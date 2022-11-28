ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WREG

Mullen Automotive shows off new electric vehicle model

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Mullen Automotive is scheduled to start producing commercial electric vehicles next year in Tunica County, Mississippi, bringing hundreds of jobs to the region. The company will be producing the vehicles at a newly acquired property in Indiana and produce electric commercial cargo vehicles at its facility in Tunica County, formerly home to Green […]
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
WATE

Employee killed at FedEx facility, company confirms

This story has been updated to reflect new information provided by officials Thursday afternoon. MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — An employee was killed at a FedEx facility Wednesday afternoon, the company confirmed. A representative with the Memphis International Airport confirmed that there was a two-vehicle accident at the FedEx Hub. Two people were taken to the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

FedEx employee killed at hub

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A FedEx employee was accidentally killed Wednesday afternoon while on the clock. Memphis police identified the worker as a 48-year-old man. FedEx confirmed the tragedy took place on company property and released the following statement:. The Memphis International Airport (MEM) confirmed that MAPD responded to a...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis groups shedding light on eviction issue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Executive Director of the Black Clergy Collaborative of Memphis is teaming up with the Memphis Public Interest Law Center to bring the exhibition, Evicted to the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library. ”It’s a series of videos and photographs that share the story of eviction and...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two assisted living, memory care centers closing in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Memphis assisted living and memory care centers will be closing their doors next month, leaving dozens of residents scrambling to find another place to live. Laurel Glen at Memphis said after reviewing their business and the larger economic issues facing their industry, it had regretfully informed staff and residents they would […]
MEMPHIS, TN
South Reporter

Gussie Mae Kimble Hughes

Gussie Mae Kimble Hughes, 99, of Memphis, Tenn., formerly of Mt. Pleasant, died Nov. 25, 2022, in Memphis. She was a member of Pleasant Hill CME Church where she served as past president of the usher and stewardess boards. She served on the Marshall County Board of Education, was a school bus driver and in the food service at H.W. Byers.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

New Germantown residential development begins construction

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the largest residential developments in Germantown is getting ready to begin Phase 1 of construction this week. Glasgow Development in Germantown will house 366 single-family lots on 145 acres on the site of the former Germantown Country Club. Phase 1 will include the placement...
GERMANTOWN, TN
WREG

Memphis area prepares for Tuesday’s strong storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– As we warn you about Tuesday’s severe weather threat, different agencies are doing what they can to prepare for damage and possible power outages. MLGW said crews are prepared to work around the clock if needed with high winds being a big concern. MLGW leaders are looking ahead to the potential of severe […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announces Memphis airport investment to improve holiday shipping

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is visiting Memphis Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, to announce Mid-South infrastructure investments meant to help shipping during the holiday shopping season. Buttigieg is visiting Memphis International Airport, considered a key cargo hub for getting goods from planes to shelves. He was...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Methodist using new cutting-edge technology for heart procedures

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare is using a new piece of technology for cardiology procedures called a DiamondTemp ablation system. It’s a specialized catheter that allows for safer and more efficient ablations which are used to treat irregular heartbeats. Dr. Shu Levine, a cardiologist at Methodist,...
MEMPHIS, TN

