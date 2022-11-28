ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

‘RHOM’s Marysol Patton Teases Major Drama Amongst The OGs In Season 5: ‘It Gets Ugly’ (Exclusive)

By Eric Todisco
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IX193_0jQH2hoj00
Image Credit: Peacock / BRAVO

Marysol Patton teased some unexpected drama that plays out on the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Miami. “There’s actually — towards the end of the season — a really bad split between some of the OGs,” Marysol EXCLUSIVELY said on HollywoodLife‘s Pay Attention Puh-Lease! podcast, ahead of the RHOM season 5 premiere on December 8 on Peacock. “It’s pretty bad,” the 55-year-old added.

Marysol didn’t reveal which of her fellow OGs, which includes Lisa Hochstein, Alexia Echevarria, Larsa Pippen, and Adriana de Moura, is at the center of the messy drama. “It’s bad. It’s not good,” she also said about the cast split. “It gets ugly.”

It’s possible the OG split starts with Lisa and Larsa, who kick off the new season with some major drama.

“I was just really nervous for Lisa cause i thought, ‘Oh God you’re in so much trouble right now. Larsa is gonna kill you when she hears what you said.’ So I was a little nervous for Lisa,” Marysol explained. “Obviously I know they love each other and they care about each other a lot. I just wanted to get through it and everybody be happy again. And have cocktails!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41OuRA_0jQH2hoj00
The cast of ‘The Real Housewives of Miami’ (Photo: Peacock / BRAVO)

Lisa’s split from husband Lenny Hochstein will be a major storyline in season 5 of the reality show. Marysol told us that she was surprised about the drama with the Hochsteins, since they always seemed so happy together.

“I always saw them as people who had fun together and threw parties together. They were always out to dinner with lots of young attractive people and they had this fun lifestyle,” Marysol said. “I didn’t think there would be a reason for him to go stray. I mean everything was right there. They had a pretty cool lifestyle. I figured it was working for them. I was kind of shocked he wanted to take off and that he had a significant other.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T7eE1_0jQH2hoj00
Marysol Patton (Photo: Peacock / BRAVO)

Marysol said that although Lisa puts on a “happy exterior”, she’s “wounded” on the inside after the split. Lisa actually recently claimed she cannot even afford “diapers and food” for her and Lenny’s two children. Lenny has confirmed he’s now dating 27-year-old Australian model Katharina Mazape.

“It’s hard. It’s gonna take some time to get through all of this,” Marysol told us about Lisa. “It’s quite shocking.”

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

'Bachelor in Paradise': Why Rodney Doesn't Want to Give It Another Chance With Eliza (Exclusive)

Rodney Matthews has shut the door on a potential reconciliation with Eliza Isichei. The seemingly perfect couple came crumbling down on season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise when Justin Glaze arrived on the beach and Eliza jumped ship. Justin rejected Eliza, though, and, in a shocking reunion move, Eliza said that Rodney was actually the one she wanted all along.
SheKnows

Meet the Young & Restless Newcomer Who May Be Just What Chelsea Needs

Many have asked about the actress playing the role of Chelsea’s therapist on The Young and the Restless and we can report that daytime newcomer Anna Khaja is appearing in scenes with Melissa Claire Egan. The actress first appeared on Tuesday, November 8, when Chelsea attended her first therapy session at the facility.
Chrissie Massey

'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Sally's Surprise Pregnancy Brings A Paternity Mystery

Nick and Adam find themselves in familiar territory when Sally doesn't know which brother fathered her baby.Photo byYoung and the Restless/Twitter. The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) could find herself in a tough spot when she turns up pregnant. Celeb Dirty Laundry reported Sally could end up pregnant, and she won't know which Newman brother fathered her baby.
HollywoodLife

Jason Momoa Reacts To Lenny Kravitz’s PDA Photo With Ex Lisa Bonet

Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa had a playful exchange on Instagram on ex Lisa Bonet‘s 55th birthday. It all started when Lenny, 58, shared a throwback black-and-white photo him and daughter Zoe Kravitz, 33, both kissing Lisa on the cheek. “Happy birthday mama….” he wrote on Nov. 18. Jason, 43, was clearly loving the family moment as he left six red hearts under as a caption with Lenny replying with another red heart and raised fist.
FanSided

Chicago Fire: Does Stella Kidd get killed in the fall finale?

Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) is getting ready to face down danger in Chicago Fire. While there’s going to be a break in the show’s normal scheduling, the promo for season 11, episode 9 suggests that the character is going to willfully take on a mission that could put her life at risk.
News Breaking LIVE

"America's Got Talent" Star Dies

Roslyn Singleton, the viral sensation and fan favorite on "America's Got Talent" and the "Ellen Degeneres Show" has reportedly died, according to NBC News. Singleton reportedly died on November 15th, according to an Instagram post made by her husband.
GAMINGbible

Netflix's most-watched series already cancelled and left on cliffhanger

There are few feelings worse than getting really into a new TV series, only to see it get cancelled before reaching its conclusion. Fans of Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga (the live-action adaptation of the animated Nickelodeon show, Winx Club) were left incredibly disappointed recently when it was announced that the series is over for good, despite being left on a huge cliffhanger at the end of season two.
Live Action News

‘Bachelorette’ star welcomes sixth baby, born with Down syndrome

Emily Maynard Johnson, who starred on both the “Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” reality shows, has welcomed her sixth baby into the world — and he has Down syndrome. Maynard Johnson was well known before reality TV, thanks to her relationship with NASCAR driver Ricky Hendrick. The two were engaged, but Hendrick died tragically in an airplane crash in 2004. Maynard Johnson only learned afterward that she was pregnant, and gave birth to a little girl she called Ricki — named after her fiancé.
msn.com

The Masked Singer's latest exit reveals 90s TV heartthrob

The Masked Singer US spoilers follow. The Masked Singer has revealed who was underneath the walrus attire with its latest elimination. The US reality show has unmasked singer and actor Joey Lawrence during episode 6, revealing the Blossom star had been wearing the walrus's yellow trench coat and mask all along. He exited the show together with NFL player Le'Veon Bell, who had been rocking the Milkshake costume.
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
268K+
Followers
24K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy