See Live Reindeer and Polar Bears in Upstate New York This Season

There is nothing quite like the thrill of seeing a reindeer up close and personal during the holiday season. It's that magic moment that every kid dreams of growing up and it really does bring out the kid in all of us adults too. The holiday season is already a special time, but we have a few ideas that can bring all of those magical feelings to life this year.
Upstate New York Counties Add Narcan Emergency Kits to Public Buildings

A number of counties in Upstate New York are taking a novel approach to opioid harm reduction, adding Narcan Emergency Boxes outside public buildings. According to a report by Harrison Gereau of InformNY, the Adirondack Health Institute's Rural Communities Opioid Response Program has provided 125 Narcan Emergency Boxes outside businesses in five upstate New York counties, Clinton, Franklin, Essex, Warren, and Washington.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
New York’s Top Paying Jobs: Does Your NY Salary Meet the Average?

New York isn't exactly the most affordable place to live, but if you work in one of these professions you're probably not too worried about the rising cost of living. According to this U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report from May, 2021, in New York it's all about working in the medical field. Of the top ten paying jobs in the report, nine of them belong to the field of medical professions. The only outlier is Chief Executives coming in at the last spot in the top 10.
Broome Projects Fail to Receive Approved NYS Funds

Outgoing New York State Senator Fred Akshar is asking the state Comptroller to look into what happened to millions of dollars in state grants that were supposed to be coming to over a dozen local projects. The Binghamton Republican and Broome County Sheriff-Elect says the project were approved in previous...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
Just How Honest Are New Yorkers Anyway?

Ask anyone and they’ll tell you that being nice and being honest are two very different things. Sometimes people try to be nice by telling white lies to not hurt another person’s feelings. Other times, people care more about being upfront and honest and scoot niceties to the side.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Biggest Snowmobile County In New York State

The snow has stopped flying in the heaviest hit areas of New York State. At least for now. The 81 inches of lake effect snow that some areas got is still being moved out of roads and driveways and parking lots in and around Buffalo and areas near Syracuse. But the snow will be back and there are some who can't wait.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
New York Settles with CarMax For Failing to Disclose Recalls

A national used car dealer is being fined and ordered to change some of its marketing practices in a settlement with New York State and other state Attorneys General for failing to disclose recalls. New York Attorney General Letitia James says CarMax failed to disclose open safety recalls on their...
Driving Danger: Twin Tiers Under High Wind Advisory

High winds could be an issue through Thursday, December 1 with the National Weather Service issuing a Wind Advisory through 9 p.m. November 30. NOAA says wind gusts could reach up to 50 miles per hour over the Southern Tier, Central New York and Northeastern Pennsylvania with the higher elevations and the Finger Lakes getting the higher gusts.
BINGHAMTON, NY
Is It Legal To Order Gun Ammunition Online In New York State?

There have been lots of lawsuits and debates over gun control since the Supreme Court ruled on New York State's concealed carry licenses, which might lead to some confusion as to what exactly is legal...and what isn't. New York Attorney General Letitia James busted illegal ammunition sales in New York...
Binghamton, NY
