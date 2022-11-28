Read full article on original website
NOLA-area residence named "weirdest home in Louisiana"
It’s pretty much a given that most people will boast a conversation piece in their homes, something that will pique the interest of visitors and provide an icebreaker. But how many people can say the conversation piece IS the home?
Local artist wins Prep Classic Poster Contest
Franklinton High School’s Landon Blakeney won the 2022 Raising Canes LHSAA Prep Classic Poster Contest. Blakeney’s poster will be featured as the cover of the 2022 Ochsner LHSAA Prep Classic program. “I could not believe it,” Blakeney said. “It was so surprising. It was unexpected too.”
One Hope Church finds a new home
One Hope Church in Gentilly recently bought an abandoned church building -- after holding services for eight years in a school, Langston Hughes Academy
HyperVelocity, Houma’s New Race Track, to Host Grand Opening This Sat. Dec. 3
After a few days of a soft opening, HyperVelocity Racetrack will officially have its grand opening day this Saturday, December 3!. The new indoor go-karting track and entertainment center in Houma’s Southland Mall Suite 1043 will officially open this Saturday at 11:00 a.m. The business’s first day for the soft opening was on Black Friday, November 25, and co-owner Mosun Ejike shared with The Times that the soft opening went well, “We are so grateful for everyone that showed up to support a local family-owned business,” she said. She also shared that they learned a lot and will implement what they learned during the soft opening moving forward.
JACKPOT: Winning Lotto ticket nets player almost $2 grand in Livingston Parish
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – A #Lotto ticket was sold for the drawing on Wednesday, November 30, and it ended up being a winner. The ticket cost $1 and someone won $1,904. The winning ticket was sold at Circle K #9737 on Rushing Road West. The numbers for Wednesday’s...
This Is Louisiana's Best 'Bucket List' Restaurant
Cheapism found the must-try restaurants around the country, including this elegant fave in Louisiana.
Patti LaBelle stars in new Lifetime holiday movie, A New Orleans Noel
Grammy award winning singer Patty LaBelle, stars in the new Lifetime holiday movie "A New Orleans Noel." LaBelle will play, Loretta and her character was inspired by the New Orleans queen of pralines Loretta Harrison, who died from breast cancer earlier this year.
New Orleans Area Priest Dies in Freak Woodworking Accident
Rev. James "Jimmy" Jeanfreau Jr., a pastor at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, sustained traumatic injuries while working with a lathe.
Weird Gift Idea: "Haunted Honey" Straight from the Tombs of New Orleans' Spookiest Cemeteries
New colony of honeybees re-inhabiting an old nest site.Photo byBee Guys LLC Facebook. Looking for a unique gift for the person in your life with hauntingly great taste? Well, look no further! It's been a couple of years since my last interview with Louisiana bee keeper, Craig Forsythe, 37, for my media company, Uncovering Florida, but he has confirmed with me as of today, November 30, 2022, that his business collecting and selling "haunted honey" is still going strong.
Who’s the ‘Houdini’ at this NOLA Walmart?
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Like the rest of us, he’s searching for something. That’s something, somewhere on a shelf at Walmart. He is Mark Alleman. WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood says you may think Mark is a magician when what he’s looking for suddenly appears. Like a rabbit out of a […]
Franklinton defeats Kentwood, comes up short to Live Oak
Franklinton defeated Kentwood on Monday and was topped by Live Oak in road games that were held on Monday and Tuesday. Monday’s game was a 51-29 victory over Kentwood. Amarie Conerly led Franklinton with 17 points that included three 3-pointers. N’Jyran Williams recorded nine points. R.J. Hart and...
Cory Ivey handed 10-year sentence for murder of Metairie man
A Jefferson Parish judge found Corey Ivey guilty of killing his ex-wife fiancé.
Shreveport woman receives 15-year prison term
SHRVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport woman who caused a three-vehicle accident while intoxicated, killing a poet from south Louisiana, was sentenced Wednesday to a 15-year prison term. Angella Rochell Marshall, 43, was convicted in Caddo District Court Oct. 25 of vehicular homicide in District Judge Chris Victory's courtroom, in the...
Widespread Entergy power outage across Thibodaux area
Entergy is currently experiencing a wide-spread power outage from Fletcher Technical Community College in Schriever to Labadieville, to Chackbay and all between, that started around 9:20 a.m. The entire Thibodaux substation is out and all feeders are out within. Paula Rome, Customer Service Manager for the Bayou Region for Entergy...
Church News
If you have any information for the Church Notes, please email it to chris.kinkaid@bogalusadailynews.com. Plainview Baptist Church presents Live, Drive Through Nativity. It is three scenes depicting the birth of Jesus. The event will take place on Dec. 3 from 6 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at Plainview Baptist Church, which...
Lady Demons win against International High School, defeated by Covington to start season
Franklinton’s Lady Demons Soccer defeated International High School of New Orleans 6-0 on Tuesday night and was defeated by Covington, 6-1 on Monday. Against International on the road, the Lady Demons were led in scoring by Madysen Varnado with two goals, Mercedes Lopez with two goals, as well as Kaylee Ard and Morgan Varnado who added one goal each.
Longtime University of New Orleans professor dies at the age of 88
NEW ORLEANS — A longtime professor at the University of New Orleans has died, according to a statement issued by the university. Kenneth J. Lacho died on Nov. 27 at the age of 88. According to the university, Lacho was a beloved professor in the College of Business and...
Covington community coming together in wake of tragedy
COVINGTON, La. — Just hours after the Rev. Otis Young was identified as one of the victims in the horrific Covington double homicide, members of the community are coming together to give back. The pain is still fresh for many in the community as they mourn the loss of...
St. Tammany property transfers, Nov. 8-14, 2022: See a list of home and other sales
ABITA SPRINGS ESTATES, LOT 8: donation, no value stated, Jessica Booty Oglesby to Joseph Isaak Paul and Joseph Aden Paul. BOSSIER CITY SUBDIVISION, LOTS 10-12, SQUARE 48, LOT 4, SQUARE 49: $5,421, St. Tammany Parish to Elliott Smith. BUNKER ST. 25378: $13,500, Ashley R. Tyrney to Erlin Saul Sanchez Godoy.
Two Arrested and 16 Vehicles Valued at $300k Recovered in Louisiana Thanks to Crimestoppers Tip
Two Arrested and 16 Vehicles Valued at $300k Recovered in Louisiana Thanks to Crimestoppers Tip. New Orleans, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police (LSP) reported on November 30, 2022, that in October 2022, the LSP Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit New Orleans Field Office (LSP-IFAT-NFO) received a Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans tip about several stolen vehicles being stored in an abandoned apartment complex in an Algiers neighborhood.
