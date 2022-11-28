ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ celebrates 75th anniversary with return to big screen

By Laura Morrison, Nexstar Media Wire
CLEVELAND ( WJW ) — For decades, one holiday classic has gotten people to laugh, weep and most of all, remember that “no man is a failure who has friends.”

Frank Capra’s “It’s a Wonderful Life” is coming back to theaters across the country, including multiple local cinemas, in celebration of its 75th anniversary.

For those not up on their Christmas masterpieces, the film centers around George Bailey (Jimmy Stewart), a man with big dreams and even bigger disappointments. With the help of an angel who hasn’t gotten his wings yet, Bailey has the chance to see that life is, in fact, worth living.

The film — now closely associated with Christmas — wasn’t initially intended to be released over the holidays. But RKO’s scheduled Christmas movie in 1946 — “Sinbad the Sailor” — wasn’t ready so the studio asked Frank Capra to rush production of “It’s a Wonderful Life.” It was released Dec. 20 at the Globe Theatre in New York, a little late for a traditional Christmas rollout.

The movie was nominated for five Oscars and has been recognized by the American Film Institute as one of the 100 best American films ever made. The movie also earned first place for most inspirational American Film of All Time by the AFI.

Fans of the movie can catch it on the big screen from Dec. 18-21. You can check your local theaters and buy tickets at Fathom Events .

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

