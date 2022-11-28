Read full article on original website
Possible campaign worker shot in Downtown Savannah, Sen. Warnock responds
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A man believed to be a campaign worker for Sen. Raphael Warnock was been shot in Downtown Savannah Thursday night. WSAV, the NBC affiliate in Savannah, reported on the shooting Thursday night. They said witnesses told police the victim was going door-to-door campaigning for the senator...
Multiple Georgia schools target of false reports of active shooter
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Multiple Georgia school districts appear to have been the target of coordinated, false reports of an active shooter on campus Wednesday morning. So far, there have been no reports of injuries and no shooters have been found. Still, the situation caused chaos at multiple across the state starting around 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Georgia Southern Police Arrest Individual With Multiple Felony Warrants
According to GSU, an incident last week ended with the identification and peaceful apprehension of an individual wanted for multiple felony violation warrants in Statesboro thanks to the work of Georgia Southern University Police Investigator Trevor Williams. At approximately 11 a.m., Williams saw a driver on Lanier Drive, near the...
