WTVR-TV

Everywhere You Are: Reid’s ride!

RICHMOND, Va. -- Check out a cool carving on VCU’s campus! Also, our friend Reid has been enjoying his new ride. Evanne shared the photo with us! Lastly, Andrew shared two furry friends of the show with us. Now it’s your turn. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to...
PhillyBite

8 Must-Try Restaurants in Richmond Virginia

- During your visit to Richmond, VA, you may want to check out some of the best restaurants in the area. There are several different dining options, including restaurants serving French cuisine. Restaurant Adarra in Richmond VA. In Richmond's Jackson Ward neighborhood, Restaurant Adarra is a Basque-inspired eatery with an...
WTVR-TV

Everywhere You Are: Lewis Ginter Garden Fest

RICHMOND, Va. -- Cory has been enjoying some holiday festivities. Also, Pamela has been hanging out with her cat and sent us a photo! Lastly, Karen was busy in the kitchen baking pies and shared it with us. Now it’s your turn. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit...
WRIC TV

Woman killed in shooting Friday night in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC)- Petersburg police say a woman was killed in a shooting last night in Petersburg and that the suspect has been arrested. According to social media posts by the department, officers responded to the Perry Street Loft Apartments at 9:03 p.m. and found a woman with a life-threatening gunshot wound.
WRIC - ABC 8News

Hopewell winery says customers paid with fake $100 bill

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The owner of a winery in Hopewell says two customers ripped off the gift shop with a fake bill. Surveillance footage from Sunday, Nov. 27, shows two people walking into Haley’s Honey Meadery on E. Broadway in downtown Hopewell. One person is seen wearing a blue hoodie while the other is […]
Virginia Business

Richmond restaurant refuses service to Family Foundation

Cites political stances as reason for canceled reservation. A German-inspired restaurant in Richmond canceled a reservation for a conservative political organization’s private event last week, saying in a statement posted online Thursday night that the decision was made to protect their staff, many of whom are women and/or part of the LGBTQ community. The Family Foundation, the organization that had made the reservation, opposes same-sex marriage and abortion, among other positions.
theprincegeorgejournal.com

Prince George Shoney’s closes

The Shoney’s restaurant located in The Crossings shopping center will soon close its doors. "Our franchise agreement with Shoney's Inc. expires January 19, and we've chosen not to re-up it. We're going to close it down. We don't do a lot of night business, so we're just going from seven to three," Division Director of Shoney’s in Richmond, Tom Edenstrom told the media. "We've started to place employees at Captain D's, a sister company of ours. We're trying to keep everybody employed and work things through and wind it down."
WRIC TV

Woman killed in Petersburg shooting, suspect arrested

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC)- A man is now in custody after a woman was killed in a shooting on Friday night in Petersburg. According to Petersburg Police, officers responded to the Artist Loft Apartments on the 100 block of Perry Street at 9:03 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. When they arrived on scene, they found a woman with an apparent life-threatening gunshot wound.
