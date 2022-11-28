ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

No. 2 Michigan beats Purdue 43-22 for Big Ten crown

INDIANAPOLIS – Donovan Edwards' quick-hitting sprints changed everything for No. 2 Michigan. Again. Now they're hoping it propels them toward another championship. Edwards ran for 185 yards and a touchdown, J.J. McCarthy threw for three scores and Michigan beat Purdue 43-22 on Saturday night in the Big Ten championship game for its second straight conference title and a likely No. 2 playoff seed.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Michigan football beats Purdue to claim second-straight Big Ten championship

INDIANAPOLIS – Michigan football defeated Purdue on Saturday, 43-22, to remain undefeated and claim its second-straight Big Ten championship. The Wolverines have 13 wins in a season for the first time in program history and will have a chance to add to that total in the College Football Playoff. Michigan will likely earn the No. 2 seed behind defending champion Georgia when the final CFP rankings are announced Sunday.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
How worried should Michigan be about Purdue in the Big Ten Championship Game?

INDIANAPOLIS – The Michigan Wolverines will travel back to Indianapolis to defend their Big Ten championship against the Purdue Boilermakers Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Pundits and fans of the Michigan faithful think the matchup against Purdue is all but sold up as the reigning champions of the Big Ten West Division look like an inferior opponent, especially after dominating the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus for the first time since 2000.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Tree Town named No. 2 best college town in United States for second year

ANN ARBOR – Tree Town has kept its spot on the podium by once again having been named the second-best college town in the United States. Financial website WalletHub recently released its annual Best College Towns & Cities in America list, and as per usual, Ann Arbor sits at the top for the 2023 rankings.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan priest charged with stealing $830,000 from retired priests

DEWITT, Mich. – A Catholic priest is accused of stealing more than $800,000 from three retired priests in the Lansing Diocese. The Rev. David Rosenberg was arraigned Thursday on embezzlement charges and other crimes in Clinton County, north of Lansing, the attorney general's office said. Rosenberg, 70, was director...
DEWITT, MI
Cold Thursday with windy, wet weekend next on tap in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Good Thursday morning!. That was quite a cold front that crossed the area yesterday, with 40-50 mph wind gusts common across the area through the day, not to mention the plummeting temperatures. And the crazy thing is, we may have to do it all over again this weekend.
DETROIT, MI
University of Michigan researchers discover way to recycle PVC plastic

ANN ARBOR – PVC, or polyvinyl chloride, is a prevalent plastic in the United States and is the third highest plastic produced in the world by volume. We encounter PVC every day, since numerous household materials like flooring, housing trim, window frames and siding are made of, or include, the plastic.
ANN ARBOR, MI
5 people hospitalized after violent crash on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – Five people including a 12-year-old were rushed to the hospital after two pickup trucks collided in a violent crash on Detroit’s west side. The incident occurred near Paul Avenue and Piedmont Street just north of Ford Road and west of Southfield Freeway, where both trucks crashed into a power pole, causing the power lines to come down.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit police want help finding missing 19-year-old man

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 19-year-old man who went missing in Detroit. Trey Rogers was last seen on Tuesday (Nov. 29) at 1:40 p.m. in the 5900 block of Conner Street in Detroit. Rogers was last seen at Wayne County Community College and did not return...
DETROIT, MI
Southfield police searching for missing 16-year-old boy

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a missing Southfield teen. Jalen Duncan left his Southfield residence voluntarily sometime overnight between Friday, Dec. 2, and Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. He was last seen wearing a red Nike jogging suit. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jalen Duncan should...
SOUTHFIELD, MI

