Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
Mac Jones explains what he said in sideline outburst complaining about Patriots offense
Mac Jones was fired up on the sidelines at the end of the New England Patriots’ loss to the Buffalo Bills, resulting in a clip of him dropping F-bombs. The clip from the Amazon Prime Video broadcast quickly went viral, with lipreaders trying to determine what Jones was saying.
Antonio Brown: Arrest warrant issued for former Patriots wide receiver
An arrest order has been issued for former Patriots WR Antonio Brown on a misdemeanor battery charge. Per the warrant, the charge stems from an incident that occurred on Nov. 28. Brown last played in the NFL for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this year. His departure from the team...
Bill Belichick reacts positively to Mac Jones’ request for tougher coaching from Patriots staff
After a 24-10 loss to the Bills in which the Patriots offense looked lost and a sideline outburst went viral, Mac Jones was unusually candid at the podium. The quarterback said he was screaming expletives because he felt like they Patriots “needed chunk plays.” When asked about the offense’s struggles as a whole, pointed the finger at himself and said he needed to hold players accountable, and perhaps most surprisingly, expressed a desire “to be coached harder.”
Bill Belichick: ‘No magic wand’ to fix Patriots offense, not as simple as improving ‘mile run’
There’s no doubt the Patriots offense has underperformed this season. In early December, they currently sit 25th in total offense (318.9 yards per game), 27th in third down efficiency (36.2%), and tied with Denver for dead last in red zone touchdown percentage (37.5%). In the game’s most critical moments, the Patriots are continually coming up short, and they’re not in a playoff spot, accordingly.
Everything Mac Jones said after viral outburst, Patriots’ lopsided loss to Bills
FOXBOROUGH — Mac Jones had some explaining he wanted to do after a 24-10 loss to the Bills. The quarterback went viral for an expletive-laden sideline outburst on the Patriots sideline, so he discussed the story behind that, the offense’s struggles as a whole, and a desire to be coached harder in his postgame press conference.
Jakobi Meyers injury: Patriots WR leaves game after ejection-worthy hit by Bills player
A devastating hit late in the New England Patriots’ loss to the Buffalo Bills resulted in players from both teams leaving the game. One was for an injury. The other was the result of an ejection. Patriots receiver Jakobi Meyers was hit hard in the end zone late in...
Here are 3 reasons why the Patriots lost to the Buffalo Bills
FOXBOROUGH – The Patriots finally forced the Buffalo Bills to punt on Thursday night. We also saw a defensive player turn into an offensive weapon. Other than that, it wasn’t a great night for the Patriots. Instead, this Week 13 matchup with the Bills served as a reminder of just how far away the Patriots are from contending in the AFC East. Despite a stellar effort from the defense, it never felt like the Patriots had a chance on this night.
9 Patriots takeaways: Offense goes full decaf in another lopsided loss to Bills
FOXBOROUGH — A punchless Patriots offense just didn’t show up against the Bills on Thursday night. In prime time, New England’s defense wasn’t terrible against Josh Allen and company — there was nowhere to go but up, right? — but the offense went full decaf and never gave the Patriots a chance. Ultimately, they lost 24-10 in a game that never felt close.
Kendrick Bourne frustrated at Patriots’ inability to move ball, give Mac Jones time
FOXBOROUGH – The Patriots are frustrated on offense. That was clear during the team’s 24-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills. It was clearer when the game was over. The 10 points scored was clearly a step in the wrong direction after the offense scored 26 points a week prior in Minnesota. The group was also bad on third down, converting just 3-of-12 (25%) on that pivotal down.
Patriots report cards: The leading receiver was a rookie DB; it’s that bad
The New England Patriots offense has looked pretty bad for stretches in recent weeks. There’s only one reason it hasn’t looked bad all the time. That’s Rhamondre Stevenson. Amid spotty offensive line play and Mac Jones’ roller-coaster season behind center, Stevenson has been the one consistent source...
Patriots have 2 surprise inactives for Thursday Night Football
FOXBOROUGH — The Patriots had a pair of surprise inactives for Thursday Night Football. New England will be without starters Jalen Mills (groin) and Yodny Cajuste (calf) with Buffalo in town. Both had been listed as questionable, but Cajuste was last week, too, and played against the Vikings on Thanksgiving. Without the swing tackle, things get dicey for the offensive line, and multiple players could be displaced.
Trent Brown late addition to injury report, Patriots offensive line could be a mess
Already very, very thin at tackle, the Patriots might have another curveball to deal with against the Bills. On Thursday morning, Trent Brown was a late addition to the injury report. He’s now questionable with an illness. If he can’t go, things get even dicier for a group that’s already ruled Isaiah Wynn (foot) out and has Marcus Cannon (concussion) unavailable on injured reserve.
Experiment failed, Mac Jones and Patriots need offensive coordinator | Mark Daniels
FOXBOROUGH – The 2022 Patriots offense looks worse than it did last season. The group looks worse than the 2020 Patriots offense quarterbacked by Cam Newton. It shouldn’t. Mac Jones looks like he’s regressed. Kendrick Bourne went from having the most productive season of his career to his least. Hunter Henry is averaging a career-low in receiving yards per game.
NFL best bets, locks, picks against spread for Patriots vs. Bills, Week 13 games
For good reason, there’s been a lot of talk this week about how the Bills didn’t punt in their 47-17 whipping of the Patriots in the playoffs last year. This week should be closer than that. New England is starting a much healthier secondary. Is it healthy enough...
NFL Playoff picture: Who Patriots fans should be rooting for in Week 13
The tough part for a team that loses on Thursday this late in the season is that they have to watch Sunday, helplessly hoping for teams not to gain ground or pull away from them. The Patriots are in that spot for the second week in a row after losing...
Could Tom Brady return to the Patriots? Here’s what MassLive’s beat reporters say
The calendar has just flipped to December, but with the Patriots sitting at 6-6 after losing back-to-back prime time games, some national discourse has already turned to their offseason. Earlier this week, The Athletic’s Jeff Howe floated the Patriots among potential landing spots for Tom Brady this winter, and then...
