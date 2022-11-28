ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seagraves, TX

Seagraves ISD Superintendent on administrative leave for FBI investigation

By Samantha Jarpe
 5 days ago

SEAGRAVES, Texas — Seagraves ISD confirmed Monday that Superintendent Joshua Goen was placed on paid administrative leave due to an FBI investigation into him.

Seagraves High School Principal Daylan Sellers said the school was informed by law enforcement on November 22 that an investigation into Goen was ongoing.

Sellers said Goen was placed on administrative leave due to the seriousness of the investigation.

Sellers said Seagraves ISD was fully cooperating with the investigation.

