Read full article on original website
Related
Gizmodo
Belkin Made an AirPods Cleaning Kit, Complete With Earwax Softener
I find it impossible to hide my disgust when someone offers me their earbuds to listen to a song. You might as well be asking me to share a spoon. Like it or not, your wireless earbuds are probably filthy and could use a deep cleaning, which Belkin is now making relatively painless with a new cleaning kit designed specifically for AirPods.
Gizmodo
Huawei Made a Smartwatch That Pops Open to Reveal a Pair of Wireless Earbuds Inside
It looks like the type of device you’d stumble across while shopping for gadgets from an airplane magazine, but the Huawei Watch Buds are very real, turning a smartwatch into a charging case for wireless earbuds that are accessible by lifting up the screen. According to The Register, Huawei...
Gizmodo
Amazon Won't Remove the Antisemitic 'Hebrews to Negroes'Film Promoted by Kyrie Irving
Amazon’s CEO announced the company will not remove the antisemitic movie, Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America, from its store or include a disclaimer on the site explaining the context of the film’s discriminatory viewpoints. Instead, the company will rely on customer reviews about the movie as a form of content moderation.
Gizmodo
Netflix Cancels The Midnight Club Hours After Creator Moves to Amazon
The horrors stalking the terminally ill, teenage patients living at Brightcliffe Hospice can’t compare to the horror of a streaming network scorned. Mere hours after it was announced yesterday that Midnight Club creator Mike Flanagan and his producing partner Trevor Macy would be exiting their deal at Netflix and instead entering a deal with Amazon to create TV content for Prime Video, Netflix announced the horror series would be canceled after its first season.
Gizmodo
Google Shows Off the 10 Most-Watched YouTube Vids for 2022
As annoying as existing on YouTube seems to be in this day and age—when you’re halted ever three to five minutes by a State Farm ad—I still come back to the platform regularly. I can’t help it. There are many different video platforms, but as agonizing as...
Gizmodo
The Best Ways To Find and Organize Your Phone's Forgotten Photos
The ease with which we can snap dozens of photos every day has created a problem: Many of us are now carrying around so many digital images that they can easily get forgotten and ignored, gathering dust or whatever the virtual equivalent is as we move on to new adventures and new photos—after all, when is the last time you actually took a moment to browse back through your media library?
Gizmodo
After Discovery of Huge Data Breach, Twitter Alternative Hive Goes Offline
Not long after Elon Musk took over Twitter and started doing a whole lot of crazy stuff to the platform, the microblogging app Hive Social saw a huge spike in users. Apparently fed up with Elon’s shit, a bunch of people had decided to try out alternative social media sites—and Hive was one of them. Launched back in 2019, the platform reportedly saw its user base grow by a million users in the course of several weeks. Normally that kind of bump would have been cause for celebration, but Hive wasn’t ready for the huge influx of users—and a host of security issues have now forced it to take its servers offline.
Gizmodo
Hackers Exploit a DeFi Project to Mint 4 Quadrillion Crypto Tokens
Just how far will hackers go to eek out a profit from a crypto entity? In one DeFi projects’ case, those looking to exploit found they could make a pretty penny by simply telling the system to mint a quadrillion crypto tokens. Binance CEO Chengpeng Zhao, who often goes...
Gizmodo
LastPass Hacked for the Second Time in Six Months
If you were planning on storing your precious codes in LastPass, the freemium password manager, my personal advice to you would be: maybe think again on that one. And if you do use it, maybe consider an alternative. Why? Well, the password manager just got hacked. Again. That makes twice...
Gizmodo
Better Late Than Never: Tesla Delivers First Electric Semi Truck Three Years Behind Schedule
They say good things come to those who wait. While that may be true in some cases, the jury’s still out on whether that adage will apply to Tesla’s long-awaited electric semi truck. This week, five years after it was revealed and three years after it was expected to go on the market, the electric vehicle maker has finally shipped its first Big Rig.
Gizmodo
Tesla Is Set to Finally Deliver Its First Electric Semi-Truck Tonight, and You Can Follow Along
Tesla is planning to deliver its first all-electric semi-trucks to client PepsiCo this evening—about three years after the vehicle maker first indicated the big rigs would be available. The company announced in a tweet that it will stream the delivery live via Twitter at 5 p.m. PT (8 p.m. ET) on Thursday, in a mysterious “event”—seemingly making good on an October promise to get the trucks to its first clients on Dec. 1.
Comments / 0