theadvocate.com
Suspect arrested in November shooting at North Pierce Street home
U.S. Marshals Service Violent Offender Task Force agents and Iberia Parish deputies on Thursday arrested a suspect in an attempted first-degree murder case that occurred Nov. 7. A Lafayette police release said Gregory Jones, 28, had been located and arrested. In an arrest warrant, Jones was accused of attempted first-degree...
brproud.com
BPRD investigating after one person shot during alleged robbery on Bob Pettit Blvd.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting late Thursday night. Officers arrived in the 1300 block of Bob Pettit Blvd. around 11 p.m. and found one shooting victim. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
theadvocate.com
Two women shot and killed while sitting in vehicle on Ina Clare Drive in Opelousas
Two women were killed in a shooting on Ina Clare Drive in Opelousas Thursday night. Opelousas police officers responded to multiple reports of gunfire in the 1200 block of Ina Clare Drive around 10:10 p.m., and found a vehicle riddled by gunfire. Two women inside the parked vehicle died after each was struck by multiple bullets, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said in a statement.
UPDATE: Two women fatally shot in car in Opelousas have been identified
Opelousas Police are investigating the death of two women in the 1200 block of Ina Clara Dr.
theadvocate.com
28-year-old woman identified as victim in deadly Shelley St. shooting, Baton Rouge police say
The victim of a deadly shooting Thursday afternoon near the Exxon Mobile plant in Baton Rouge has been identified as a 28-year-old woman who police believe was killed amid a domestic dispute. UPDATE: Baton Rouge shooting suspect flees to West Virginia, dies in shootout with state troopers. Da’Ja Davis was...
Two arrested, one still sought in September shooting
The Rayne Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at a business on Crandall Avenue in Crowley. They say it's linked to January 2022 shooting.
UPDATE: Police identify two women killed in Opelousas drive-by
Opelousas Police are asking for tips from the public for a drive-by shooting that happened Thursday at 10:27 p.m. at the corner of Ina Clare Drive and Bernice Street.
Man arrested in connection with N. Pierce Street shooting
Gregory Jones Jr., 28, was arrested by the U.S. Marshall Service Violent Offender Task Force and deputes with the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office.
wbrz.com
Police investigating reported shooting near Tigerland that allegedly stemmed from robbery
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a reported shooting that officials believe stemmed from a robbery late Thursday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the 1300 block of Bob Pettit Boulevard near Tigerland around 11 p.m. Thursday. Officials said they believe the shooting stemmed from a robbery. The...
theadvocate.com
Victim identified, man arrested in Reserve Drive shooting in Lafayette
The 22-year-old victim of a Wednesday shooting in Lafayette has been identified and a suspect in the case has been arrested, police said. Kerrington Sam, 22, of Lafayette, was found dead at a residence in the 100 block of Reserve Drive shortly after noon Wednesday, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement. Sam was killed by a gunshot wound.
Lafayette Police Arrest One of Alleged Masked Men in Home Invasion
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Imagine you are in your home late one night and two masked men wearing all black break into your home. Then, you and your friends/family are held at gunpoint. That's what happened one Monday night in November (11/7) when Lafayette Police were called to a shooting in progress in the 1000 block of North Pierce Street...
Opelousas Police respond to the scene of late night shooting; multiple victims
Opelousas Police are currently working the scene of a shooting that took place at approximately 10:27 p.m. at the corner of Ina Clare Drive and Bernice Street.
Man shot in leg on Sunny Street in Lafayette
Man shot in leg on Sunny Street in Lafayette
Arrest made in St. Landry Parish after officer’s police unit burglarized
An Opelousas man was arrested for burglarizing an officer's police unit.
theadvocate.com
Indictment: Baton Rouge man, 60, beaten to death over debt
More details about a fatal midsummer attack emerged this week in the indictment of a man accused of beating a 60-year-old Baton Rouge man to death over a debt. A grand jury indicted Desmond Demon Orange on second-degree murder Wednesday in the killing of Albert Dean Gibson, according to documents filed in the 19th Judicial District Court. Gibson was ambushed and viciously assaulted in the 5200 block of Plank Road on July 8, according to the indictment.
theadvocate.com
Teen arrested after handgun stolen from police unit in St. Landry Parish
An 18-year-old is accused of stealing a handgun from a police unit in St. Landry Parish. The theft happened on Nov. 24. An officer from an agency outside St. Landry Parish reported his vehicle was burglarized and his service weapon, a 9mm Glock 19 handgun, was stolen from his marked patrol unit, St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said in a statement.
Additional arrests made in Lafayette Parish school terrorizing incidents
The Lafayette Parish School System has made additional arrests in connection to terrorizing stemming from campus disruptions that took place earlier this fall.
Lafayette Police investigating Wednesday homicide, one arrested
UPDATE, 5:25 p.m.: Lafayette Police have arrested Dillion Louviere, 20, of Lafayette, in connection with the homicide. He was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on one count of second-degree murder, according to LPD. LPD has identified the victim as Kerrington Sam, 22, of Lafayette. Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. […]
Motorcyclist killed in Lafayette crash identified
Lafayette Police Traffic Investigators are working the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash.
theadvocate.com
2nd man arrested in deadly South Choctaw drive-by shooting, Baton Rouge Police say
A second man accused of orchestrating a fatal drive-by shooting on South Choctaw Drive has been arrested, Baton Rouge Police said Tuesday evening. Police said Demonte Joseph, 19, was arrested Nov. 26 in Garyville by St. John the Baptist Parish deputies. Joseph was booked Tuesday into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on first degree murder, attempted first degree murder and illegal use of a weapon, Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said.
