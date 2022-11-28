Read full article on original website
Man arrested after contraband found in footballs at Baldwin State Prison
HARDWICK, Georgia — A civilian was arrested on Saturday for contraband found at Baldwin State Prison. In a social media post, the Georgia Department of Corrections said that people were arrested at a couple of correctional facilities for contraband. They said that on November 27 at Baldwin State Prison...
Cordele Dispatch
CCSO Investigates Unauthorized use of Government Vehicle
CRISP COUNTY- December 2, 2022 Crisp County Sheriff’s Office has issued an arrest warrant for Jeremy Westbrook, a 38-year-old male from Kathleen, Georgia, for Obstruction/Hindrance of Medical Technicians. Crisp County EMS requested Crisp County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the unauthorized use of a government vehicle after a Westbrook, a former employee of Coast to Coast Medical Transportation and Ambulance Service, commandeered a Crisp County EMS Ambulance. On Saturday, November 26, 2022, Crisp County E-911 Communications dispatched first responders to 15th Street in reference to a shooting. Westbrook followed local first responders in a Coast to Coast Transportation Vehicle to the scene. From there gained access to a Crisp County EMS Ambulance. Westbrook proceeded to drive the ambulance to Crisp Regional Hospital while EMTs and Paramedics provided aid to a gunshot victim. The victim was safely transported to Crisp Regional Hospital.
GEORGIA: Woman wanted for murder, investigators say
GEORGIA (WRBL) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation requests the public be on the lookout for a woman who may be armed and dangerous. According to the GBI, Carlistra Dee Tennille, 28, is wanted for the murder of Mario McCray. The GBI says the murder happened on Wednesday, Nov. 23, in Leesburg, Georgia. Investigators state […]
WALB 10
2 arrested in Tift Co. for $200K Target theft, fentanyl trafficking
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects have been arrested for fentanyl trafficking and selling over $200,000 in Target merchandise, according to the Tift County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO). Miracles Jenkins is charged with five counts of theft by taking and one count of fentanyl trafficking. Arcenio Lindsey is charged with...
WALB 10
15-year-old charged in Albany murder
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A 15-year-old is facing murder and other charges in connection to the October shooting death of another man in Albany, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Alexander Holman was arrested by the U.S. Marshals and the Albany Police Department on Thursday in connection to the...
Newnan Times-Herald
Police: Woman tries to buy real car with fake ID
A woman from Macon – not from Tennessee, as her ID card reportedly stated – was taken into custody by the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office after allegedly attempting to purchase an automobile with forged documents. Coweta County deputies arrested Courtney Jalisha Harris, 29, on multiple forgery charges...
41nbc.com
Warner Robins Police Department warns residents of scammers
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)–The Warner Robins Police Department is advising residents to be aware of a recent scam. It comes after an incident Monday, when an unknown caller posing as a Sergeant with the Warner Robins Police Department, telling the victim they missed their court date. The scammer gave the...
Elderly Macon man dies in house fire
MACON — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and Macon-Bibb Fire Department responded to a call of heavy smoke near the 5200 block of Zebulon Road after 5:30p.m. Thursday evening. When they arrived, they found a house on fire. The Fire Department was able to keep the fire from...
fox5atlanta.com
2 Ford Mustangs stolen from Thomaston dealership, police say
THOMASTON, Ga. - Police in Thomaston are trying to find two 2022 Ford Mustangs stolen overnight from a dealership. The Thomaston Police Department said the cars were stolen between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m. from Southern Ford on Highway 19. With no optional equipment, the MSRP for a base 2022...
41nbc.com
Crawford County Sheriff turns himself in for fleeing officer charges & more
ROBERTA, Georgia (41NBC) — The Detention Captain of the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, Corey King, has been charged with several crimes after turning himself in to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, King turned himself in on November 28th, 2022 after...
UPDATE: Man found dead in burning house on Zebulon Road in Macon identified
MACON, Ga. — UPDATE, 8:50 p.m.:. A man was found dead in a burning home on the 5200 block of Zebulon Road Thursday evening. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the call came in just after 5:30 p.m. about heavy smoke coming from the area.
wgxa.tv
Two arrested in Macon, more arrests to come, following drug and gun investigation
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two people are in jail after the Bibb County Sheriff's Office Gang Unit followed up on a complaint that led investigators to find drugs and guns in a Macon residence. When investigators arrived at the residence on Monday, they saw a woman, now identified as 38-year-old...
wgxa.tv
Statewide shooting hoax has led to FBI investigation
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- Today has been a very busy day for law enforcement and school officials across the state of Georgia after a string of hoax shooting calls took place. Earlier today a call came in about an active shooter on the Westside High School's campus, making it one of many Georgia schools victimized by the shooting hoax.
Man dead after being shot in Macon, brother injured
MACON, Ga. — A man is dead after being shot at 1845 3rd Avenue in Macon. According to Coroner Lean Jones, 22-year-old Tylik Young died on Saturday. He was pronounced dead at around 5:55 p.m. by Coroner Luanne Stone. His 19-year-old brother, Jordon Young, get shot in the shoulder...
wfxl.com
Three in custody following multi-hour manhunt in Cook County
Three men are in custody following a multi-hour manhunt in Cook County. Around 7:30 p.m., on Tuesday, November 29, a Cook County deputy attempted to stop a 2004 Toyota pickup traveling at a high rate of speed on Interstate 75 North, near mile marker 39. Deputies say that the driver...
WALB 10
Man shot to death in Albany homicide identified, suspect wanted for murder
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot to death in Albany, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). It happened in the 1000 block of University Street, just before 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The victim was identified as Leon Bradley Douglas, Jr., 42, according...
WALB 10
Juvenile arrested for Colquitt Co. school social media threats, framing another student
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A juvenile has been arrested on a terroristic threat charge after framing another student for threatening to bring a gun to school and shoot multiple students at Willie J. Williams Middle School, according to the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Deputies became aware of the...
donalsonvillenews.com
City of Forsyth to select Blue as new Police Chief
According to reports from the Monroe County Reporter the City of Forsyth, Georgia, approximately 25 miles north of Macon was scheduled to announce on Wednesday it had chosen Donalsonville Police Chief Woodrow Blue as the new City of Forsyth Police Chief. The hire must still be formally approved by the...
Two teens arrested after eight-mile chase in stolen car in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Department arrested a man after an eight mile car chase in a stolen car on Tuesday, according to an alert in their app. They say around 8:30 p.m. deputies were alerted through the FLOCK camera system that a stolen car was in the Johnsonville Road and I-75 area.
4 men arrested after deputies find stolen vehicle, ID, bank cards, drugs and guns
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — Four men were arrested after deputies tracked a stolen vehicle to a Bibb County home and discovered drugs, guns and stolen identification and bank cards. On Friday, Nov. 25, Bibb County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies responded to a call of a stolen vehicle. Using...
