After a few days of a soft opening, HyperVelocity Racetrack will officially have its grand opening day this Saturday, December 3!. The new indoor go-karting track and entertainment center in Houma’s Southland Mall Suite 1043 will officially open this Saturday at 11:00 a.m. The business’s first day for the soft opening was on Black Friday, November 25, and co-owner Mosun Ejike shared with The Times that the soft opening went well, “We are so grateful for everyone that showed up to support a local family-owned business,” she said. She also shared that they learned a lot and will implement what they learned during the soft opening moving forward.

HOUMA, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO