Read full article on original website
Related
philadelphiaobserver.com
What Happened To Markell Noah? 12-Year-Old Dies In Russian Roulette Game In Jackson, Mississippi
Recently, 12-year-old Markell Noah of Jackson, Mississippi, was reported missing only to be found dead in an abandoned home later the same day. According to the Jackson Police Department, Markell had been involved in a game of Russian roulette with two other juveniles who have since been arrested and charged with murder. Police have also charged one adult with accessory after the fact of murder.
WAPT
FedEx, Amazon tractor-trailers collide on Highway 49
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. — Two 18-wheelers collided Wednesday in Rankin County, blocking traffic for hours. A FedEx truck and an Amazon tractor-trailer crashed about 2:15 a.m. in the northbound lane of Highway 49 at the Old Highway 49 intersection. Authorities said the driver of the Amazon truck ran a...
vicksburgnews.com
Actin’Up! Entertainment presents “The Greatest Gift”
Fresh from the successful run of The Picture Perfect Family, the first theatrical production successfully produced by Actin’ Up! Entertainment to the local market, Actin’Up! Entertainment is back to hype up the holidays with The Greatest Gift, which offers Family-friendly fun for the holidays. WHAT: “The Greatest Gift”...
WLBT
17-year-old gas station employee killed in Crystal Springs
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - Police in Crystal Springs are investigating a deadly shooting that happened at a gas station just before midnight on Monday. Investigators say 17-year-old Bashar Ali Abublla Mohamed was working behind the counter at the new Exxon gas station on Highway 51. Mohamed’s family reportedly owns...
WLBT
Condemned hotel site of Thursday stabbing
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police and emergency medical personnel responded Thursday afternoon to a stabbing inside an abandoned hotel on the I-55 Frontage Road. Police say the subject was uncooperative, refused medical help, and did not want to press charges against his attacker. He was one of several people seen occupying the former Olive Tree Hotel.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Brandon Home Completely Destroyed By Fire
A fire destroyed a Brandon home on Saturday evening, according to a report from WLBT. Paul Holley with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department said the fire happened at a home on Hollow Oak Lane around 8:3- p.m. The home was completely destroyed in the fire. Holley told WLBT that...
WAPT
Man found dead inside house, son surrenders to police
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating after a man, who neighbors said was paralyzed, was found dead in his home. Officers were called Wednesday morning to the 300 block of Riser Street, where Kenneth BoClair had been stabbed multiple times with a sharp object, according to Jackson police.
Mississippi woman accused of impersonating a police officer
WESSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Wesson police arrested a woman accused of impersonating a police officer Wednesday, November 30. Police said they received a complaint about an individual contacting them using the identity of a police officer by electronic means making various claims. Upon further investigation, Rebecca Ann Brock, of Wesson, was arrested. Brock was charged […]
WLBT
‘Some things just aren’t replaceable’: Woman heartbroken after late husband’s belongings, apartment was robbed
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Brianna Davis says she is heartbroken after coming home Tuesday evening to her apartment broken into and some of her husband’s belongings, who passed away in October, stolen. “It just makes me sick to my stomach, obviously. Some things just aren’t replaceable,” Davis said. “I...
WLBT
Jackson Councilman cleans up areas near JSU ahead of SWAC championship
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One Jackson City Councilman is cleaning up areas near Jackson State University and encouraging nearby businesses to do the same. It’s all in an effort to give a good impression to out-of-town visitors ahead of the SWAC championship. “We want to make sure that we...
Mississippi Link
Dick’s Place celebrates 73rd Anniversary
Seventy-three is just a number – but in the context of being a juke joint in Mississippi, and in continuous operation for 73 years, that’s much more than a number. Researching the history of small clubs in Mississippi is fascinating and informative, but the truth is that most are long gone, only surviving in the memories of loyal patrons. It appears that only the Blue Front Café in Bentonia, which opened in 1948, has been around longer than Dick’s Place – one year longer.
Juveniles arrested, suspected of stealing weapons from vehicles. Brookhaven police working more than dozen burglary cases from one night.
Police in one Mississippi town are investigating more than a dozen burglaries that happened in one night. Two juveniles suspected of stealing weapons from vehicles have been arrested. Brookhaven Police worked over a dozen burglary and theft reports from overnight Monday. Ten vehicle burglaries were reported — five on Belt...
WLBT
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for several Mississippi counties
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for several Mississippi counties. Here’s an active list of current warnings in the state:. Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
vicksburgnews.com
Stabbing at Motel 6 results in death, one in custody
One person is dead after a stabbing at Motel 6 on Tuesday. Vicksburg police arrested a suspect at the scene. At around 8:25 a.m., police and first responders were notified of a stabbing at Motel 6, located on Frontage Road. The first units on the scene reported a woman had...
WLBT
Man wanted for business burglary in Ridgeland
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Ridgeland police hope you can help them identify and find this man. They say he broke into a business Friday, October 28th, by removing a window pane and stealing money from the cash register. Police say the suspect left the scene in this car. The suspect...
One killed in stabbing at Vicksburg motel
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police are investigating after a person was stabbed to death. Police responded to the Motel 6 on Interstate 20 Frontage Road just before 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 29. When officers arrived, they found an unidentified victim deceased in one of the hotel rooms. Investigators said a possible suspect was […]
WLBT
State ends talks to bring on operator for Jackson water system, official says
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The state has called off talks with a firm to manage Jackson’s water system, an official with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) confirmed on Monday. “While the selection process was started, it’s null and [was] never executed because the city of Jackson made their...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Man Donates Washer And Dryer To Brookhaven Animal Rescue League
A kind citizen heard that the dryer went out for the Brookhaven Animal Rescue League. As we all know, laundry can pile up quickly, especially when you have hundreds of dogs to care for and blankets to wash. A man named Richard saw the need and showed up with a...
WAPT
Man sentenced in shooting that injured 2, including off-duty police officer
JACKSON, Miss. — A man accused of shooting two men, including an off-duty police officer, has pleaded guilty. Jaqwone Allen was charged with two counts of aggravated assault in connection with a December 2020 shooting that injured Eric Williams and Vicksburg police officer Eddie Colbert, who was working security outside a downtown Jackson business. An argument between the men preceded the shooting, according to investigators.
vicksburgnews.com
Vicksburg woman charged with murder in Motel 6 stabbing
Jennifer Linear, 31, of Vicksburg, has been charged with the murder of Dale Turpin, 37, also of Vicksburg. Police and first responders were called to Motel 6 on Frontage Road at around 8:25 a.m. on Tuesday. The first units on the scene reported that a woman, Linear, had locked herself...
Comments / 0