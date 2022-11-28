ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cordele, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Cordele Dispatch

CCSO Investigates Unauthorized use of Government Vehicle

CRISP COUNTY- December 2, 2022 Crisp County Sheriff’s Office has issued an arrest warrant for Jeremy Westbrook, a 38-year-old male from Kathleen, Georgia, for Obstruction/Hindrance of Medical Technicians. Crisp County EMS requested Crisp County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the unauthorized use of a government vehicle after a Westbrook, a former employee of Coast to Coast Medical Transportation and Ambulance Service, commandeered a Crisp County EMS Ambulance. On Saturday, November 26, 2022, Crisp County E-911 Communications dispatched first responders to 15th Street in reference to a shooting. Westbrook followed local first responders in a Coast to Coast Transportation Vehicle to the scene. From there gained access to a Crisp County EMS Ambulance. Westbrook proceeded to drive the ambulance to Crisp Regional Hospital while EMTs and Paramedics provided aid to a gunshot victim. The victim was safely transported to Crisp Regional Hospital.
CRISP COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

GEORGIA: Woman wanted for murder, investigators say

GEORGIA (WRBL) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation requests the public be on the lookout for a woman who may be armed and dangerous. According to the GBI, Carlistra Dee Tennille, 28, is wanted for the murder of Mario McCray. The GBI says the murder happened on Wednesday, Nov. 23, in Leesburg, Georgia. Investigators state […]
LEESBURG, GA
WALB 10

2 arrested in Tift Co. for $200K Target theft, fentanyl trafficking

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects have been arrested for fentanyl trafficking and selling over $200,000 in Target merchandise, according to the Tift County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO). Miracles Jenkins is charged with five counts of theft by taking and one count of fentanyl trafficking. Arcenio Lindsey is charged with...
TIFT COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

15-year-old charged in Albany murder

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A 15-year-old is facing murder and other charges in connection to the October shooting death of another man in Albany, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Alexander Holman was arrested by the U.S. Marshals and the Albany Police Department on Thursday in connection to the...
ALBANY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Police: Woman tries to buy real car with fake ID

A woman from Macon – not from Tennessee, as her ID card reportedly stated – was taken into custody by the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office after allegedly attempting to purchase an automobile with forged documents. Coweta County deputies arrested Courtney Jalisha Harris, 29, on multiple forgery charges...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Warner Robins Police Department warns residents of scammers

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)–The Warner Robins Police Department is advising residents to be aware of a recent scam. It comes after an incident Monday, when an unknown caller posing as a Sergeant with the Warner Robins Police Department, telling the victim they missed their court date. The scammer gave the...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
The Georgia Sun

Elderly Macon man dies in house fire

MACON — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and Macon-Bibb Fire Department responded to a call of heavy smoke near the 5200 block of Zebulon Road after 5:30p.m. Thursday evening. When they arrived, they found a house on fire. The Fire Department was able to keep the fire from...
MACON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

2 Ford Mustangs stolen from Thomaston dealership, police say

THOMASTON, Ga. - Police in Thomaston are trying to find two 2022 Ford Mustangs stolen overnight from a dealership. The Thomaston Police Department said the cars were stolen between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m. from Southern Ford on Highway 19. With no optional equipment, the MSRP for a base 2022...
THOMASTON, GA
wgxa.tv

Statewide shooting hoax has led to FBI investigation

MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- Today has been a very busy day for law enforcement and school officials across the state of Georgia after a string of hoax shooting calls took place. Earlier today a call came in about an active shooter on the Westside High School's campus, making it one of many Georgia schools victimized by the shooting hoax.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Man dead after being shot in Macon, brother injured

MACON, Ga. — A man is dead after being shot at 1845 3rd Avenue in Macon. According to Coroner Lean Jones, 22-year-old Tylik Young died on Saturday. He was pronounced dead at around 5:55 p.m. by Coroner Luanne Stone. His 19-year-old brother, Jordon Young, get shot in the shoulder...
MACON, GA
wfxl.com

Three in custody following multi-hour manhunt in Cook County

Three men are in custody following a multi-hour manhunt in Cook County. Around 7:30 p.m., on Tuesday, November 29, a Cook County deputy attempted to stop a 2004 Toyota pickup traveling at a high rate of speed on Interstate 75 North, near mile marker 39. Deputies say that the driver...
COOK COUNTY, GA
donalsonvillenews.com

City of Forsyth to select Blue as new Police Chief

According to reports from the Monroe County Reporter the City of Forsyth, Georgia, approximately 25 miles north of Macon was scheduled to announce on Wednesday it had chosen Donalsonville Police Chief Woodrow Blue as the new City of Forsyth Police Chief. The hire must still be formally approved by the...
FORSYTH, GA

