Mullen Automotive shows off new electric vehicle model
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Mullen Automotive is scheduled to start producing commercial electric vehicles next year in Tunica County, Mississippi, bringing hundreds of jobs to the region. The company will be producing the vehicles at a newly acquired property in Indiana and produce electric commercial cargo vehicles at its facility in Tunica County, formerly home to Green […]
Employee killed at FedEx facility, company confirms
‘He never finished the job’: Memphis football icons want thousands of dollars back from contractor
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis football father-son duo worry a contractor dropped the ball on jobs worth thousands of dollars. “One of the things that probably hurt me more than anything is to feel that I was used,” said Glenn Rogers Sr., the first Black football player for then-Memphis State University.
‘That money is not easy money’: Loan, cash advances warning in Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Get cash today!. You see the signs all over Memphis for cash advances and payday loans. It’s tempting to cash in now and pay it back later. Investigating the hidden costs that come along with them. ”In a black neighborhood, every corner a title loan,...
actionnews5.com
FedEx employee killed at hub
Memphis named one of the global "23 Best Places to Go in 2023"
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis has been named to the global list of “23 Best Places to Go in 2023” and “23 Best Places to Go in the U.S. in 2023” by Condé Nast Traveler writers and editors. Memphis Tourism made the announcement Wednesday morning.
Memphis groups shedding light on eviction issue
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Executive Director of the Black Clergy Collaborative of Memphis is teaming up with the Memphis Public Interest Law Center to bring the exhibition, Evicted to the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library. ”It’s a series of videos and photographs that share the story of eviction and...
How Memphis airport upgrades announced by U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will help shoppers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg touched down in Memphis Tuesday, to tout the completion of a new, massive de-icing operation at Memphis International Airport, home to the world's largest air cargo hub, led by FedEx. Even though the area doesn't get a lot of winter weather,...
Two assisted living, memory care centers closing in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Memphis assisted living and memory care centers will be closing their doors next month, leaving dozens of residents scrambling to find another place to live. Laurel Glen at Memphis said after reviewing their business and the larger economic issues facing their industry, it had regretfully informed staff and residents they would […]
TOSHA investigating employee’s death at FedEx hub in Memphis
localmemphis.com
Germantown parent reacts to Germantown's $5 million offer to buy out the '3G' schools
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — As the city of Germantown works to buy out Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS), MSCS officials are asking for a potential new high school to be built if the buyout goes through. The cost is estimated to be between $110 million and $125 million. The city of...
Memphis lynching site may be 1st on National Register of Historic Places
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The site of a brutal mob attack more than a century ago in Memphis could become the first lynching site in the country listed on the National Register of Historic Places, a local historian says. It was a case that echoed all the way to Washington and New York City. The 1917 […]
South Reporter
Gussie Mae Kimble Hughes
Gussie Mae Kimble Hughes, 99, of Memphis, Tenn., formerly of Mt. Pleasant, died Nov. 25, 2022, in Memphis. She was a member of Pleasant Hill CME Church where she served as past president of the usher and stewardess boards. She served on the Marshall County Board of Education, was a school bus driver and in the food service at H.W. Byers.
actionnews5.com
New Germantown residential development begins construction
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the largest residential developments in Germantown is getting ready to begin Phase 1 of construction this week. Glasgow Development in Germantown will house 366 single-family lots on 145 acres on the site of the former Germantown Country Club. Phase 1 will include the placement...
actionnews5.com
Austin Peay officers buy groceries for homeowner who hasn’t eaten in 3 days
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Austin Peay police were advised that a homeowner had not eaten in a few days and contacted a food company in Iowa needing help with food, according to police. Officers responded to the welfare check on Saturday morning on Slocum Avenue. The homeowner did not have...
MLGW’s Power of Warmth applications closed after receiving more applications than units
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas and Water said they have closed applications for the Power of Warmth program due to receiving more applications than available units. The program was for qualified low-income seniors and disabled residents. MLGW and the Neighborhood Christian Centers Inc. were distributing 100 electric blankets...
Memphis area prepares for Tuesday’s strong storms
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– As we warn you about Tuesday’s severe weather threat, different agencies are doing what they can to prepare for damage and possible power outages. MLGW said crews are prepared to work around the clock if needed with high winds being a big concern. MLGW leaders are looking ahead to the potential of severe […]
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announces Memphis airport investment to improve holiday shipping
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is visiting Memphis Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, to announce Mid-South infrastructure investments meant to help shipping during the holiday shopping season. Buttigieg is visiting Memphis International Airport, considered a key cargo hub for getting goods from planes to shelves. He was...
actionnews5.com
Methodist using new cutting-edge technology for heart procedures
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare is using a new piece of technology for cardiology procedures called a DiamondTemp ablation system. It’s a specialized catheter that allows for safer and more efficient ablations which are used to treat irregular heartbeats. Dr. Shu Levine, a cardiologist at Methodist,...
Brown Baptist gives $1,000 per week for two years to WREG’s Community Changers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Brown Missionary Baptist Church has been our anonymous donor for Community Changers all along. The church has donated $1,000 per week over the past two years to organizations working hard to make Memphis better. We are thankful that we get a chance to be in the community making a difference. So Memphis, […]
