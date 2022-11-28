Read full article on original website
New Company Purchases the Huntsville Contract to Pick up Blue Recycle Carts After Bankruptcy & 2,000 Complaints Calls
6 Cities You Should Move to in Alabama
4 Great Burger Places in Alabama
Popular record-holding store chain opens another new location in Alabama
The 2022 Rocket City Christmas Light Show Returns to Huntsville & Madison area at Toyota Field for a Lot of Family Fun
WAAY-TV
Rain chances rising as we head into the weekend
You will notice the cloud cover increase overnight tonight as lows drop into the chilly 30s. Most locations across North Alabama and south-central Tennessee will remain slightly above freezing. Friday starts overcast and dry for most locations, but there is a slight chance for scattered morning showers. Highs are expected...
WAAY-TV
Spotty showers Friday followed by a wet start to the weekend
Most of North Alabama stays dry Friday, but you may want to keep the umbrella nearby. Spotty showers are possible through the day and this evening. Otherwise, skies remain mostly cloudy with highs in the low 60s. A frontal boundary pushes south overnight and early Saturday. Widespread showers and perhaps...
Fall comes to an end and Winter begins
December 1st marks the first day of Meteorological Winter which means Fall has come to an end. For record-keeping reasons, the Fall Season includes the months of September, October, and November. November Weather Wrap-Up This season was certainly a cool and dry one for most of the area! Average temperatures, combining the highs and lows, […]
WAAY-TV
Heavy rain and storms have moved out as colder air settles in
The severe weather threat has ended and rain is quickly moving out of North Alabama. Roads will be wet for the morning drive, so plan on an extra 10 to 15 minutes getting to work and school. Be on the lookout for potential debris in the roads too, such as fallen leaves or tree limbs.
WSFA
Here’s what to expect in December in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Happy December! We have made it to the final month of the year already believe it or not. It’s a month that can bring a wide variety of weather to Alabama, so what is 2022 set to bring?. A normal December in Central Alabama features...
UPDATE: Ten tornadoes confirmed from Tuesday night’s storms
On Tuesday a potent storm system tracked through the region leading to a severe weather outbreak across the South. Here in the Tennessee Valley, the main impacts we saw were heavy rain and damaging winds. These The environment areas south of north Alabama was more favorable for rotating thunderstorms. Across Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama numerous […]
wbrc.com
Tuesday night storms cause damage in parts of Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After storms moved through Central Alabama Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, some damage reports came in from around the state. In Greene County, damage was reported in Eutaw at the Sagewood Apartments. Eutaw Police Chief Tommy Johnson told WBRC there are no reports of injuries in...
Act now ahead of possible severe weather
CULLMAN, Ala. – Weather forecast models from the National Weather Service in Huntsville are calling for the possibility of severe weather in Cullman and much of Alabama on Tuesday, Nov. 29, and Wednesday, Nov. 30. The NWS said the storm system has the potential to produce tornadoes, damaging winds, large hail and flooding. While both the city and county school systems are taking a “wait and see” approach when it comes to early dismissal on Tuesday, there are steps you can take to prepare for the worst while we hope for the best of outcomes. Cullman County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director...
WAAY-TV
WAAY announces Taylor Kanost as new chief meteorologist
WAAY 31 General Manager Mike Wright announced Thursday the hiring of Taylor Kanost as the station’s chief meteorologist. Recognized by the American Meteorological Society as a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist, Kanost brings more than a decade of experience in severe weather coverage and forecasting of rapidly developing storm systems including tornado outbreaks to North Alabama, a region prone to severe, sudden weather developments.
LIVE UPDATES: Severe thunderstorm warning issued for several counties
ATLANTA, Ga. — A line of severe storms is moving through metro Atlanta. Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz said there is a Level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather in parts of northwest Georgia. Other areas are under a Level 1 out of 5 risk.
wbrc.com
Schools in West Alabama closing early Tuesday due to severe weather
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Due to the threat of potentially severe weather in West Alabama, the following school systems have announced early dismissals and closings for Tuesday, Nov. 29. Shelton State Community College will close at 4 p.m. This closure includes both campuses. All activities scheduled after this time are...
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Moderate, enhanced risk areas expanded
------ TORNADO WATCH: The Storm Prediction Center and NWS Birmingham have issued a TORNADO WATCH effective immediately for parts of Alabama which is set to expire at 6:00 AM Wednesday morning. Areas include Birmingham, Clanton, Demopolis, Greeneville, Jasper, Monroeville, Montgomery, Thomasville, and Troy. In the watch area, a few tornadoes...
WHNT-TV
EMA Officials Discuss Bracing for Storms
We've already started to see some reports of wind damage and hail out in the Shoals. We've already started to see some reports of wind damage and hail out in the Shoals. Thousands of high school runners set to arrive in …. Many of the top high school cross country...
Strong winds impact the Tennessee Valley Saturday night
It is turning windy Saturday night for all of us here in the Tennessee Valley. A strong low-level jet will lead to gusty conditions especially after midnight. Most locations will observe sustained winds between 15 and 25 mph, with gusts upwards of 40 mph. Higher terrain locations, will have the potential to record gusts closer […]
Alabama severe weather school delayed openings, remote learning for Wednesday, Nov. 30
ACCEL Academy (Mobile): One hour delay Wednesday. Birmingham City Schools: Arrington Elementary School closed due to power outage. Breakthrough Charter School: One hour delay Wednesday. Chambers County Schools: Two hour delay Wednesday. Chickasaw City Schools: School starts at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Greene County Schools: All schools closed Wednesday. Hale County...
Severe weather knocks out power, causes some damage
High winds and a reported tornado hit the region Saturday afternoon amid heavy rain. As of 6:00pm, there were about 2,500 customers without power in Southeast Louisiana. High winds are expected through midnight.
Alabama: Fire department called over smoking McDonald’s ice cream machine
The ice cream machine at McDonald's is keeping true to its reputation as things got heated at the location in Meridianville, according to local fire officials.
Christmas is coming to Ditto Landing
A new holiday tradition is getting started in South Huntsville! Christmas is coming to the river at Ditto Landing with three weeks of holiday celebrations.
WAAY-TV
Weekend of recycling pickup set for Huntsville, Madison County
Help is coming for recycling this weekend in Madison County, according to the city of Huntsville and Madison County. As many customers have complained about a lack of recycling collection, plans are set for additional pickup on Dec. 2 and 3. Here’s the full news release from the Solid Waste...
WHNT-TV
Christmas Lights: Crutcher Street in Athens
ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) – Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights. This display is on Crutcher Street in Athens. If...
