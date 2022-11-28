Read full article on original website
kscbnews.net
Evelyn Porter-Wait
Evelyn Porter-Wait, age 95, of Ulysses, Kansas, died Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Western Prairie Senior Living Community in Ulysses. She was born July 1, 1927, in Campo, Colorado, the daughter of Nathan and Olive Fultz. Evelyn grew up in Campo and Springfield, Colorado; graduating high school in Springfield. She...
kscbnews.net
Seyun Park is 1st Team All American
LIBERAL, Kan. – Seyun Park receives post-season awards as she is named an NJCAA first-team All-American and Athletic Volleyball Coaches Association second-team member on December 1st, 2022. Park led the NJCAA with a .396 hitting percentage, led the team in total kills with 355, and total attacks with 709. This past season she also received Region VI MVP honors and was a member of the Region VI first team for the third straight year due to Covid year exemptions.
kscbnews.net
Seward County Special Thanksgiving Traffic Enforcement Campaign Completed
During the Thanksgiving Safe Arrival traffic enforcement campaign just completed, Seward County Sheriff’s Office conducted patrols to aggressively target the unrestrained driver, while upholding all Kansas traffic laws. Over the period, November 19th- 27th, deputies wrote 1 adult/ teen safety belt citations, 5 DUI/DUID arrests and issued and 22 speeding citations, along with 31 other citations and arrests. All total, deputies made 100 enforcement stops during the campaign.
