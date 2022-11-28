ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSAV News 3

Musk asks if Apple hates ‘free speech in America’ after Twitter advertising drop-off

By Chloe Folmar
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 4 days ago

Twitter owner Elon Musk publicly slammed Apple on Monday for suspending some of its advertising on the social media platform, asking if leaders of the tech company “hate free speech.”

“Apple has mostly stopped advertising on Twitter,” Musk announced.

“Do they hate free speech in America?”

Musk called out Apple CEO Tim Cook in a second tweet, writing: “What’s going on here @tim_cook?”

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO, who acquired Twitter in a $44 billion deal closed last month, has described himself as a “free speech absolutist” and promised to advocate for it using his ownership of the platform.

Racist language and misinformation have reportedly surged on Twitter since Musk’s acquisition, and left-leaning watchdog Media Matters for America found that 50 of Twitter’s leading 100 advertisers appear to have halted their work with the site.

Those 50 companies made up $750 million in spending on Twitter over the course of 2022, according to the analysis.

Musk claimed that Apple “has also threatened to withhold Twitter from its App Store, but won’t tell us why.”

The Hill has reached out to Apple for comment on the alleged threats.

Musk posted a parade of tweets criticizing Apple for its “monopoly” on tech products and its censorship of some language.

Content sharing and publishing platform LBRY posted over its official Twitter account that “Apple may make good products, but they have been opposed to free speech for some time.”

“During Covid, Apple demanded our apps filter some search terms from being returned. If we did not filter the terms, our apps would not be allowed in the store,” the account wrote in response to Musk’s question about Apple and free speech.

“Who else has Apple censored?” responded Musk.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

Judge to arraign ex-DA charged in Arbery killing’s aftermath

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A former Georgia prosecutor charged more than a year ago with hindering the police investigation into the 2020 killing of Ahmaud Arbery has been ordered to appear before a judge next month for her first court appearance. Superior Court Judge John R. Turner on Tuesday scheduled a Dec. 29 arraignment for former Brunswick […]
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah teen shot while canvassing for Warnock campaign

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A teenager was shot in Downtown Savannah while campaigning for Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) on Thursday night. Police say the teen was campaigning for Raphael Warnock for the upcoming run-off election when the incident occurred. While at the front door of a residence, a man fired a shot through the closed […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Officials: Savannah High School gunman call a hoax

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Reports of a gunman prompted a massive police presence at Savannah High School and Savannah Early College on Wednesday morning. Students were evacuated as SWAT conducted a full sweep, checking the school room by room before giving the “all clear.” Disputing rumors, the Savannah Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) said […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Mother of missing child was shot, autopsy results show; person of interest spotted in North Carolina

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Autopsy results revealed a woman found dead in her Orangeburg County home suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body. Deputies with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office were called to a Louise Drive home on Thanksgiving Day to conduct a welfare check. That is when they found the 46-year-old woman […]
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Police arrest suspect in Toombs County homicide

LYONS, Ga. (WSAV) — Police arrested a suspect in connection to a homicide in Toombs County, according to the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO). TCSO said it arrested 20-year-old Aaron Coleman Thursday night around 7. Deputies said 36-year-old John Tomason was found dead at 11:12 a.m. at his home in Lyons, Ga. Deputies charged Coleman […]
TOOMBS COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Gov. Kemp responds to school shooter hoaxes across Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Schools across Georgia were on high alert Wednesday due to what Gov. Brian Kemp called “a cruel hoax.” Threats of gunmen on school campuses surfaced in Baldwin, Burke, Camden, Coffee, Early, Glynn, Muscogee, Richmond, Ware and Wayne counties, as well as in Valdosta and Vidalia following an initial report at Savannah […]
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

CNN axes prominent talent as network cuts hundreds of jobs

CNN chief Chris Licht executed massive layoffs at the network on Thursday and announced that he was ending live programming on sister network HLN.Licht gave pink slips to a number of notable correspondents and production staff, including editor-at-large Chris Cillizza.In a memo shared with the employees, Licht said: “The changes we are making today are necessary and will make us stronger and better positioned to place big bets going forward without fear of failure.” However, the move was criticised by many on social media as uncertainty and layoffs impact journalists’ livelihoods and mental health.CNN also fired Alison Kosik, Alexandra Field,...
WSAV News 3

Rotten food, chicken and bleach, perfect scores: Chatham County Food Inspection scores for November

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Compared to other countries, the American food supply is among the safest in the world. However, the Federal government estimates that there are about 48 million cases of foodborne illness every year, which is the equivalent of sickening 1 in 6 Americans yearly. These illnesses result in an estimated 128,000 hospitalizations and […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Murdaugh asks for shackles to be removed during court

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Former Hampton County lawyer and accused murderer Alex Murdaugh is asking that his shackles be removed during court, specifically “during courtroom proceedings in which news media are present with video cameras.” In a recently filed motion, Murdaugh’s defense cites previous cases in which shackling was determined to be an “inherently […]
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Gaylord Perry, two-time Cy Young winner, dies at 84

GAFFNEY, S.C. (AP) — Baseball Hall of Famer and two-time Cy Young Award winner Gaylord Perry, a master of the spitball who wrote a book about using pitch, died Thursday. He was 84. Perry died at his home in Gaffney at about 5 a.m. Thursday of natural causes, Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said. He […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WSAV News 3

Leilani Simon placed under protective custody

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Police have placed Quinton Simon’s mother under protective custody at the Chatham County Detention Center. Leilani Simon is charged with the murder of her 20-month-old child after the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) found remains in a landfill that it says are Quinton’s. She also faces other charges like concealing […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

In historic vote, Democrats pick Jeffries to replace Pelosi as party leader

House Democrats on Wednesday elected Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (N.Y.) to head the party next year, marking a generational shift after 20 years under the reign of Rep. Nancy Pelosi (Calif.) while making Jeffries the first Black figure to lead either party in Congress in the nation’s history.  The shift was no surprise. After Pelosi and her […]
WSAV News 3

Beaufort Eagles win state title, 41-31, over Powdersville

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) – For the first time since 1945, the Beaufort Eagles are hoisting the trophy. The Eagles defeated the Powdersville Patriots, 41-31, at Charlie W. Johnson Stadium in Columbia to win the Class 3A state title game. Powdersville set Beaufort on its heels in the first quarter, jumping out to a 14-0 lead […]
BEAUFORT, SC
WSAV News 3

Savannah Police: Woman injured in Commercial Court shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are investigating a shooting that left one woman injured Friday afternoon. According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the incident took place in the 600 block of Commercial Court. It’s believed the shooting was the result of a domestic altercation, SPD said. A suspect has been located, according to Savannah […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

56K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy