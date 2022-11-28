FOXBOROUGH – The Patriots finally forced the Buffalo Bills to punt on Thursday night. We also saw a defensive player turn into an offensive weapon. Other than that, it wasn’t a great night for the Patriots. Instead, this Week 13 matchup with the Bills served as a reminder of just how far away the Patriots are from contending in the AFC East. Despite a stellar effort from the defense, it never felt like the Patriots had a chance on this night.

FOXBOROUGH, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO