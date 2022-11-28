Read full article on original website
Related
krcgtv.com
Missouri fourth in nation in executions, despite Parson clemency efforts
JEFFERSON CITY — Research from a national advocacy organization on the death penalty gives Missouri the fourth highest execution rates, based on population, in the country, behind only Oklahoma, Texas, and Delaware. Though the data is not entirely up to date, notedly not including the most recent execution of...
KCTV 5
Bill proposed to implement minimum age to possess firearm in Missouri
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - In a matter of weeks this past summer, we saw teens parading through downtown with long guns, and several reports of teens getting shot. “It was violent, and a lot had to do, it involved guns,” Donny Walters said. Walters, president of the Ethical...
The Best Buffet in all of Missouri has Closed
Sadly, buffet-style restaurants are disappearing across the American cuisine landscape. And the buffet that was voted "Best Buffet" in all of Missouri for two years in a row has sadly just closed... According to the Missouri's Best 2022 Awards, the best buffet restaurant in Missouri was a place called Charley's...
bocojo.com
Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe Makes Announcement
Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe Announces Memorandum of Collaboration Between Buy Missouri Program, Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, Missouri Association of Sheltered Workshop Managers, and Missouri Association of Manufacturers. On Tuesday, November 29, 2022, Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe, on behalf of the Buy Missouri program, will join the Missouri...
How many people are on death row in Missouri?
MISSOURI — More than 70% of countries around the world have effectively abolished the death penalty, including all but one European nation. The United States, however, is an outlier, particularly among developed, democratic countries — and across the country, there are more than 2,000 people on death row.
No change in plans for execution of Kevin Johnson after hearing, protests
Missouri state officials will carry on with plans to execute Kevin Johnson, a man convicted of killing a Kirkwood police officer in 2005.
FOX2now.com
St. Louis County infant dies after ingesting fentanyl; 3 charged
An infant died after ingesting fentanyl last month in north St. Louis County. Three adults now face criminal charges in her death. St. Louis County infant dies after ingesting fentanyl; …. An infant died after ingesting fentanyl last month in north St. Louis County. Three adults now face criminal charges...
kcur.org
Bobby Bostic embraces freedom in Missouri — and the judge who sentenced him to 241 years
On November 9, Bobby Bostic walked out of the Algoa Correctional Center in Jefferson City. Wearing a brand-new blue suit, he approached a crowd of cheering family members and supporters — but the first person he embraced was retired judge Evelyn Baker. “It was a surreal moment. When you...
Police on the lookout for missing St. Louis man
St. Louis County police have issued an endangered person advisory to a 39-year-old man.
KCTV 5
Missouri’s Ashcroft tells Roy Blunt to vote ‘no’ on the Respect for Marriage Act
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Missouri Secretary of State John Ashcroft sent a letter to Senator Roy Blunt urging him to vote “no” on the Respect for Marriage Act. In the letter, Ashcroft says children should be raised by a mother and a father and calls the legislation an attack on traditional marriage. He argues the federal government should not be involved.
$100K scratchers prize won in Jefferson City
The winner of the Missouri Lottery Scratchers prize of $100,000 had a dream that she would win a significant amount of money before she actually did.
Missouri utility assistance program sees spike in applications as winter approaches
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Mid-Missouri residents struggling to make ends meet may be able to meet utility assistance program requirements. Cities across Missouri are increasing energy prices as high inflation rates continue to impact the area. Natural gas rates changed for Ameren Missouri Customers on Nov. 1 to primarily reflect estimated changes in the wholesale cost The post Missouri utility assistance program sees spike in applications as winter approaches appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
St. Louis County woman missing for two weeks
Police are asking for the public's help with finding a woman last seen two weeks ago.
kjluradio.com
UPDATED: Elevated fire risk today in five mid-Missouri counties
UPDATE: The NWS has issued an elevated fire weather risk for today and tomorrow for the following mid-Missouri counties: Benton, Camden, Crawford, Dallas, Dent, Laclede, Maries, Miller, Morgan, Phelps, Pulaski, and Texas. The National Weather Service issues a warning of elevated fire weather conditions today for portions of mid-Missouri. The...
FOX2now.com
Family makes emotional plea for missing mother's safe return
The search is on for a missing St. Louis County mother who disappeared just before Thanksgiving. Family makes emotional plea for missing mother’s …. The search is on for a missing St. Louis County mother who disappeared just before Thanksgiving. Positive policing keeps 20-year officer involved …. Positive policing...
KMOV
Gov. Parson says Kevin Johnson execution will go as planned; more people asking for clemency
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - For more than a decade, Kevin Johnson has sat on death row for killing Kirkwood Police Sgt. William McEntee. As more people ask for clemency in Johnson’s case, Governor Parson tells News 4 the execution will continue as planned. Johnson is facing execution...
KMOV
Dellwood man pleads guilty to cashing his dead mother’s Social Security checks for 26 years
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A St. Louis County man pleaded guilty to cashing Social Security checks sent for his dead mother for 26 years. The checks totaled nearly $200,000. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said 62-year-old Reginald Bagley had the Social Security bank statements sent to his address after his mother died in March of 1994. Her death was not reported to the administration at the time. Bagley kept receiving checks until July 2020, when the Social Security Administration learned Bagley’s mother was not using her Medicare benefits.
KCTV 5
Unprecedented: Persistent drought heightens concerns for Kansas wheat farmers
SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - With a drought persisting across Kansas, farmers say the winter wheat crop could be in jeopardy if moisture levels don’t improve. Last weekend’s bout of rain was well-received, but the overall lack of moisture is still substantial. On Kent Winter’s farm near Andale...
KMOV
Crews respond to early morning house fire in Washington Park
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Firefighters responded to a house fire in Washington Park early Thursday morning. The call came in a little after 4 a.m. Crews arrived on scene to find fire showing from the front of a home in the 1400 block of North 54th Street. No injuries...
Comments / 0