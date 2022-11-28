Read full article on original website
Evelyn Porter-Wait
Evelyn Porter-Wait, age 95, of Ulysses, Kansas, died Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Western Prairie Senior Living Community in Ulysses. She was born July 1, 1927, in Campo, Colorado, the daughter of Nathan and Olive Fultz. Evelyn grew up in Campo and Springfield, Colorado; graduating high school in Springfield. She...
Alan Bruce Olson
Alan Bruce Olson, 60 years old passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022, in Norton County, Kansas. The son of Daryl and Vanetta (Hager) Olson, he was born on March 17, 1962, in Burlington, Colorado. He and Joyan Renee Romero were married on October 5, 2019, in Ulysses, Kansas. Alan worked...
Maria “Irene” Gonzalez
Maria “Irene” Gonzalez, age 83, died Thursday, November 24, 2022, in Liberal, Kansas. She was born on March 7, 1939, the daughter of Francisco Barrera and Victorina Delgado in Matamoros, Mexico. Irene grew up with three brothers and three sisters. She was united in marriage to Justo Gonzalez Sr. on May 1, 1957, in Brownsville, Texas, he preceded her in death on June 26, 1996, after 39 years of marriage. Irene was a homemaker and loving mother to two sons, Justo Jr. and Abelardo, and four daughters, Santa Martina, Minerva, Victorina, and Rosalinda. Irene’s family meant the world to her, and she loved them dearly.
Seward County Special Thanksgiving Traffic Enforcement Campaign Completed
During the Thanksgiving Safe Arrival traffic enforcement campaign just completed, Seward County Sheriff’s Office conducted patrols to aggressively target the unrestrained driver, while upholding all Kansas traffic laws. Over the period, November 19th- 27th, deputies wrote 1 adult/ teen safety belt citations, 5 DUI/DUID arrests and issued and 22 speeding citations, along with 31 other citations and arrests. All total, deputies made 100 enforcement stops during the campaign.
