandoned for so many years, the City of Jackson and Mayor Scott Conger felt the need to do something about the empty space.
WBBJ
Christmas on Main to light up Gibson County city
HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — An annual event returned to a Gibson County city for a night to remember. Both the city and Chamber of Commerce for Humboldt are hosting a Christmas Celebration on Main Street on Thursday evening for the public. This is a free and family friendly event with...
WBBJ
Henderson County woman marks 102 years of life
HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A resident of Henderson County turned 102 years young on Tuesday. Louise Smith had her 102nd birthday! She grew up in Scotts Hill and was one of eight siblings in her house. She was born in 1920. In attendance of the birthday party was also...
WBBJ
James Sylvester Bond
Graveside service for James Sylvester Bond, age 84, will be Friday, December 2, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Deliverance House of Prayer Memorial Gardens in Denmark, TN. Mr. Bond died Friday, November 25, 2022 at his residence. Visitation for Mr. Bond will be Thursday, December 1, 2022 from 10:00 AM...
WBBJ
2022 Christmas parade rolls down Milan’s Main Street
MILAN, Tenn. — The City of Milan started December off in the Christmas spirit on Thursday night. They started the annual Christmas parade off with food trucks that were available under the Farmers Market pavilion. After everyone got to eat great food from local businesses, they all joined together...
WBBJ
Family invests in West Tennessee university’s students
CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — A family has invested in Freed-Hardeman University students. The newly named Hatchett Investment Team met with its benefactor Rob Hatchett on Thursday to celebrate the new ownership, as well as present their semester performance. Hatchett said he looks forward to the partnership. “This is a...
WBBJ
Winslow Ray Fuller
Funeral service for Winslow Ray Fuller, age 79, will be Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Bethlehem #1 Missionary Baptist Church in Medon (Mercer), TN. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Mr. Fuller died Thursday, November 24, 2022 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. Visitation for Mr. Fuller...
