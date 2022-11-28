Maria “Irene” Gonzalez, age 83, died Thursday, November 24, 2022, in Liberal, Kansas. She was born on March 7, 1939, the daughter of Francisco Barrera and Victorina Delgado in Matamoros, Mexico. Irene grew up with three brothers and three sisters. She was united in marriage to Justo Gonzalez Sr. on May 1, 1957, in Brownsville, Texas, he preceded her in death on June 26, 1996, after 39 years of marriage. Irene was a homemaker and loving mother to two sons, Justo Jr. and Abelardo, and four daughters, Santa Martina, Minerva, Victorina, and Rosalinda. Irene’s family meant the world to her, and she loved them dearly.

LIBERAL, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO