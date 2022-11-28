Read full article on original website
KCBD
Texas Tech Athletics launches annual Red & Black Giveback ticket program
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech Athletics will once again be offering its Red & Black Give Back Program for non-profit and charitable organizations during the holiday season. The Red & Black Give Back Program allows Texas Tech students heading home for the holidays the ability to donate their...
KCBD
New LBK branding project unveiled
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Members of the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance, the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce, Market Lubbock and city leaders gathered at Buddy Holly Hall on December 2nd to unveil a new Community branding project, including a new official logo for the city of Lubbock. Mayor Tray Payne says...
KCBD
City street closures ahead of Texas Tech Carol of Lights, Centennial Celebration
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - City street closures for the 64th annual Carol of Lights will start Friday before Texas Tech University’s Centennial Celebration. Beginning at 5 p.m., University Ave. (northbound from 15th Street to Main Street and southbound from Glenna Goodacre to 15th Street) will be closed. Broadway from Ave. X to University will also be closed. The closures will remain through 9 p.m.
KCBD
LHUCA marks 25 years of celebrating the arts, revitalizing downtown Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts is turning 25 years old. It began as the Lubbock Regional Arts Center and became an important catalyst for establishing an arts and entertainment district in the downtown area of Lubbock. “We began as a part of a...
KCBD
Pancho Clos coming to town
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Join Fiestas Del Llano and Parks and Recreation on Saturday, Dec. 10, for the Annual Pancho Clos. The event will take place outside of Maggie Trejo Supercenter from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. All children will receive a small bag of candy and fruit, and...
KCBD
Overton Hotel to unveil Lubbock’s largest gingerbread display
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Each holiday season Overton Hotel and Conference Center partners with Texas Girls and Boys Ranch to create Lubbock’s Largest Gingerbread Display. The display opens to the public on Tuesday, December 6th at 4:00pm with an official ribbon cutting hosted by Lubbock Chamber of Commerce. There...
KCBD
Lubbock celebrates Christmas season with holiday events
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock, Texas Tech and local organizations are celebrating the Christmas season throughout the month of December with holiday events galore!. Friday, Dec. 2. Texas Tech Carol of Lights and Centennial Celebration - The 64th Annual Carol of Lights will serve as the official...
KCBD
UMC and Shallowater ISD to host grand opening for Health Science Learning Center
SHALLOWATER, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - UMC Health System and Shallowater Independent School District (SISD) are excited to announce the grand opening of the SISD Health Science Learning Clinic! The SISD Health Sciences Learning Clinic will house Certified Medical Assistant (CMA) and Occupational Therapy (OT) programs for Shallowater ISD students. The...
KCBD
Sensory gym opens in Lubbock to help kids build socialization skills
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On 82nd and Slide there’s a new place for running, jumping, and climbing. A new sensory gym is now open, bringing smiles to Lubbock kids. “But the main goal is to that autistic, and special needs kids have a place to play, but they can also play with kids without any disability,” the owner of the gym, Meagan Kennemer said.
KCBD
Lubbock law enforcement to participate in annual Big Brothers Big Sisters Santa Cop event
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - On Saturday, December 3rd, local law enforcement professionals will take on the role of Santa for the day. Officers of the Lubbock Police Department and children from Big Brothers Big Sisters will enjoy a day of shopping, friendship, and fun holiday festivities. Santa Cops is a volunteer-based initiative. The project aims to meet the needs and Christmas wishes of local children while also strengthening community relations. Debra Gonzales, Director of Enrollment, states, “Santa Cops truly encompasses what Big Brothers Big Sisters is all about, friendship, joy, and community.” Santa Cops has been a Lubbock Christmas tradition for over a decade.
KCBD
The Double T scoreboard at the Jones AT&T Stadium being removed tonight
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Construction crews started working to remove the Double T Scoreboard at Jones AT&T Stadium at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, but due to an issue with the concrete on top of the building, TTU officials initially said it wouldn’t happen today. However, we just learned it will happen this evening.
KCBD
Academy to donate $2,500 shopping spree 10-year-old at Boys and Girls Ranch
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Layne Layton, 10, visited Academy’s West Lubbock store to ask for help donating coats and winter gear to those less fortunate. Academy will not only donate $2,500 worth of jackets to support the cause but will also surprise Layne with a personal $500 holiday shopping spree to thank her for her generosity.
KCBD
Saturday morning top stories: 2 arrested after Hockley Co. chase
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. Two men have been arrested after leading Hockley County deputies on a high speed chase. Leopoldo Villarreal and Leroy Martinez of Lubbock were arrested. They were reportedly going speeds above 100 mph and shot at the pursuing deputies. The story continues here:...
KCBD
CBD American Shaman of Lubbock store burglarized twice, 90 minutes apart
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The owner of CBD American Shaman of Lubbock at 82nd and Indiana is hoping the community can help identify the person who broke into their shop early Thursday morning. This is the second burglary in the past three years. The surveillance cameras show a person wearing...
KCBD
Blanchard receives new two-year contract at Texas Tech
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire announced Friday that Director of Player Personnel James Blanchard has signed a two-year extension through the 2024 football season. “After one full year in Lubbock, we couldn’t be more excited about the future of our football program,” McGuire said. “Our...
KCBD
Lady Raiders open Homestand with a win
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lady Raiders commenced an 8-game homestand rolling past Alabama State 91-56 Thursday night at the United Supermarkets Arena. Tech (6-1) led by 13 at the half. Rhyle McKinney led five players in double figures with 19. Bailey Maupin had 17. Jazz Shavers added 13 while...
KCBD
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet McKay Annette
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet McKay Annette KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter. She is a two-year-old shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for eight months now. She loves other dogs and would do best with another friend in the home. She is also...
KCBD
Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program makes Christmas dreams a reality
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Angel Tree Program, along with The Salvation Army’s iconic Red Kettle Campaign, is one of The Salvation Army’s best-known Christmas efforts. More than 100,000 children across Texas, enough to fill the Dallas Cowboys stadium, will experience the joy of opening presents on Christmas morning thanks to generous donors and the help of The Salvation Army.
KCBD
Lubbock developers skirting regulations with technicality
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some developers are accused of skirting regulations to lower their costs leaving some Lubbock county residents in a tough position soon after purchasing a new home. County commissioner Terence Kovar says it’s due to a technicality. “They just go in and bam you know stake...
KCBD
1 seriously injured in East Lubbock motorcycle crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to the 3500 block of Idalou Road near East Loop 289 for a motorcycle crash. LPD received the call at 4:36 p.m. According to police, the motorcycle was traveling eastbound and crashed into an unknown object, leaving the roadway. The motorcyclist...
