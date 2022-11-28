Read full article on original website
whbc.com
Canton Council Providing $1.3 Million for SE Medical/Grocery Facility
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton City Council has approved a grant of $1.3 million to the group Canton for All People. It targets renovations at the former SMHA-owned building in the 1300 block of Gonder Avenue SE. Those renovations are expected to cost over $1.6 million.
WKYC
The Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank is fulfilling its mission
Hunger exists in every community. But employees of the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank are doing whatever they can to get food to those who need it.
whbc.com
Light Up Includes Glove, Hat Giveaway in Front of WHBC Building
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A big part of Light Up Downtown Thursday night is the distribution of new hats, mittens, gloves, scarves and socks. That takes place in front of the historic WHBC building at Market Avenue S and 6th Street. Our Canfield Fire Department firefighter...
whbc.com
‘Double Dollar Day’ Enhances Giving to Foodbank on Thursday
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – If you’ve been considering giving to the Akron Canton Regional Foodbank, Thursday would be a great day to do it. It’s Double Dollar Day. Foodbank CEO Dan Flowers says the JM Smucker Company and Beaver Constructors have provided nearly $120,000...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Flames, explosion in Kent mill fire
KENT, Ohio (WJW) — Flames and a large plume of smoke can be seen in the Kent area Friday morning as crews work to extinguish a massive fire in the Historic Mill District. The fire broke out at Star of the West Milling Co. building at 162 N Water Street just before 9 a.m.
wvua23.com
Cleanup begins in Akron after tornado
A tornado blew through the town of Akron in Hale County Tuesday night. Hale County is no stranger to tornadoes. Several have touched down there in the past year. Oak Village community resident Porter Key lost everything he had in just a few harrowing moments, he said. But he’s focused on the future, not the past.
This Is the Snowiest Town in Ohio
Chardon is a city in and the county seat of Geauga County, Ohio, in the United States. Chardon is Geauga County's only incorporated city and contains land from Chardon, Hambden, and Munson townships.
Parma police: Residents no longer have to shelter in place
The Parma Police Department is advising some residents in the city to shelter in place due to police activity Wednesday night.
ocj.com
Trout in the Cuyahoga River
The Cuyahoga River has been stocked with about 1,000 rainbow trout. That’s amazing when you consider that the northeast Ohio flow was once a national punchline for water pollution, catching on fire in 1969. Since then, the river has made a comeback for recreational users and wildlife — such as trout — alike.
Body of woman from Lorain found in Columbiana County
The Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that they’ve identified the body of a woman found on Monday in Madison Township.
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Ohio
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and during the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
whbc.com
Thousands Expected for Light Up Downtown
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s a big night in Canton. Thousands are expected for the annual Light Up Downtown event from 5:30 to 8:30 on Thursday evening. There’s a stage show at Centennial Plaza at 6, and the arrival of Santa Claus and fireworks too at 6:45.
Most power restored in NE Ohio following winds
The month of November is going out with a bang as strong winds usher in December.
Why Glenville HS is closed Thursday
Glenville High School in Cleveland is closed Thursday.
whbc.com
Sheriff Asks for Significant Budget Increase, Needing More Deputies
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s not a “hiring” problem at the Stark County Sheriff’s Office; more like a “trying to keep ’em and we need even more” problem. Demands placed on the office, and deputies and staffers finding better-paying...
Akron Leader Publications
West Side Neighborhood Watch
WEST AKRON: Police investigated the theft of a motor vehicle from a Weathervane Lane site Nov. 20 between 7:45 and 8 p.m. Employees reported a shoplifter in a West Market Street store Nov. 20. Police spoke to a woman who initially provided false names and had left the store without paying for items. She was charged with theft and misrepresentation and taken to the Summit County Jail on prior warrants.
wqkt.com
Millersburg business owner asks village council to reconsider ATV ordinance
During a meeting on Monday night, council members in Millersburg heard a business owner’s request to reconsider the village’s ordinance that prohibits utility vehicles from operating on public roads. The business owner, who wants to use his ATV to plow snow, noted that state law has a procedure in place for allowing ATVs on city streets, including a required license, insurance and having vehicles inspected. Before making any kind of a decision, council members have asked the village’s solicitor to further research Ohio’s law on the matter.
Woman dies in NE Ohio apartment fire
An apartment fire broke out in the early hours of Tuesday morning leaving one woman dead, New Philadelphia Fire Department reported.
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Canton Area
If the answer is yes and you're in the Canton area, you should visit these local restaurants. This unassuming store by the highway is known for their fantastic fried chicken. You can get their flavorful chicken by the wing, thigh, breast, or leg. They also offer chicken meals that come with hobo potatoes and coleslaw and buckets that range from 8 pieces to a whopping 100 pieces.
Ohio Mr. Football winner announced
Lamar Sperling has rushed for over 3,500 yards and 55 touchdowns this season
