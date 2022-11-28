Read full article on original website
No. 2 Michigan beats Purdue 43-22 for Big Ten crown
INDIANAPOLIS – Donovan Edwards' quick-hitting sprints changed everything for No. 2 Michigan. Again. Now they're hoping it propels them toward another championship. Edwards ran for 185 yards and a touchdown, J.J. McCarthy threw for three scores and Michigan beat Purdue 43-22 on Saturday night in the Big Ten championship game for its second straight conference title and a likely No. 2 playoff seed.
Michigan football beats Purdue to claim second-straight Big Ten championship
INDIANAPOLIS – Michigan football defeated Purdue on Saturday, 43-22, to remain undefeated and claim its second-straight Big Ten championship. The Wolverines have 13 wins in a season for the first time in program history and will have a chance to add to that total in the College Football Playoff. Michigan will likely earn the No. 2 seed behind defending champion Georgia when the final CFP rankings are announced Sunday.
Here’s what’s on the line for Michigan football in Big Ten Championship Game vs. Purdue
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The excitement from another blowout win over Ohio State has barely faded, but the Michigan football team has a Big Ten championship to play for this weekend. Michigan is heading back to Indianapolis to play Purdue for the conference crown. The Wolverines are heavy favorites,...
How worried should Michigan be about Purdue in the Big Ten Championship Game?
INDIANAPOLIS – The Michigan Wolverines will travel back to Indianapolis to defend their Big Ten championship against the Purdue Boilermakers Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Pundits and fans of the Michigan faithful think the matchup against Purdue is all but sold up as the reigning champions of the Big Ten West Division look like an inferior opponent, especially after dominating the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus for the first time since 2000.
Morning 4: Danielle Stislicki disappeared 6 years ago: Latest on her murder case -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. It’s been 6 years since Danielle Stislicki was last seen: The latest on her case. Six years ago, Danielle Stislicki walked out of her...
Tree Town named No. 2 best college town in United States for second year
ANN ARBOR – Tree Town has kept its spot on the podium by once again having been named the second-best college town in the United States. Financial website WalletHub recently released its annual Best College Towns & Cities in America list, and as per usual, Ann Arbor sits at the top for the 2023 rankings.
‘We’re back’: Ann Arbor’s Zingerman’s Delicatessen regains control of hacked account
ANN ARBOR – “We’re back!! Our account was hacked and we are back in control,” says a new post by the official Zingerman’s Delicatessen Instagram account. The beloved Ann Arbor deli had its account hacked back in November by someone promoting financial and cryptocurrency service recommendations.
Washtenaw Community College becomes only educational institution in Small Business Association of Michigan
ANN ARBOR – Washtenaw Community College announced that it has officially joined the Small Business Association of Michigan as an SBAM Friend of Small Business. The partnership aims to amp up workforce development for small businesses by offering custom training and resources to association members. Officials at the Ann...
Michigan priest charged with stealing $830,000 from retired priests
DEWITT, Mich. – A Catholic priest is accused of stealing more than $800,000 from three retired priests in the Lansing Diocese. The Rev. David Rosenberg was arraigned Thursday on embezzlement charges and other crimes in Clinton County, north of Lansing, the attorney general's office said. Rosenberg, 70, was director...
Cold Thursday with windy, wet weekend next on tap in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – Good Thursday morning!. That was quite a cold front that crossed the area yesterday, with 40-50 mph wind gusts common across the area through the day, not to mention the plummeting temperatures. And the crazy thing is, we may have to do it all over again this weekend.
University of Michigan researchers discover way to recycle PVC plastic
ANN ARBOR – PVC, or polyvinyl chloride, is a prevalent plastic in the United States and is the third highest plastic produced in the world by volume. We encounter PVC every day, since numerous household materials like flooring, housing trim, window frames and siding are made of, or include, the plastic.
What’s Going Around: Viral illnesses continue to spread throughout Metro Detroit
Here’s our weekly round up of what illnesses are spreading the most in Metro Detroit communities, according to our local doctors and hospitals. Local doctors share their notes on What’s Going Around:. Wayne County:. Dr. Jaime Hope -- Medical director, Beaumont Outpatient Campus - Livonia. “We’re seeing the...
5 people hospitalized after violent crash on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – Five people including a 12-year-old were rushed to the hospital after two pickup trucks collided in a violent crash on Detroit’s west side. The incident occurred near Paul Avenue and Piedmont Street just north of Ford Road and west of Southfield Freeway, where both trucks crashed into a power pole, causing the power lines to come down.
2 shot at, hurt while driving on 10 Mile Road in Southfield, police say
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Two people were shot and injured while driving on 10 Mile Road in Southfield late Thursday night. Southfield police say that at about 11:15 p.m. on Dec. 1, a male and a female were driving eastbound on 10 Mile Road near Greenfield Road when they were shot at.
Morning 4: Warren resident killed in overnight rollover crash in Roseville -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 48-year-old Warren driver partially ejected, killed in Roseville rollover crash. A 48-year-old Warren driver was partially ejected from a car and killed in a rollover...
Detroit police want help finding missing 19-year-old man
DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 19-year-old man who went missing in Detroit. Trey Rogers was last seen on Tuesday (Nov. 29) at 1:40 p.m. in the 5900 block of Conner Street in Detroit. Rogers was last seen at Wayne County Community College and did not return...
17-year-old boy facing 2 charges for having gun in backpack at Ecorse High School
ECORSE, Mich. – A 17-year-old boy is facing charges for bringing a gun to Ecorse High School this week. Ecorse police were called to the school at 10:22 a.m. Thursday (Dec. 1) after reports of a student having a gun. Officials said a 17-year-old Detroit boy had a gun...
Advocate shares frustration after rides were cut for disabled Detroiters
DETROIT – Chris Ruzzin is angry at the Detroit City Council and is perturbed about the city’s most vulnerable population, which is people with disabilities. They need transportation to and from the things in life most of us take for granted. “People need to go to the grocery...
Southfield police searching for missing 16-year-old boy
DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a missing Southfield teen. Jalen Duncan left his Southfield residence voluntarily sometime overnight between Friday, Dec. 2, and Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. He was last seen wearing a red Nike jogging suit. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jalen Duncan should...
Monroe County law enforcement cracking down on speeding drivers through February
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. – Law enforcement in Monroe County will be especially on the lookout for speeding drivers now through February of next year as part of a crackdown initiative. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says that beginning Thursday, Dec. 1, law enforcement in the county -- and throughout...
