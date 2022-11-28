Read full article on original website
This Is Upstate New York’s Fastest Growing Small Town
Nearly every Sunday of my teenage years was spend feeding the ducks in the park, or whistling show tunes as I window shopped among the main drag, or soaked in the excitement of the races. I lost count of the number of times I stopped in front of the majestic...
Love Gas Station Pizza? The Best NY’s Southern Tier And PA Have To Offer
Pizza. It's my favorite food. And I'm sure the same for many others as well. I understand there are very few calories in a slice of pizza. Okay, that's a bold lie. If only that were true, right?. I am picky when it comes to types of pizza. Thin crust,...
See Live Reindeer and Polar Bears in Upstate New York This Season
There is nothing quite like the thrill of seeing a reindeer up close and personal during the holiday season. It's that magic moment that every kid dreams of growing up and it really does bring out the kid in all of us adults too. The holiday season is already a special time, but we have a few ideas that can bring all of those magical feelings to life this year.
An Expert Christmas Tree Farm Guide for NY’s Southern Tier
The season is here. Yep, Christmas tree farms are now open for business. There's nothing quite like the smell of a fresh tree like Balsam Fir, Douglas Fir, Blue Spruce, Scotch Pine, Norway Spruce, or one of several other types. Growing up, we had a real tree for Christmas. Having...
The One Time Making A Left On Red Is Legal In New York
When we are driving downtown, we just take going "right on red" for granted. A lot of today's driver's don't even know there was a time when that wasn't a "right-turn-on-red" law of the land. Do you remember when you weren't allowed to take a "right on red?" I remember...
Is It Legal To Park In Front Of Your Driveway In New York State?
We're always talking about rules of the road, aggressive and road rage drivers, plus what roads and highways we hate to drive on in the Southern Tier of New York and Northeast Pennsylvania. But what about parking laws in New York State you may not be aware of? Parking lots...
Upstate New York Counties Add Narcan Emergency Kits to Public Buildings
A number of counties in Upstate New York are taking a novel approach to opioid harm reduction, adding Narcan Emergency Boxes outside public buildings. According to a report by Harrison Gereau of InformNY, the Adirondack Health Institute's Rural Communities Opioid Response Program has provided 125 Narcan Emergency Boxes outside businesses in five upstate New York counties, Clinton, Franklin, Essex, Warren, and Washington.
New York’s Top Paying Jobs: Does Your NY Salary Meet the Average?
New York isn't exactly the most affordable place to live, but if you work in one of these professions you're probably not too worried about the rising cost of living. According to this U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report from May, 2021, in New York it's all about working in the medical field. Of the top ten paying jobs in the report, nine of them belong to the field of medical professions. The only outlier is Chief Executives coming in at the last spot in the top 10.
Broome Projects Fail to Receive Approved NYS Funds
Outgoing New York State Senator Fred Akshar is asking the state Comptroller to look into what happened to millions of dollars in state grants that were supposed to be coming to over a dozen local projects. The Binghamton Republican and Broome County Sheriff-Elect says the project were approved in previous...
Just How Honest Are New Yorkers Anyway?
Ask anyone and they’ll tell you that being nice and being honest are two very different things. Sometimes people try to be nice by telling white lies to not hurt another person’s feelings. Other times, people care more about being upfront and honest and scoot niceties to the side.
The Biggest Snowmobile County In New York State
The snow has stopped flying in the heaviest hit areas of New York State. At least for now. The 81 inches of lake effect snow that some areas got is still being moved out of roads and driveways and parking lots in and around Buffalo and areas near Syracuse. But the snow will be back and there are some who can't wait.
Can I Make A Claim Or Be Charged If I Hit A Deer?
I can tell that gun deer season has begun in New York (and Pennsylvania) ecause I'm seeing deer everywhere. As I'm driving around, I can see them in the fields, along the woods line and some sleeping by the highway. The bucks are coming out of the rut and their...
Kentucky Company Guilty of Dumping Contaminated Railroad Ties in Chenango County
New York State Attorney General Letitia James says a Kentucky-based freight shipping and trucking company will have to pay the consequences for illegally dumping contaminated railroad ties with hazardous materials in Chenango County and trying to cover it up with fake receipts. James and New York State Department of Environmental...
Demolition Crews Methodically Chipping Away at IBM Country Club
Bit by bit, pieces of the storied IBM Country Club complex east of Endicott are tumbling down. Gorick Construction workers started actual demolition operations at the site on Watson Boulevard in the town of Union on November 8. Crews using heavy equipment have been busy over the past couple of...
New York Settles with CarMax For Failing to Disclose Recalls
A national used car dealer is being fined and ordered to change some of its marketing practices in a settlement with New York State and other state Attorneys General for failing to disclose recalls. New York Attorney General Letitia James says CarMax failed to disclose open safety recalls on their...
Driving Danger: Twin Tiers Under High Wind Advisory
High winds could be an issue through Thursday, December 1 with the National Weather Service issuing a Wind Advisory through 9 p.m. November 30. NOAA says wind gusts could reach up to 50 miles per hour over the Southern Tier, Central New York and Northeastern Pennsylvania with the higher elevations and the Finger Lakes getting the higher gusts.
Is It Legal To Order Gun Ammunition Online In New York State?
There have been lots of lawsuits and debates over gun control since the Supreme Court ruled on New York State's concealed carry licenses, which might lead to some confusion as to what exactly is legal...and what isn't. New York Attorney General Letitia James busted illegal ammunition sales in New York...
Do Not Disturb: Airline In New York State Gets Rid Of Telephone Customer Service
Calling customer service is a thing of the past with one airline here in New York State. An airline that flies out of several major airports in New York State has decided to cancel its telephone customer service. As someone who has flown on Frontier a number of times, I...
Gas Driller Pleads No Contest, Agrees to Pay Dimock Water Bills for 75 Years
Residents in a rural Northeast Pennsylvania community that has been battling contaminated water issues for over 14 years will have a new water supply and their water bills paid for 75 years. The Houston-based gas drilling company that took over ownership of the firm that sunk natural gas wells in...
This Is The Smallest County In New York State
Recently I wrote an article about New York County with the least population, It's certainly a place where you can live and not have to deal with a lot of people. It is Hamilton County in the Adirondack region of New York State with a population of 5,161. The Smallest...
