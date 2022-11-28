LIBERAL, Kan. – Seyun Park receives post-season awards as she is named an NJCAA first-team All-American and Athletic Volleyball Coaches Association second-team member on December 1st, 2022. Park led the NJCAA with a .396 hitting percentage, led the team in total kills with 355, and total attacks with 709. This past season she also received Region VI MVP honors and was a member of the Region VI first team for the third straight year due to Covid year exemptions.

SEWARD COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO