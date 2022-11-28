ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

Related
whbc.com

Light Up Includes Glove, Hat Giveaway in Front of WHBC Building

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A big part of Light Up Downtown Thursday night is the distribution of new hats, mittens, gloves, scarves and socks. That takes place in front of the historic WHBC building at Market Avenue S and 6th Street. Our Canfield Fire Department firefighter...
CANTON, OH
whbc.com

‘Double Dollar Day’ Enhances Giving to Foodbank on Thursday

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – If you’ve been considering giving to the Akron Canton Regional Foodbank, Thursday would be a great day to do it. It’s Double Dollar Day. Foodbank CEO Dan Flowers says the JM Smucker Company and Beaver Constructors have provided nearly $120,000...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Flames, explosion in Kent mill fire

KENT, Ohio (WJW) — Flames and a large plume of smoke can be seen in the Kent area Friday morning as crews work to extinguish a massive fire in the Historic Mill District. The fire broke out at Star of the West Milling Co. building at 162 N Water Street just before 9 a.m.
KENT, OH
wvua23.com

Cleanup begins in Akron after tornado

A tornado blew through the town of Akron in Hale County Tuesday night. Hale County is no stranger to tornadoes. Several have touched down there in the past year. Oak Village community resident Porter Key lost everything he had in just a few harrowing moments, he said. But he’s focused on the future, not the past.
AKRON, OH
Diana Rus

This Is the Snowiest Town in Ohio

Chardon is a city in and the county seat of Geauga County, Ohio, in the United States. Chardon is Geauga County's only incorporated city and contains land from Chardon, Hambden, and Munson townships.
CHARDON, OH
ocj.com

Trout in the Cuyahoga River

The Cuyahoga River has been stocked with about 1,000 rainbow trout. That’s amazing when you consider that the northeast Ohio flow was once a national punchline for water pollution, catching on fire in 1969. Since then, the river has made a comeback for recreational users and wildlife — such as trout — alike.
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
whbc.com

Thousands Expected for Light Up Downtown

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s a big night in Canton. Thousands are expected for the annual Light Up Downtown event from 5:30 to 8:30 on Thursday evening. There’s a stage show at Centennial Plaza at 6, and the arrival of Santa Claus and fireworks too at 6:45.
CANTON, OH
Akron Leader Publications

West Side Neighborhood Watch

WEST AKRON: Police investigated the theft of a motor vehicle from a Weathervane Lane site Nov. 20 between 7:45 and 8 p.m. Employees reported a shoplifter in a West Market Street store Nov. 20. Police spoke to a woman who initially provided false names and had left the store without paying for items. She was charged with theft and misrepresentation and taken to the Summit County Jail on prior warrants.
AKRON, OH
wqkt.com

Millersburg business owner asks village council to reconsider ATV ordinance

During a meeting on Monday night, council members in Millersburg heard a business owner’s request to reconsider the village’s ordinance that prohibits utility vehicles from operating on public roads. The business owner, who wants to use his ATV to plow snow, noted that state law has a procedure in place for allowing ATVs on city streets, including a required license, insurance and having vehicles inspected. Before making any kind of a decision, council members have asked the village’s solicitor to further research Ohio’s law on the matter.
MILLERSBURG, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Canton Area

If the answer is yes and you're in the Canton area, you should visit these local restaurants. This unassuming store by the highway is known for their fantastic fried chicken. You can get their flavorful chicken by the wing, thigh, breast, or leg. They also offer chicken meals that come with hobo potatoes and coleslaw and buckets that range from 8 pieces to a whopping 100 pieces.
CANTON, OH

