Lily Collins Posts Joyous Video As She Kicks Off the Christmas Season

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

It may not be December yet, but Lily Collins is already spreading the Christmas cheer.

The 33-year-old actress recently shared a few photos of herself getting into the spirit of the upcoming season on Instagram—and it's clear she's ready to share the joy of Christmas.

In the first two snaps, Collins posed alongside an expertly-decorated Christmas tree and under the seasonal lights outside of Hamlet Square, located at the magical Sunny Fields Park in Solvang, California.

According to TripAdvisor reviews, this hidden gem—just north of Santa Barbara, California—is best known for its Danish-style architecture, outrageous Christmas celebrations, and proximity to local wineries.

The Emily in Paris star looked super chic in a taupe jumpsuit and strappy black platform sandals—an outfit only those out west could get away with wearing in late November.

"Let the Christmas celebrations officially commence…" Collins captioned the festive photos.

In a second post to the social media platform, an overjoyed Collins wore a white t-shirt and natural, glowy makeup while she shared a series of smiles in a stop-motion style video as Nat King Cole's "Deck the Halls" played in the background.

"Tis the season to be…" she joked in the caption.

Fellow Emily in Paris co-star Ashley Park hyped the actress up and chimed in with a series of heart eyes emojis under her smiley selfies.

Many of Collins' fans also followed suit, complimenting her style and eagerness to start the season. "already on my 7th xmas movie," one follower wrote.

"Give us Emily In Paris S3 as an early Christmas gift. 🥺," another Instagram user begged.

For everything we know about the upcoming season of Collins' hit Netflix series (including its release date), check out our guide!