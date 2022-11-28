ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fifth Time's A Charm! Patrick Duffy & Linda Purl Getting Hitched: Sources

By Radar Staff
 3 days ago
After taking a brief time-out on their romance, happy days are here again for Dallas stud Patrick Duffy and his sitcom queen Linda Purl , with insiders saying they're getting married, RadarOnline.com has learned.

But their trip to the bridal path didn't come easy, according to spies who revealed the former Happy Days hottie, 67, got a serious case of cold feet and widower Duffy, 73, demanded me time after they returned from touring Britain together in the play Catch Me If You Can .

But now the lovebirds realize they can't live without each other, insiders claimed.

"Linda thought she was done with marriage until Patrick came into her life," revealed a friend. "Patrick believes in marriage, and he told Linda he's going to show her the fifth time down the aisle will be the charm."

Linda has piled up four difficult divorces — including a split from Desi Arnaz Jr. — and was reluctant to take the plunge again. However, TV's Bobby Ewing, who lost his wife of 43 years, Carlyn, to cancer in 2017, has put on a full-court press to get her to the altar.

Now they are excitedly mapping their future, blabbed another pal. They've already teamed up to plan their nuptials and launch Duffy's Dough, producing sourdough bread starter kids from a Duffy family recipe.

"Patrick still mourns Carlyn, but he believes she'd want him to be happy again — and he's deliriously happy with Linda," said a third source. "They do everything together!"

The two fell head over heels in 2020 and would Zoom "two to three hours" every night.

"It’s a Covid romance. We didn’t sit in the same room for almost four months but we spoke to each other every day," Duffy said about their romance earlier this year.

"We kept texting and texting became Facetime and for two and a half months plus we zoomed every night for two or three hours. We didn’t have that thing after the third dinner, do I kiss? Do I take her to my house?"

Linda revealed that Duffy was the first to drop the L-word.

"As we were about to do the end meeting, Patrick says 'see you tomorrow love you,'" she stated.

Duffy revealed the day after he dropped the love bomb, "I got into my car and drove 23 hours to her doorstep and we’ve never been apart."

Comments / 46

joan b
3d ago

Patrick hun I wish you wouldn't put the greasy hair stuff in . your hair has always been so pretty . Sorry just would love to see it with out it .

Reply
12
Reality Check!
3d ago

Finally a good true story with a real happy ending not involving politics. Congrads to two good actors Ive enjoyed for decades. Love beat covid!!!

Reply
8
pattym
3d ago

Well, geez, Ive always liked both of them... congratulation to both.

Reply(1)
33
