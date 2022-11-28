Read full article on original website
Obama mocks Herschel Walker for claiming that he let the former president win at basketball before admitting that the 2 men have never met: 'This would be funny if he were not running for US Senate'
On at least three occasions between 2017 and 2020, Walker claimed to have played basketball with Obama, HuffPost reported.
Georgia GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan says Herschel Walker will 'probably go down as one of the worst candidates in our party's history'
Walker, a former NFL player, struggled in the general election compared to the other statewide GOP candidates, who all won their respective races.
Just How Rich Are Elon Musk, Donald Trump and These Other Big Names?
What do Elon Musk, Donald Trump and Oprah Winfrey have in common? They're all really, really rich. But do you know their actual net worths? The Future of Finances: Gen Z & How They Relate to...
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
Popculture
CNN's Ana Cabrera Reportedly Leaving Network for Rival
CNN viewers won't be seeing Ana Cabrera on the network anymore. Deadline reports that the CNN Newsroom is expected to depart the network and take on a new role with NBCUniversal, potentially MSNBC. NBCUniversal didn't respond to the media outlet's request for comment. Her exit comes amid the announcement that Robin Meade, and CNN correspondents Alison Kosik, Martin Savidge, Alex Field, Mary Ann Fox, and Chris Cillizza are reportedly are among the list of those let go on Dec. 1. Cabrera has anchored CNN Newsroom's 1 p.m. weekday hour since 2021. She was previously a CNN weekend anchor for four years after joining the network as a Denver correspondent in 2013.
US intel chief thinking ‘optimistically’ for Ukraine forces
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The head of U.S. intelligence says fighting in Russia’s war in Ukraine is running at a “reduced tempo” and suggests Ukrainian forces could have brighter prospects in coming months. Avril Haines alluded to past allegations by some that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s...
State news: Iran executed 4 people it says spied for Israel
Iran's state-run IRNA news agency says authorities have executed four people accused of working for Israel's Mossad intelligence agency
