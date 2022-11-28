ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deebo Samuel tweets at Raheem Mostert after perceived dig towards Jimmy G

By Alex Espinoza
 3 days ago

The chatter is already starting ahead of Sunday's 49ers-Dolphins matchup, which will pit Kyle Shanahan against his former right-hand man and current Miami head coach Mike McDaniel.

The ties don’t stop there, as the Dolphins also feature two former 49ers running backs, Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr., who was acquired at the trade deadline after the Niners secured Christian McCaffrey. Mostert and Wilson recently spoke to Ty Dunne of Go Long for a feature about their transition to Miami.

Most of the post is behind a paywall, but some tidbits surfaced on Twitter Sunday and caused some reaction from Mostert and 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

The juiciest quote from Dunne’s story? When Mostert told him, “We have a quarterback who can actually sling it.”

Mostert took to Twitter to defend himself Sunday after his quote started making the rounds, saying he also made positive references to 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo that didn’t make it into Dunne’s final story.

While Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is widely regarded as one of the league’s most efficient signal-callers this season, with his 19 touchdowns and three picks, Deebo seemed to take a quick shot at him with a response to Mostert on Monday morning.

For what it's worth, the Dolphins rank sixth in scoring this season (25.6 points per game) while the Niners rank 15th at 22.6 ppg. Miami's 291.9 passing yards per game are second in the league, while the Niners rank 10th at 234.2 ypg. Garoppolo has been efficient during the four-game win streak with seven passing touchdowns and no picks in that span, but still seems hesitant to take any chances downfield.

Let the games begin. It should be fun seeing what type of plays Shanahan and McDaniel whip up for this matchup.

