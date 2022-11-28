ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Iberia, LA

theadvocate.com

Suspect arrested in November shooting at North Pierce Street home

U.S. Marshals Service Violent Offender Task Force agents and Iberia Parish deputies on Thursday arrested a suspect in an attempted first-degree murder case that occurred Nov. 7. A Lafayette police release said Gregory Jones, 28, had been located and arrested. In an arrest warrant, Jones was accused of attempted first-degree...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Two women shot and killed while sitting in vehicle on Ina Clare Drive in Opelousas

Two women were killed in a shooting on Ina Clare Drive in Opelousas Thursday night. Opelousas police officers responded to multiple reports of gunfire in the 1200 block of Ina Clare Drive around 10:10 p.m., and found a vehicle riddled by gunfire. Two women inside the parked vehicle died after each was struck by multiple bullets, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said in a statement.
OPELOUSAS, LA
theadvocate.com

Victim identified, man arrested in Reserve Drive shooting in Lafayette

The 22-year-old victim of a Wednesday shooting in Lafayette has been identified and a suspect in the case has been arrested, police said. Kerrington Sam, 22, of Lafayette, was found dead at a residence in the 100 block of Reserve Drive shortly after noon Wednesday, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement. Sam was killed by a gunshot wound.
LAFAYETTE, LA
99.9 KTDY

Lafayette Police Arrest One of Alleged Masked Men in Home Invasion

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Imagine you are in your home late one night and two masked men wearing all black break into your home. Then, you and your friends/family are held at gunpoint. That's what happened one Monday night in November (11/7) when Lafayette Police were called to a shooting in progress in the 1000 block of North Pierce Street...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Indictment: Baton Rouge man, 60, beaten to death over debt

More details about a fatal midsummer attack emerged this week in the indictment of a man accused of beating a 60-year-old Baton Rouge man to death over a debt. A grand jury indicted Desmond Demon Orange on second-degree murder Wednesday in the killing of Albert Dean Gibson, according to documents filed in the 19th Judicial District Court. Gibson was ambushed and viciously assaulted in the 5200 block of Plank Road on July 8, according to the indictment.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Teen arrested after handgun stolen from police unit in St. Landry Parish

An 18-year-old is accused of stealing a handgun from a police unit in St. Landry Parish. The theft happened on Nov. 24. An officer from an agency outside St. Landry Parish reported his vehicle was burglarized and his service weapon, a 9mm Glock 19 handgun, was stolen from his marked patrol unit, St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said in a statement.
SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA
KLFY News 10

Lafayette Police investigating Wednesday homicide, one arrested

UPDATE, 5:25 p.m.: Lafayette Police have arrested Dillion Louviere, 20, of Lafayette, in connection with the homicide. He was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on one count of second-degree murder, according to LPD. LPD has identified the victim as Kerrington Sam, 22, of Lafayette. Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

2nd man arrested in deadly South Choctaw drive-by shooting, Baton Rouge Police say

A second man accused of orchestrating a fatal drive-by shooting on South Choctaw Drive has been arrested, Baton Rouge Police said Tuesday evening. Police said Demonte Joseph, 19, was arrested Nov. 26 in Garyville by St. John the Baptist Parish deputies. Joseph was booked Tuesday into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on first degree murder, attempted first degree murder and illegal use of a weapon, Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said.
BATON ROUGE, LA

