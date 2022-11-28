ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

School Closings and Delays for November 30, 2022

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Here is a current list of Wiregrass area school systems closing or delayed as a result of severe weather:. EUFAULA CITY SCHOOLS - BUSES DELAYED UNTIL 7 A.M. OPP CITY SCHOOLS - BUSES DELAYED. VIVIAN B. ADAMS SCHOOL - CLOSED. HOUSTON ACADEMY - NO CLOSING OR...
ALEA investigates 8 Thanksgiving travel period deaths for 2022

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says its troopers investigated eight deaths during the 2022 Thanksgiving holiday travel period, up from seven reported during the same period a year earlier. The holiday travel period ran between midnight on Nov. 23 and midnight Nov. 27 and involved deadly...
NWS upgrades deadly overnight Montgomery County tornado to EF-2

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The National Weather Service office in Birmingham continues to survey damage following overnight storms that swept across the state. Wednesday afternoon, NWS officials opted to upgrade the preliminary size and strength of a deadly Montgomery County tornado to an EF-2. The Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency said the upgrade means the tornado that hit the Flatwood community in a northern portion of the county had winds up to 115 mph.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL

