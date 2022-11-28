CRISP COUNTY- December 2, 2022 Crisp County Sheriff’s Office has issued an arrest warrant for Jeremy Westbrook, a 38-year-old male from Kathleen, Georgia, for Obstruction/Hindrance of Medical Technicians. Crisp County EMS requested Crisp County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the unauthorized use of a government vehicle after a Westbrook, a former employee of Coast to Coast Medical Transportation and Ambulance Service, commandeered a Crisp County EMS Ambulance. On Saturday, November 26, 2022, Crisp County E-911 Communications dispatched first responders to 15th Street in reference to a shooting. Westbrook followed local first responders in a Coast to Coast Transportation Vehicle to the scene. From there gained access to a Crisp County EMS Ambulance. Westbrook proceeded to drive the ambulance to Crisp Regional Hospital while EMTs and Paramedics provided aid to a gunshot victim. The victim was safely transported to Crisp Regional Hospital.

CRISP COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO