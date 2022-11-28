During a meeting on Monday night, council members in Millersburg heard a business owner’s request to reconsider the village’s ordinance that prohibits utility vehicles from operating on public roads. The business owner, who wants to use his ATV to plow snow, noted that state law has a procedure in place for allowing ATVs on city streets, including a required license, insurance and having vehicles inspected. Before making any kind of a decision, council members have asked the village’s solicitor to further research Ohio’s law on the matter.

MILLERSBURG, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO