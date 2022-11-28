Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
House fire spreads to forest in Rochford
ROCHFORD, S.D. (KELO) — Fire destroyed a home in western South Dakota overnight. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office shared details on social media. Authorities say the fire started around midnight at a home on Melchert Place in Rochford. Everyone inside was able to get out but the fire...
SD counties to receive $15M in federal money with few strings attached
South Dakota counties will receive over $15 million in one-time funds from the U.S. Department of the Treasury over the next two years, with the ability to spend the money on nearly anything they want. The federal money is another form of COVID-19 economic relief stemming from the American Rescue Plan Act. This time, the […] The post SD counties to receive $15M in federal money with few strings attached appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
kotatv.com
Two arrested after weekend crime spree
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Early Saturday morning police were called to a report of a drive-by shooting at the 1500 block of Dorothy Drive in Rapid Valley. According to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, two juveniles are being detained at the Western South Dakota Juvenile Services Center regarding the shooting on Saturday.
newscenter1.tv
Cold Air Funnels spotted Thursday near Hermosa: What are they?
HERMOSA, SD – Frank and Carol Foster were driving between Hermosa and Rapid City Thursday morning when they noticed this strange looking cloud and snapped a few pictures. The pencil-like anemic looking funnel cloud descended from the base of some agitated clouds just to the East of the Black Hills. What they captured is a weather phenomena called a cold air funnel.
agjournalonline.com
Solar installation at Pine Ridge Reservation will ‘build resilience’
At Thunder Valley Community Development Corporation, located on the Pine Ridge Reservation, renewable energy plays an important role in a vision to build resilient communities while reducing environmental impact. This content is for Print in county – Includes Online Access (1 Year), Print out of county – Includes Online Access...
