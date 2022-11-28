OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - Stealing a gun from a police vehicle is not one of the smartest crimes to commit. That's what 18-year-old Braylon Jones of Opelousas is accused of doing a week ago when he came across a police unit from outside of St. Landry Parish that had an officer's 9mm Glock 19 handgun inside. The incident happened on November 24. Four days after the officer reported the gun missing, narcotics detectives used information they received to not only track down the stolen gun but also to confirm and identify Jones and a juvenile as the subjects who allegedly burglarized the police unit and stole the service weapon.

