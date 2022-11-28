ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solvang, CA

Lily Collins Posts Joyous Video As She Kicks Off the Christmas Season

By Marisa Losciale
Parade
Parade
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12QuO7_0jQGz7kn00
Taylor Hill/Getty Images

It may not be December yet, but Lily Collins is already spreading the Christmas cheer.

The 33-year-old actress recently shared a few photos of herself getting into the spirit of the upcoming season on Instagram—and it's clear she's ready to share the joy of Christmas.

In the first two snaps, Collins posed alongside an expertly-decorated Christmas tree and under the seasonal lights outside of Hamlet Square, located at the magical Sunny Fields Park in Solvang, California.

According to TripAdvisor reviews, this hidden gem—just north of Santa Barbara, California—is best known for its Danish-style architecture, outrageous Christmas celebrations, and proximity to local wineries.

The Emily in Paris star looked super chic in a taupe jumpsuit and strappy black platform sandals—an outfit only those out west could get away with wearing in late November.

"Let the Christmas celebrations officially commence…" Collins captioned the festive photos.

In a second post to the social media platform, an overjoyed Collins wore a white t-shirt and natural, glowy makeup while she shared a series of smiles in a stop-motion style video as Nat King Cole's "Deck the Halls" played in the background.

"Tis the season to be…" she joked in the caption.

Fellow Emily in Paris co-star Ashley Park hyped the actress up and chimed in with a series of heart eyes emojis under her smiley selfies.

Many of Collins' fans also followed suit, complimenting her style and eagerness to start the season. "already on my 7th xmas movie," one follower wrote.

"Give us Emily In Paris S3 as an early Christmas gift. 🥺," another Instagram user begged.

For everything we know about the upcoming season of Collins' hit Netflix series (including its release date), check out our guide!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Parade

Kelly Ripa Showcases Christmas Tree Decorated With '33 Year Ornament Collection'

Kelly Ripa has been serious about her Christmas tree decorations for quite some time–33 years, actually. But who's counting?. The 52-year-old morning talk show host took to Instagram to share an image of her beautifully decorated Christmas tree–one that she must've had some help assembling, as the star tagged her husband, Mark Consuelos, and the New York City-based florist, Élan Flowers, in the photo.
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes Rocks Sexy See-Through Silver Dress At CFDA Awards: Photos

Katie Holmes, 43, was one of the best dressed celebs at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards on Nov. 7. The actress wore a see-through Baikal Crystal Cage Mesh Overlay Dress from the Jonathan Simkhai SS23 collection and matching strappy heels to the event as she elegantly posed for photographers with a smile. She had her hair pulled up and accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz diamond drop earrings, a wave bracelet, and a wraparound ring.
Page Six

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon’s twins steal the show at Thanksgiving parade

Moroccan and Monroe have stolen the show! see also Internet doesn’t hold back after Mariah Carey’s Thanksgiving Day Parade performance Donning a massive pink dress with an umbrella, Mariah sang... Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon’s 11-year-old twins made an adorable cameo in their mom’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade performance on Thursday. As the Grammy winner sang “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” her preteens danced inside of open green presents. Monroe stunned in a white fairy outfit, featuring a tutu, wings and a tiara. Moroccan, for his part, sported a red sweatshirt and black pants, nearly matching the nutcrackers performing alongside Carey, 52. At the end of...
OK! Magazine

Gwen Stefani Concerns Fans With Extra Full Lips As They Worry She's Gone Overboard With Botox & Fillers

Gwen Stefani sparked concerns among her followers after she shared a selfie that showcased her very full lips. The No Doubt singer took to Twitter on Wednesday, November 23, posing in full glam makeup with her chin resting in her hand as her beautiful, blonde hair flowed in loose waves around her shoulders. "waiting 4 thxgiving dinner like… gx," she captioned the sultry snap. However, some of her fans appeared to be less than thrilled with the allegedly increased size of the award-winning artist's pouty lips. Some followers mocked Stefani, commenting that they had confused her for other celebrities before...
OKLAHOMA STATE
realitytitbit.com

Dream is Robert Kardashian's lookalike twin as Kris shares never-before-seen photos

Dream Kardashian is celebrating her sixth birthday and tributes have been pouring from the Kardashian clan. Kris Jenner’s never-seen photos have fans agreeing she’s an exact copy of her late grandpa Robert Kardashian, as well as her dad Rob Jr. It’s clear Kris Jenner loves taking photos and...
Page Six

Mandy Moore praised for posting intimate photos after baby’s birth

Fans praised Mandy Moore for sharing intimate photos from her newborn baby’s birth last month. In one of the snapshots, her baby boy, Oscar “Ozzie” Bennett, was still covered in amniotic fluid as the “This Is Us” star held him against her chest with a big smile on her face. “One month with our Ozzie. I’m still able to access everything about that moment, which simultaneously feels like one second ago and also unimaginable to fathom life before,” Moore captioned the Instagram post Thursday. She also thanked the health workers who helped to deliver her baby as well as their doula “for...
realitytitbit.com

Khloé struggles to be on camera behind Kylie Jenner and Kourtney posing

Kylie Jenner enjoyed a visit of from special guests at the Kylie Cosmetics offices, and they were none other than her famous sisters – Khloé, Kourtney and Kendall. Of course, they had to record a video for the mogul’s TikTok. The Kardashians have been at the top...
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser and Wife Cynthia Stun on CMA Awards Red Carpet: PHOTOS

“Yellowstone” came to Nashville recently when Cole Hauser, who plays fan-favorite ranch hand Rip Wheeler on the show, dropped by the CMA Awards to present the award for Album of the Year. The upcoming premiere of “Yellowstone” Season 5 has the cast making the usual talk show rounds and public appearances. Hauser’s Music City appearance became the country music-Yellowstone crossover everyone’s talking about.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tyla

'Angry and defensive' Jessica Simpson finally addresses concerning video

Jessica Simpson has hit back at her online critics after she faced backlash for a now-viral advert she starred in for Pottery Barn. The 'Take My Breath Away' singer, 42, did not take lightly to comments about her appearance and behaviour in the advert, which was uploaded to Instagram on 4 November.
msn.com

Demi Moore makes 60 look like new 40 celebrating milestone birthday

Demi Moore rang in her milestone 60th birthday on Friday, November 11. And from the looks of a series of snaps posted by the youngest daughter she shares with ex-husband Bruce Willis, Tallulah Willis, the leading lady hopped aboard a private jet to celebrate with family and friends. Moore also...
HollywoodLife

Brooke Shields’ Daughter Grier, 16, Is Taller Than Her Mom As They Pose Together On Red Carpet

Less than a week after Halloween, Brooke Shields and her daughter, Grier Henchy, were in the Christmas spirit. Brooke, 57, and her 16-year-old daughter dressed in red and green, the colors of the holiday season and the new movie, Spirited. Brooke and Grier attended the New York City premiere of the Christmas-themed musical featuring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds. The Suddenly Susan actress sported a red sequined dress with a scarlet bodice and a skirt the color of a deep crimson.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Parade

Parade

65K+
Followers
15K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy