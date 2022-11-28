ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
magnoliareporter.com

Mega Millions has four $600 winners in Arkansas

There was no grand prize winner Friday in the national Mega Millions lottery. According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:. 1-21-36-46-52, Mega Ball 16, Megaplier 3x. There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally. Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $354 million ($186.9...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Conway

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Someone in Conway is celebrating winning $1 million from a Powerball ticket after Saturday night's drawing. The winning ticket was sold at the Kum & Go at 1775 Old Morrilton Highway and was the only $1 million winning ticket sold on that Saturday's drawing. The...
CONWAY, AR
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Arkansas

The rich are not getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth decrease by $500 billion from last year to $4 trillion.
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Arkansas Mega Millions ticket wins $2,000

There was no grand prize winner Tuesday in the national Mega Millions lottery. According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:. 20-23-37-46-52, Mega Ball 6, Megaplier 4x. There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally. Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $333 million ($172.2...
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

South Arkansas bankruptcies for week ended Tuesday, November 29

South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, November 29, 2022, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Alisha Camille Jackson, 808 Kennedy, Magnolia; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed November 22. Lafayette. Algiea Ganaway, P.O. Box 203, Stamps; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed November...
MAGNOLIA, AR
mysaline.com

New Hounds Lounge Bryant Location Opening December 10th

Hounds Lounge Pet Resort & Spa will open its fifth location on Saturday, December 10th in Bryant, with a grand opening celebration benefiting local nonprofit Humane Society of Saline County. The locally-owned and -operated company is currently taking boarding reservations and will open its doors just in time for holiday travel.
BRYANT, AR
KICK AM 1530

The Best Buffet in all of Missouri has Closed

Sadly, buffet-style restaurants are disappearing across the American cuisine landscape. And the buffet that was voted "Best Buffet" in all of Missouri for two years in a row has sadly just closed... According to the Missouri's Best 2022 Awards, the best buffet restaurant in Missouri was a place called Charley's...
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Missouri’s poorest city may come as a surprise

The consumer price index (CPI) has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch — particularly […]
MISSOURI STATE
mysaline.com

New Marriage Licenses in Saline County December 2nd

This blog features marriage licenses recently granted by the Saline County Clerk’s office. Carla Denise Stankevitz Bauxite , AR age 51 & Stewart M Farquhar Bauxite , AR age 54. Cami Marie Richards Benton , AR age 23 & Aldo Gabriele Francesco Marsiglia Benton , AR age 26. Savhanna...
SALINE COUNTY, AR
eastcoasttraveller.com

What is the State Bird of Arkansas?

The State Bird Of Arkansas Is The Northern Mockingbird. The state bird of Arkansas is the mockingbird, a songbird that is the most commonly heard bird in the south. While it does not migrate, the mockingbird can mimic other birds' sounds. Another state bird is the Diana Fritillary Butterfly. Although it is not as common as the hummingbird, it is still recognized as the state bird.
ARKANSAS STATE
dequeenbee.com

Highest-paying business jobs in Little Rock

Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
LITTLE ROCK, AR

