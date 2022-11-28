Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
1 dead in shooting on Sherwood Street, Baton Rouge police say
A man was killed in a shooting on Sherwood Street on Saturday morning, Baton Rouge police said. BRPD spokesman L'Jean McKneely said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 2300 block of Sherwood Street shortly after 11 a.m. When they arrived, they found Duquares Smith, 38, dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
brproud.com
Moving truck runs into Baton Rouge grocery store, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An unknown suspect ran a U-Haul into a Baton Rouge grocery store Saturday morning. The Baton Rouge Police say that they are investigating a possible burglary at Johnson Grocery after the suspect crashed into the store and struck a gas line. This is a...
theadvocate.com
Two men arrested after Vermilion Parish armed robbery
Two men were arrested following an armed robbery in rural Vermilion Parish on Sunday. The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office said the victim was held at gunpoint and forced to load items, including a rifle, onto a trailer, which the suspect fled with. The victim was not harmed during the robbery, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.
wbrz.com
Overnight shooting near Tigerland allegedly stemmed from robbery
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a reported shooting that officials believe stemmed from a robbery late Thursday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the 1300 block of Bob Pettit Boulevard near Tigerland around 11 p.m. Thursday. Officials said they believe the shooting stemmed from a robbery. The...
33-Year-Old Jeremiah Guilbeau Dead After Collision In Lafayette Parish (Lafayette Parish, LA)
Official reports state that a motorcycle accident took place on Thursday at 7 AM, specifically in the 2900 block of NE Evangeline Thruway. The victim, identified as a 33-year-old Carencro man named Jeremiah Guilbeau passed a vehicle in a no-passing zone. His motorcycle then struck the front quarter panel of the vehicle that was turning into a parking lot. Police Spokesperson for the Lafayette Parish added that he then died at the scene.
theadvocate.com
Two women shot and killed while sitting in vehicle on Ina Clare Drive in Opelousas
Two women were killed in a shooting on Ina Clare Drive in Opelousas Thursday night. Opelousas police officers responded to multiple reports of gunfire in the 1200 block of Ina Clare Drive around 10:10 p.m., and found a vehicle riddled by gunfire. Two women inside the parked vehicle died after each was struck by multiple bullets, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said in a statement.
cenlanow.com
Lafayette Police investigating Wednesday homicide, one arrested
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police are on the scene of a homicide Wednesday afternoon. Police said a 22-year-old Black man was shot and killed at Greystone Apartments on Reserve Drive in Lafayette at about noon Wednesday. Police did not immediately release the name of the victim. No other...
theadvocate.com
Opelousas police identify two women shot, killed on Ina Clare Drive
The Opelousas Police Department has identified the two women shot and killed on Ina Clare Drive Thursday night. Samijah Leday, 21, and 19-year-old Alexie Joubert, both residents of Opelousas, died after being shot multiple times while sitting inside in the 1200 block of Ina Clare Drive around 10:10 p.m. Thursday, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said.
theadvocate.com
28-year-old woman identified as victim in deadly Shelley St. shooting, Baton Rouge police say
The victim of a deadly shooting Thursday afternoon near the Exxon Mobile plant in Baton Rouge has been identified as a 28-year-old woman who police believe was killed amid a domestic dispute. UPDATE: Baton Rouge shooting suspect flees to West Virginia, dies in shootout with state troopers. Da’Ja Davis was...
Lafayette Police Arrest One of Alleged Masked Men in Home Invasion
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Imagine you are in your home late one night and two masked men wearing all black break into your home. Then, you and your friends/family are held at gunpoint. That's what happened one Monday night in November (11/7) when Lafayette Police were called to a shooting in progress in the 1000 block of North Pierce Street...
Man shot in leg on Sunny Street in Lafayette
theadvocate.com
Teen arrested after handgun stolen from police unit in St. Landry Parish
An 18-year-old is accused of stealing a handgun from a police unit in St. Landry Parish. The theft happened on Nov. 24. An officer from an agency outside St. Landry Parish reported his vehicle was burglarized and his service weapon, a 9mm Glock 19 handgun, was stolen from his marked patrol unit, St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said in a statement.
theadvocate.com
Suspect arrested in November shooting at North Pierce Street home
U.S. Marshals Service Violent Offender Task Force agents and Iberia Parish deputies on Thursday arrested a suspect in an attempted first-degree murder case that occurred Nov. 7. A Lafayette police release said Gregory Jones, 28, had been located and arrested. In an arrest warrant, Jones was accused of attempted first-degree...
theadvocate.com
Carencro man identified as motorcyclist killed in Thursday crash in Lafayette
A 33-year-old Carencro man died in a motorcycle crash in Lafayette on Thursday. Jeremiah Guilbeau was riding a motorcycle south in the 2900 block of the NE Evangeline Thruway frontage road when he passed a vehicle in a no passing zone and struck a vehicle that was turning into a parking lot. Guilbeau died from injuries sustained in the crash, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge murder suspect reportedly killed himself during shootout with police in West Virginia
BATON ROUGE - A man wanted for killing the mother of his child in Baton Rouge apparently killed himself during a police shootout in another state less than 24 hours after officers found the woman's body. The search for Da'ja Davis' killer started around 3 p.m. Thursday when police found...
Opelousas Man Accused of Stealing Gun from Police Vehicle
OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - Stealing a gun from a police vehicle is not one of the smartest crimes to commit. That's what 18-year-old Braylon Jones of Opelousas is accused of doing a week ago when he came across a police unit from outside of St. Landry Parish that had an officer's 9mm Glock 19 handgun inside. The incident happened on November 24. Four days after the officer reported the gun missing, narcotics detectives used information they received to not only track down the stolen gun but also to confirm and identify Jones and a juvenile as the subjects who allegedly burglarized the police unit and stole the service weapon.
theadvocate.com
Paul Breaux, Northside students arrested in past school terrorizing incidents
Two students were arrested this week following investigations into past terrorizing incidents at Lafayette Parish schools. On Monday, a Paul Breaux Middle School student was arrested in connection to an Oct. 10 bomb threat that forced an evacuation at the school. The student was arrested on a count of terrorizing and brought to the Lafayette Parish Juvenile Detention Home, the Lafayette Parish School System and Lafayette Police Department said in separate releases.
