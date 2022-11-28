ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These 100+ Cyber Monday deals have something for everyone on your shopping list

By BestReviews, Allen Foster
 4 days ago

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Which Cyber Monday deals at major retailers are best?

Click here to read the best tips and tricks for navigating Cyber Monday deals and scoring the most savings from the biggest retailers.

It’s finally here. The day you’ve been waiting for has arrived. No, not Christmas. It’s Cyber Monday, the biggest online shopping day of the year. While it might seem like a relatively new event, the phrase was first coined way back in 2005 by the National Retail Federation’s shop.org. That makes it an entire decade older than Prime Day.

Cyber Monday is known for its deep discounts on an extensive variety of products. We’ve already seen great deals on the Apple Watch , Whirlpool Over-the-Range Microwave , Ring Video Doorbell and Bowflex Treadmill 10 . To help you save, we’ve put together a list of over 100 deals you can find today. To keep things simple, we’ve organized this list by retail stores. You can find sales from Amazon, Target, Home Depot, Best Buy and Kohl’s.

Updated: November 28, 05:40 p.m. PT

Trending deals from Tempur-Pedic and Whirlpool

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x5H7j_0jQGz2LA00

St. Tropez Self Tan Express Advanced Bronzing Mousse : 40% off

With this award-winning 3-in-1 tanning mousse, you can get a streak-free, natural-looking golden tan in about one hour. If you prefer a darker tan, the process will take up to three hours. Once the tan has set, it will last for a week.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34suPr_0jQGz2LA00

Tempur-Pedic Symphony Pillow : 47% off

This comfortable pillow has an arched side that’s ideal for back sleepers and a flat side for side sleepers. The cover is machine-washable. Many said it helped with their neck pain.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17rgk3_0jQGz2LA00

SteelSeries Wireless Gaming Headset : 11% off

This headset lets you take calls or listen to music while gaming. It’s comfortable and sounds great. The battery lasts around 20 hours on a single charge.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ATs0u_0jQGz2LA00

KitchenAid Mini Stand Mixer : 32% off

The head tilts back, making it easy to add ingredients. It’s lighter and more compact than a traditional KitchenAid mixer and is available in numerous colors.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KK5DQ_0jQGz2LA00

Apple 2020 MacBook Air : 20% off

This top-of-the-line laptop offers up to 18 hours of battery life on each charge and 8GB of unified memory for super-fast performance. Its 13.3″ Retina display offers sharp, clear colors and images, too.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kG6N5_0jQGz2LA00

Echo Show 15 : 32% off

This smart display makes it easy to keep track of your family’s calendars, shopping lists and more. It also lets you control other smart home devices and even stream your favorite movies and shows.

Sold by Amazon

Tempur-Pedic mattress topper and other Cyber Monday deals on Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GyS3X_0jQGz2LA00

Tempur-Pedic T empur Supreme Mattress Topper : 41% off

This memory foam mattress topper is both extremely popular and highly rated. The 3-inch topper conforms to your body to provide personalized support so you get a better night’s sleep. Its machine-washable cover can be easily cleaned to keep allergens at a minimum.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24cWCs_0jQGz2LA00

Amazon Basics Single-Arm Monitor Stand : ADD TO WISHLIST

One of the biggest reasons for discomfort when working is your monitor’s height and angle. This single-arm stand lets you adjust your screen to the position you desire to help make you more comfortable and productive.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KGOTc_0jQGz2LA00

Dll Buffalo Check Farmhouse Table Runner : ADD TO WISHLIST

The right table runner can pull together an entire room. This rustic farmhouse design has red-and-black checks, making it suitable for everything from daily use to barbecues. It’s made of durable, wrinkle-resistant cotton.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=432gxE_0jQGz2LA00

Go Green Home Computer Desk : 48% off

Stylish and functional, this desk is a great solution for your laptop workspace needs. It has two drawers, two shelves and ample leg room. The compact design lets it fit in tight spaces.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BfMtU_0jQGz2LA00

Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner : 78% off

Versatility is the key to a great cleaning tool. This cordless vacuum can be used in several configurations, making it a good choice for floors, walls, vehicles and spot cleaning. Its impressive five-stage filtration system can help keep you breathing easy.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35APnq_0jQGz2LA00

Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen : 20% off

These premium wireless earbuds provide rich, immersive sound perfect for your favorite music and more. They also offer up to 30 hours of listening time with the included charging case.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aMcjJ_0jQGz2LA00

Anker Magnetic Wireless Charger : 25% off

This convenient wireless charger has a compact design that won’t take up much space on your table or desk. It also offers a flexible mount, so you can attach your device at the perfect angle for viewing.

Sold by Amazon

Other top Cyber Monday deals on Amazon

Apple Watch, Google Nest and other Cyber Monday Deals at Target

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bTZw9_0jQGz2LA00

Apple Watch Series 8 41mm : 13% off

This water-resistant smartwatch keeps track of numerous health metrics. It’s comfortable and features an impressive battery life.

Sold by Target

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iKbQN_0jQGz2LA00

Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation) : 59% off

This voice-assistant device features impressive music-playback capabilities. It’s compact and has a sleek design.

Sold by Target

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NRji9_0jQGz2LA00

Dyson V8 Stick Vacuum : 35% off

This multisurface vacuum is ideal for compact living spaces. It lasts around 40 minutes on a single charge.

Sold by Target

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G1vO6_0jQGz2LA00

Jurassic World Giganotosaurus Action Figure : 50% off

This enormous toy is an ideal gift for the dinosaur lover in your life. It comes with 20 small dinosaur figures that it can eat.

Sold by Target

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3etgiO_0jQGz2LA00

The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild : 25% off

This popular Nintendo Switch game is celebrated as an excellent addition to the Zelda series. You can craft items, fight enemies and solve puzzles.

Sold by Target

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0elUZT_0jQGz2LA00

Fujifilm Instant Max 11 Camera : 22% off

This adorable instant camera makes taking selfies and other up-close shots even easier. It offers an automatic flash and automatic exposure feature, too.

Sold by Target

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YLrck_0jQGz2LA00

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet : 50% off

This user-friendly tablet offers a super-fast, responsive performance for surfing the web, streaming videos, checking email and more. It also has a front- and rear-facing camera and provides up to 12 hours of battery life.

Sold by Target

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QXD5I_0jQGz2LA00

Monster Jam Official Megalodon Storm All-Terrain Remote Control Monster Truck : 40% off

This water-resistant RC can drive on water. It has custom tires that let you travel across nearly any terrain, including mud, rocks, snow and more. It has fearsome graphics and an easy-to-use remote that is powered by two AAA batteries.

Sold by Target

Other top Cyber Monday deals on Target

Whirlpool microwave oven and other Cyber Monday deals on Home Depot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DnQvv_0jQGz2LA00

Whirlpool Over-the-Range Microwave : 43% off

This two-speed microwave has nine one-touch presets and a 30-second-add button to make cooking nearly effortless. It also has a charcoal filter that helps remove unpleasant odors and a large 12-inch turntable.

Sold by Home Depot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16mg6P_0jQGz2LA00

Windlowe Bath Vanity : 40% off

Windlowe’s bath vanity is 61 inches long. It has an impressive amount of storage space and a laminated Carrara white marble top. This vanity has two sinks with three holes in each to facilitate installation.

Sold by Home Depot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BYAvq_0jQGz2LA00

Milwaukee Cordless Ratchet and Impact Wrench : 50% off

This tool kit comes with a Milwaukee M18 half-inch high-torque impact wrench and an M12 three-eighths-inch ratchet. The battery has a fuel gauge so you can monitor its charge and the tools have a variable speed trigger for greater control.

Sold by Home Depot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30q9Q8_0jQGz2LA00

Werner 8-Foot Fiberglass Step Ladder : 55% off

A ladder is essential for a wide variety of household projects. This one can support 250 pounds and has a 12-foot reach. The holster top securely holds a number of tools, including a paint can, to increase your productivity.

Sold by Home Depot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23rKnk_0jQGz2LA00

Husky Mechanics Tool Set : 50% off

If you want a great all-around mechanics tool set, you can’t get much more versatile than this one. It comes with 270 pieces, ensuring you have exactly what you need for nearly any task.

Sold by Home Depot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J2Q27_0jQGz2LA00

Google Nest Doorbell : 33% off

Know who’s at your door without opening it with this battery-powered video doorbell. It has a vertical field of view, so you can fully see visitors, too.

Sold by Home Depot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cXNzT_0jQGz2LA00

Rigid 15-Ampere 10-inch Portable Pro Jobsite Table Saw with Stand : 33% off

This table saw is portable, so it’s easy to bring to any job site or area of your home that requires work. It also offers on-board tool and accessory storage to keep everything you need within reach.

Sold by Home Depot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36bjhR_0jQGz2LA00

Ryobi One+ Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit : 33% off

This comprehensive tool set from Ryobi comes with six versatile tools: drill/driver, impact driver, circular saw, reciprocating saw, multi-tool and LED light. You also get two batteries, a charger and a storage bag so you have everything you need to get the job done.

Sold by Home Depot

Other top Cyber Monday deals on Home Depot

Microsoft Surface Pro and other Cyber Monday deals at Best Buy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=377vIw_0jQGz2LA00

Microsoft Surface Pro : 33% off

The Surface Pro is a remarkable device that can be anything you desire. It has an HD display, a remarkably fast processor, up to 16 hours of battery life, 8-gigabyte memory, stereo speakers and much more.

Sold by Best Buy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kyv4Z_0jQGz2LA00

Beats by Dr. Dre : 40% off

These feature top-notch noise-cancellation capabilities that let you enjoy your favorite songs without distraction. They’re available in five colors, including black, white and red.

Sold by Best Buy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05GDHy_0jQGz2LA00

Ninja Mega Kitchen System : 50% off

This system features multiple blade attachments and a food processor setting. It comes with two single-serve cups that are great for smoothies.

Sold by Best Buy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mQHc0_0jQGz2LA00

Bowflex Treadmill 10 : 35% off

This treadmill comes with a 10-inch console that gives you access to workouts that are personalized to your fitness levels with a JRNY Membership (one free year included with purchase). The console also lets you access your favorite streaming accounts so you can enjoy entertainment while working out.

Sold by Best Buy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A2ETz_0jQGz2LA00

Bella Electric Citrus Juicer : 46% off

The Bella Electric Juicer is a pressure-activated machine that lets you make up to 32 ounces of juice at a time. It has a pulp control dial and an auto-reverse to ensure you get maximum extraction every time.

Sold by Best Buy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wTF9I_0jQGz2LA00

Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera Security Bundle : 33% off

Keep your home secure and protected with this security-camera set. It includes three cameras, rechargeable batteries, a charging station and a security sign for your yard.

Sold by Best Buy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08qnLm_0jQGz2LA00

Ooni Koda 16 Gas-Powered Pizza Oven : 20% off

This gas-powered outdoor oven makes it easy to prepare restaurant-quality pizzas at home. It heats up to 950 degrees, so it can cook a pizza in just 60 seconds.

Sold by Best Buy

Other top Cyber Monday deals at Best Buy

Ninja Foodi Air Fryer and other Cyber Monday deals at Kohl’s

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RF4GR_0jQGz2LA00

Ninja Foodi Digital Air Fryer Oven : 40% off

You can use this versatile appliance to air fry, air roast, air broil  and more. For the ultimate convenience, it stores on its side to give you maximum counter space when it is not in use.

Sold by Kohl’s

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=353lOj_0jQGz2LA00

J.A. Henckels International Knife Block Set : 57% off

This knife block features self-sharpening slots so that your knives are automatically sharpened whenever they inserted or removed. Each blade is a precision-forged item that was manufactured to last.

Sold by Kohl’s

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mJmMI_0jQGz2LA00

Ring Video Doorbell : SOLD OUT

When there is movement at your door, whether it is day or night, you can instantly see what is going on with this smart doorbell. Using the two-way talk feature, you can communicate with guests, even if you aren’t at home.

Sold by Kohl’s

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qn2oE_0jQGz2LA00

Shark Rotator Professional Lift-Away Upright Vacuum : SOLD OUT

The lift-away feature in this handy upright vacuum means you can easily clean above-floor areas as well as vehicles. The swivel steering and LED headlights add convenience.

Sold by Kohl’s

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RBzQP_0jQGz2LA00

Women’s Columbia Benton Springs Zip-Front Fleece Jacket : 55% off

This zippered fleece has long sleeves and two pockets. It has an adjustable drawstring hem, is made out of comfortable polyester, and it is machine washable for convenience.

Sold by Kohl’s

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fjajl_0jQGz2LA00

Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch : 33% off

This smartwatch does more than track your steps, heart rate and other fitness data. It can also stream music and podcasts from Spotify, provide weather and news updates, and alert you to calls and texts.

Sold by Kohl’s

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AJiqB_0jQGz2LA00

Koolaburra by Ugg Classic Short Women’s Winter Boots : 28% off

These cozy boots are perfect for keeping your feet warm this winter. They have a suede exterior and super-soft faux fur lining for added insulation.

Sold by Kohl’s

Other top Cyber Monday deals at Kohl’s

Community Policy