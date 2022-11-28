Read full article on original website
Roberta Cruz
5d ago
before reading this article I just had a conversation with a friend of mine about all these selfish drunk drivers on the road killing innocent people. this is ridiculous. that 18-year-old should be out enjoying life instead of on a cold slab. sincere condolences to the friends and family of the deceased. how heartbreaking.
Car hits man, leaves him with major injuries
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police have closed down a section of Rio Linda Blvd. after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and sustained major injuries, Saturday evening. Rio Linda Blvd between Eleanor Ave and Lampasas Ave are closed, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Officers were called to the...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Vehicle Crashes Into Diner Injures Four People
Pickup Crashes Into Howe Avenue Diner, Causing Injuries. A vehicle crashed into Mel’s Diner in Sacramento on November 27, causing four injuries, with two people being transported to a hospital. The accident occurred on Howe Avenue when a driver with his wife lost control of their Dodge Ram. The driver said he realized there was a problem with the vehicle once he started the engine. When he did so, he said the pickup jumped, and he couldn’t stop it.
KCRA.com
Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Sacramento, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A pedestrian has major injuries after a vehicle collision on Saturday in Sacramento, according to authorities. Find Saturday's top stories in the video player above. The collision happened on Rio Linda Boulevard between Eleanor Avenue and Lampasas Avenue, the Sacramento Police Department said. The roads in...
Stockton Police: Man found dead in Calaveras River
STOCKTON, Calif. — Officials with the Stockton Police Department are investigating after a man was found dead in a local river Saturday morning. The man was found dead in the Calaveras River near Alvarado and Beeler Streets around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, officials told ABC10. Police are classifying the death as suspicious, describing the body found as that of an Asian man, possibly in his 30s.
KCRA.com
Rancho Cordova man dies days after machete attack, Sacramento sheriff says
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A 60-year-old Rancho Cordova man who was hit in the head with a machete earlier this week has died, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said on Friday. The victim, a longtime resident in the area, was riding his electric bicycle Monday evening when a man...
krcrtv.com
Redding man arrested for driving a stolen vehicle in Placer County
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A Redding man driving a stolen car was arrested following a traffic stop in Placer County. According to the Placer County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), a deputy pulled over 33-year-old Justin Ford, of Redding, in the unincorporated area of Lincoln, just outside of Sacramento. During the...
citrusheightssentinel.com
Helicopter assists in arrest after driver flees Citrus Heights traffic stop
By Mike Hazlip— A Friday-night police pursuit on Greenback Lane began after a driver fled from officers attempting to conduct a traffic stop of a pickup truck and trailer. Police Sgt. Anthony Boehle told The Sentinel the suspect traveled westbound along Greenback before turning onto Park Oaks Drive. Officers lost the driver for a short time, Boehle said, before the vehicle was spotted just outside Citrus Heights near Park Oaks Drive and Coyle Avenue.
Stockton police investigating after woman assaulted, shot to death under bridge
STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police are investigating the death of a woman who was found injured under a bridge in Stockton, Saturday. A citizen located and called police about an injured 43-year-old woman in the area of American Street underneath Highway 4 just before 10 a.m. Saturday, according to the Stockton Police Department.
CHP deactivates silver alert for San Joaquin, Los Angeles Counties
STOCKTON, Calif. — The silver alert has been deactivated and Warren Brown was found. Original story: The California Highway Patrol has issued a silver alert for San Joaquin and Los Angeles Counties in their search for an at-risk, missing 66-year-old man. Authorities are looking for Warren Brown, 66, who...
Pedestrian on mobility scooter killed in crash in Tracy
TRACY, Calif. — A pedestrian was killed Thursday morning in Tracy, according to the Tracy Police Department. Police received a call around 5:45 a.m. for an accident involving a car and a pedestrian on a mobility scooter. Police said the driver was in their mid 60s and stayed on the scene to cooperate with the investigation. It's unclear how the crash happened.
Three-month-old baby saved by firefighters in Calaveras County
VALLEY SPRINGS, Calif. (KTXL) — A 3-month-old baby was saved by firefighters with Calaveras Consolidated Fire on Saturday morning, according to the fire agency. When Engine’s 112 and 113 arrived to Valley Springs they found the three-month-old was not breathing and was blue. One round of CPR was performed by firefighters and the baby was […]
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Elk Grove Police Daily Watch Summary December 1, 2022
Suspect: DETOSKEY, JESSICA (WFA, 33, ARRESTED) HS 11377(A) POSSESSION OF NARCOTICS AND SPECIFIED NON-NARCOTICS. Suspect: SPRAY, CHRISTOPHER (WMA, 45, ARRESTED) HS 11377(A) POSSESSION OF NARCOTICS AND SPECIFIED NON-NARCOTICS. Evening watch. Time: 1715 hours. Report: 22-007136. Charges: WARRANT. Location: Poppy Ridge Road/ Bruceville Road. Suspect: WU, WEI (AMA, 43, ARRESTED) Case#...
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: DUI, trespassing, warrants
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Nov. 22. Dakota Taylor Fitchett, 19, was arrested at 4:09 p.m. on suspicion of an outside felony warrant in the 12500 block of...
Rancho Cordova man slashed with machete dies shortly after suspected attacker appeared in court
RANCHO CORDOVA — The man who was brutally attacked by a machete-wielding suspect Monday has died, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says. The suspect in the attack, 42-year-old James Hall, appeared in court Friday on attempted murder charges. At the hearing, Hall was assigned a public defender. His next hearing, a formal arraignment, was scheduled for December 15. CBS13 is reaching out to the Sacramento County D.A.'s office to see if Hall's charges will be upgraded to murder.The victim's family identified the victim as 60-year-old Timothy J. Fairall of Rancho Cordova. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, Hall confessed to attacking Fairall as Fairall was riding his eBike in the 2500 block of Zinfandel Drive and Italia Way. Hall, who is experiencing homelessness, left the scene of the attack but was later arrested Wednesday by detectives in Shasta Community Park in South Sacramento. They say he confessed to the crime shortly after his arrest. Hall was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on charges of attempted murder. He is being held without bail.Fairall was declared brain-dead shortly after he was attacked, according to the sheriff's office. On Friday, he was taken off of life support.
Wrong-way driver arrested on SR-99
(KTXL) — One person was arrested after driving the wrong way down State Route 99 Friday, the California Highway Patrol said. According to CHP, the North Sacramento CHP division received several calls in the early morning hours on Friday about a driver headed south on northbound SR-99 near Elverta Road. CHP said other drivers on […]
KCRA.com
Woman dies after vehicle crash in Placer County, CHP says
A 50-year-old woman died after her vehicle crashed Wednesday night in Placer County, the California Highway Patrol said. Her vehicle was believed to be traveling at a fast rate of speed eastbound on Foresthill Road approaching Owl Hill Court when it went off the roadway and struck a curb and pole, CHP said. That led to the car going airborne then hitting a tree.
Woman arrested after stealing packages from Suisun City home: police
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was arrested for a package theft that happened Thursday, the Suisun Police Department announced in a Facebook post. At around 12:40 p.m., police received a report of several packages stolen from a residence’s porch. After police received the report, they obtained a description of the suspect and vehicle. […]
Increase in snowblower thefts in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Snowblower thefts in South Lake Tahoe are increasing, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office. The thefts over the past few weeks have usually involved two people working together using pickup trucks or SUVs with trailers to steal the snowblowers. They used bolt cutters, according to the sheriff's office, to cut any locks on the blowers.
KCRA.com
'Someone knows something': Sacramento family in mourning after 20-year-old dies of fentanyl poisoning
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One Sacramento family is now mourning the loss of their daughter after an accidental fentanyl poisoning. "I'm just sitting here thinking 'not my child, this is my child we’re having these services and candlelights for.' It just hurts a lot," Owen Newman Jr. said. Twenty-year-old...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Pedestrian Accident Reported Near Lincoln High School in Stockton
The California Highway Patrol reported that a student was injured in a pedestrian accident in Stockton on the morning of Tuesday, November 29, 2022. The incident occurred near Sierra Middle School and Lincoln High School, officials said. Details on the Pedestrian Accident in Stockton That Left a Student Injured. A...
