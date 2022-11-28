Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'Hamilton' is coming to the Altria Theater in Richmond early next yearMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Chesterfield schools awarded a grant from DisneyMargaret MinnicksChesterfield County, VA
Richmond fourth-grader speaks about public school education at Yale UniversityMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Richmond Philharmonic's Holiday Pops Concert returns for the first time since 2019Margaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
The Giving Heart annual free Thanksgiving meal in Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Related
Why Mr. Christmas is unplugging his 'Tacky Lights'
Frank Hudak is an OG of the Richmond Tacky Lights Tour. But the 80-year-old man said it was now time to hang up his Santa hat.
WTVR-TV
Everywhere You Are: Reid’s ride!
RICHMOND, Va. -- Check out a cool carving on VCU’s campus! Also, our friend Reid has been enjoying his new ride. Evanne shared the photo with us! Lastly, Andrew shared two furry friends of the show with us. Now it’s your turn. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to...
PhillyBite
8 Must-Try Restaurants in Richmond Virginia
- During your visit to Richmond, VA, you may want to check out some of the best restaurants in the area. There are several different dining options, including restaurants serving French cuisine. Restaurant Adarra in Richmond VA. In Richmond's Jackson Ward neighborhood, Restaurant Adarra is a Basque-inspired eatery with an...
He visited his friends. Minutes later, they were dead.
Sheriff E.L. Giles identified Shelton Hardy as the man wanted for the double murder. Investigators believe Hardy was in a relationship with the murder victims' sister.
West End church giving away Christmas trees on Saturday
The six to seven feet Norway spruces will be arriving to the West End church on Friday and will given out while supplies last.
WTVR-TV
Everywhere You Are: Lewis Ginter Garden Fest
RICHMOND, Va. -- Cory has been enjoying some holiday festivities. Also, Pamela has been hanging out with her cat and sent us a photo! Lastly, Karen was busy in the kitchen baking pies and shared it with us. Now it’s your turn. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit...
Family honors Richmond Public Schools student who died in Semmes Avenue car crash
The Richmond Public Schools student who died in a car crash on Semmes Avenue had dreams of becoming a nurse after graduation, according to members of her family.
WRIC TV
Woman killed in shooting Friday night in Petersburg
PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC)- Petersburg police say a woman was killed in a shooting last night in Petersburg and that the suspect has been arrested. According to social media posts by the department, officers responded to the Perry Street Loft Apartments at 9:03 p.m. and found a woman with a life-threatening gunshot wound.
CDC Map: Metro Richmond shifts to medium; masks recommended for 5 Va. localities
Masking is recommended for 5 localities in Virginia and Metro Richmond has shifted back medium, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
Hopewell winery says customers paid with fake $100 bill
HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The owner of a winery in Hopewell says two customers ripped off the gift shop with a fake bill. Surveillance footage from Sunday, Nov. 27, shows two people walking into Haley’s Honey Meadery on E. Broadway in downtown Hopewell. One person is seen wearing a blue hoodie while the other is […]
Farmville’s WFLO-AM is coming back to airwaves across Central Virginia
Less than a year after it signed off for its final broadcast, WFLO-AM out of Farmville will be returning to the airwaves on Thursday.
Huguenot High School senior one of 14 Virginians killed in Thanksgiving weekend car crashes
Josie Cox was a senior at Huguenot High School in Richmond when she was killed in a crash on Sunday, Nov. 27.
These roads will be closed for Richmond's Dominion Energy Christmas Parade
The 39th annual Dominion Energy Christmas Parade is on Saturday and numerous street closures and “No Parking” zones will be in effect.
Spotsylvania restaurant served alcohol after license suspension, Virginia ABC says
After almost two years of issues over health permits and liquor licenses, this week the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) issued a search warrant against a Spotsylvania restaurant for continuing to serve alcohol after their licenses were suspended last year.
Virginia Business
Richmond restaurant refuses service to Family Foundation
Cites political stances as reason for canceled reservation. A German-inspired restaurant in Richmond canceled a reservation for a conservative political organization’s private event last week, saying in a statement posted online Thursday night that the decision was made to protect their staff, many of whom are women and/or part of the LGBTQ community. The Family Foundation, the organization that had made the reservation, opposes same-sex marriage and abortion, among other positions.
Richmond Animal League looks to empty shelter with ‘Operation Silent Night’
Richmond Animal League is looking to give every animal in their care a home in December with Operation Silent Night, beginning on Dec. 6.
Richmond man sentenced in deadly domestic-related shooting that injured ODU student
A Richmond man convicted in a domestic-related shooting that wounded his ex-girlfriend and killed another man has been sentenced.
VSP trooper dragged by vehicle on I-295 in Mechanicsville, suspect arrested
A Delaware man has been arrested and charged after he reportedly used his car to drag a Virginia State Police officer along Interstate 295 on Friday night.
theprincegeorgejournal.com
Prince George Shoney’s closes
The Shoney’s restaurant located in The Crossings shopping center will soon close its doors. "Our franchise agreement with Shoney's Inc. expires January 19, and we've chosen not to re-up it. We're going to close it down. We don't do a lot of night business, so we're just going from seven to three," Division Director of Shoney’s in Richmond, Tom Edenstrom told the media. "We've started to place employees at Captain D's, a sister company of ours. We're trying to keep everybody employed and work things through and wind it down."
WRIC TV
Woman killed in Petersburg shooting, suspect arrested
PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC)- A man is now in custody after a woman was killed in a shooting on Friday night in Petersburg. According to Petersburg Police, officers responded to the Artist Loft Apartments on the 100 block of Perry Street at 9:03 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. When they arrived on scene, they found a woman with an apparent life-threatening gunshot wound.
Comments / 0